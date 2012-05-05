MADE
Comedian: Rob
Season 12 E 31 • 01/05/2013
To become a successful standup comedian, Rob must push through a gauntlet of open mics, unreceptive audiences and critical feedback.
More
Watching
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
MADES12 • E4Commercial Actress: Mary
Mary dreams of being a professional commercial actress despite a road to success filled with unexpected challenges and expenses.
05/05/2012
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
MADES12 • E8Cheerleader: Arly
Arly wants to be MADE into a high kicking cheerleader, and she has four weeks to prove that she has tamed her angry behavior. But Arly will test everyone around her while she figures out if she can go from Hellcat to Cheerleader.
06/05/2012
Full Ep
41:28
Sign in to Watch
MADES12 • E2Perfect Boyfriend: Ben
Long: Shy and awkward Ben is no ladies man but he still dreams of finding that special someone so now he wants to break out of his shell and be MADE into the Perfect Boyfriend. But when the fear of rejection keeps him from making bold moves that might get him the girl, can Ben gain the confidence to put himself out there? Medium: Ben has no luck in love and is hoping to be MADE into the Perfect Boyfriend. Short: Shy, unlucky in love kid wants to be MADE into the Perfect Boyfriend.
06/06/2012
Full Ep
40:58
Sign in to Watch
MADES12 • E20Celebrity Assistant: Chris
Chris aspires to be a celebrity personal assistant, but when his hard-to-please coach throws him in the deep end, he realizes the job is less glamorous than anticipated.
10/09/2012
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
MADES12 • E21Tough Mudder: Shane
After a devastating car accident, former athlete Shane sets out to overcome her trauma and prove her strength by completing a Tough Mudder race.
10/10/2012
Full Ep
39:16
Sign in to Watch
MADES12 • E24Circus Performer: Ashley
Ashley wants to use her contortion skills to start a career in the circus, but the relentless training makes her question if she has what it takes to be a professional performer.
10/15/2012
Full Ep
40:50
Sign in to Watch
MADES12 • E27Professional Wrestler: DeAnna
DeAnna wants to be a professional wrestler, but her lack of family support and Lisa Marie Varon's demanding training make her question if she can follow through with her goal.
10/19/2012
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
MADES11 • E62Triathlete: Branden
Branden feels he's living in his twin brother's shadow, but now he's ready to forge his own path by being made into a confident and fit triathlete with help from his enthusiastic coach.
12/15/2012
Full Ep
40:50
Sign in to Watch
MADES12 • E28Boxer: Derek
Derek dreams of being a boxer just like his late father, Smokin' Joe Frazier, but his discipline and fitness have a long way to go before he's ready to step into the ring.
01/05/2013
Full Ep
40:53
Sign in to Watch
MADES12 • E29Dream Date: Emily
Emily is unlucky in love, so she works with a dating coach and a personal trainer to turn into an outgoing woman who's ready to play the field.
01/05/2013
Full Ep
40:55
Sign in to Watch
MADES12 • E31Comedian: Rob
To become a successful standup comedian, Rob must push through a gauntlet of open mics, unreceptive audiences and critical feedback.
01/05/2013
Full Ep
41:00
Sign in to Watch
MADES12 • E32Tough Mudder Team: Lexi, Kaitlin, Melissa & Megan
Kaitlin, Megan, Melissa and Lexi are college roommates who want to shed their wild reputations by competing in a Tough Mudder, one of the country's most difficult obstacle courses.
01/05/2013
Full Ep
40:57
Sign in to Watch
MADES12 • E33Salsa Dancer: Chinesa
College student Chinesa plans to develop confidence as a salsa dancer, but she'll have to overcome her social anxiety in order to get out of her head and onto the dance floor.
01/05/2013
Full Ep
40:58
Sign in to Watch
MADES12 • E34Stuntwoman: Katie
Music teacher Katie wants to become a stuntwoman, but she'll have to shed her nurturing demeanor and embrace uncertainty at work in order to pursue her adrenaline-chasing dreams.
04/01/2013
Full Ep
41:00
Sign in to Watch
MADES12 • E36Catalina Island
Childhood friends Courtney, Megan, Kellie and Jade plan to boost tourism in their hometown with a matchmaking business, but their partying and inexperience pose a threat to their success.
04/04/2013
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
MADES12 • E37Fashion Stylist: Alyssa
Fashion graduate Alyssa dreams of being a professional stylist, but she must overcome her self-doubt when she's tasked with dressing celebrities for the 2012 Teen Choice Awards.
04/05/2013
Full Ep
39:36
Sign in to Watch
MADES13 • E10Cheer Team: Southwest High School
The Southwest Varsity cheerleaders want to improve their team, but their lax attitude toward practice could send their Made coach packing early.
10/05/2013
Full Ep
39:52
Sign in to Watch
MADES13 • E17Prom Queen - Sarah
High school senior Sarah Rose wants to leave an impression on her classmates, so with the help of her Made coach, she launches a campaign for prom queen.
09/09/2014
Full Ep
40:00
Sign in to Watch
MADES12 • E40Fashion Mogul: Luis
Luis and his friends want to take their small streetwear brand to the next level, but the team is tested when they must design a full collection for a trade show.
09/13/2014
Full Ep
39:26
Sign in to Watch
MADES13 • E6Weight Loss: Alex
After battling cancer, college student Alex calls on the help of his Made coach to help him regain his confidence and live a healthier lifestyle.
09/13/2014
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS5 Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach
Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change
Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24
Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World
REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36
CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince
CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016