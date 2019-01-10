Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
41:01
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E22
Truth Hurts
Leah's sister Victoria makes a shocking revelation, Jade finds out that Sean has been deceiving her, and Briana and John discuss their future while in the Dominican Republic.
10/01/2019
41:01
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E23
Walking the Walk
Briana begrudgingly allows Devoin to visit with Nova, Chelsea's mom is upset at the thought of her moving farther away, and Jade reacts to Sean's social media rant about her.
10/08/2019
40:56
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E24
Make It or Break It
Leah updates her sister Victoria on her relationship with Jeremy, Chelsea is nervous about her diaper bag collab launch, and Jade sets some rules to assess Sean's behavior.
10/15/2019
41:48
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E25
Getting Lei’d
Briana celebrates Stella's birthday, Jade grows frustrated with her mother, Leah's daughters have mixed feelings about Jeremy, and Chelsea gets a creative opportunity.
10/22/2019
41:05
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E26
Normal Parents
Briana meets John's family, Leah feels nervous as Ali heads to camp, Kailyn celebrates Lux's birthday, and Jade's relationship with her mother continues to deteriorate.
10/29/2019
41:00
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E27
Bailout
Jade tries to process her mom's arrest, Kailyn buys a house, Leah welcomes Ali home from camp, Chelsea and Layne celebrate their shared birthday, and Devoin shows up for Nova.
11/05/2019
41:03
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E28
Sugar-Coated Mood
Jade leans on Sean for support, Briana makes a decision without John, Chelsea launches her clothing line, Kailyn surprises her sons, and Leah's daughters start school.
11/12/2019
41:11
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E29
Don’t Miss the Sunset
Luis asks Briana for a favor, Kailyn gets heartbreaking news, Jade stresses over Sean's bills, Chelsea receives a message from Adam's mom, and Jeremy frustrates Leah.
11/19/2019
41:19
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E30
Bear
Chelsea has an upsetting phone conversation with Adam's mom, Leah accompanies her sister Victoria to divorce court, and Kailyn receives heartbreaking news about her dog Bear.
11/27/2019
41:49
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E31
Reunion, Pt. 1
Dr. Drew and Nessa talk to Leah about where she stands with Jeremy, Kailyn reveals news about Chris, and Briana discusses her issues with Devoin.
11/28/2019
41:49
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E32
Reunion, Pt. 2
Jenelle shares her side of the story, Kailyn faces Javi, Briana calls out Devoin's drinking, and Chelsea chats about Cole's parenting style.
11/29/2019
41:29
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E33
Reunion, Pt. 3
Kailyn announces the newest member of Teen Mom 2, Briana confronts Devoin about his alcohol consumption, and Andrew takes the reunion stage for the first time since Season 1.
11/30/2019
41:29
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E34
Unseen Moments
Nessa and the Teen Mom 2 families react to unaired Season 9 footage, including Chelsea and Cole throwing axes, Leah wetting herself and Roxanne confronting Briana.
12/01/2019
41:49
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E35
Reunion, Pt. 1
Dr. Drew and Nessa host as Kailyn reflects on Jo's legal threat, Briana gives an update about John, Leah and Jeremy discuss their status, and Jade sits down with her parents.
12/03/2019
41:49
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E36
Reunion, Pt. 2
Kailyn and Leah set the record straight about what happened in Hawaii, Briana and John have a frank discussion about their relationship, and Chelsea opens up about her anxiety disorder.
12/10/2019
41:29
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E37
Reunion, Pt. 3
Dr. Drew and Nessa try to keep the peace as tensions between Jade and Ashley spill over to involve other castmates, and the kids of Teen Mom 2 visit the stage.
12/17/2019
41:06
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E1
New Season, Old Wounds
A police call puts Chelsea on edge, Leah's caught in the middle of a conflict, Kailyn tries to get to the bottom of a rumor, Briana confronts Luis, and Jade fights with her mom and Sean.
09/01/2020
41:03
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E2
About Last Night
Leah and Corey sort out their co-parenting plans, Jade juggles work and life as her cosmetology licensing exam nears, and Briana talks to her family about her night with Luis.
09/08/2020
41:40
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E3
Blood and Water
Jade's mom asks her for a favor, Leah steps up to support her sister Victoria in Roger's absence, Briana takes an STI test, and Chelsea spends quality mother-daughter time with Aubree.
09/15/2020
41:47
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E4
Hello from the Other Side
Kailyn hears from her estranged mom, Chelsea considers getting Aubree a cellphone, tempers flare before Jade's graduation, Briana gets the results of her STI test, and Leah's twins turn 10.
09/22/2020
41:24
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E5
Taking Charge
Chelsea talks to Aubree about the father-daughter dance, Jade rents a salon space to support her family, Kailyn goes to therapy with Jo, and Briana confronts Luis after her STI diagnosis.
09/29/2020
