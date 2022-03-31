Ex On The Beach: Couples
Something Like the Truth
Season 5 E 10 • 06/02/2022
Da'Vonne's in a tough spot when Alain reconnects with his ex Sher, Mike begs Arisce to forgive him for his outburst, and Joelle and Jonathan sadly realize they're not on the same page.
More
Watching
Full Ep
42:00
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS5 • E1Can You Handle the Table of Truth?
A group of reality star singles arrives in Gran Canaria, Spain, where Arisce kicks off a spicy sex talk that reveals big secrets, and the cast gets a dose of reality at the Table of Truth.
03/31/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS5 • E2Ain't That a Beach
Derynn's ex Ricky washes ashore, David finds himself caught in two love triangles, and Da'Vonne gets summoned to the Shack of Secrets to piece together Jamar's past.
04/07/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS5 • E3The Lengths We Go to Lie to an Ex
A new ex arrives to see if her old flame has grown up, Caro questions everything after finding out Ray cheated on her, and everyone chooses between eating gross food or stomaching the truth.
04/14/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS5 • E4Wait, That's Not an Ex
Arisce and Mike's relationship hits rocky waters, Ricky turns on the charm for Derynn, Dani deals with David's wandering eye, and two new singles step onto the sand.
04/21/2022
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS5 • E5The Ex-Husband and the Best Friend
Ray and his ex Nicole P. disagree over what their relationship was, David takes a chance on pursuing Kyra, and the housemates hone their listening skills at the Table of Truth.
04/28/2022
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS5 • E6Seeing Is Believing
Ricky's monogamous ways are tested, two messages in bottles challenge David's love triangle with Dani and Kyra, while a third message in a bottle sends Bryce and Nicole P. on a private date.
05/05/2022
Full Ep
41:48
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS5 • E7You Can't Get Divorced Twice
While Kyra's former flame Emily makes a splash and Bryce juggles attention from two different Nicoles, Ranin and Elias's differences get put on blast at the poolside prom.
05/12/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS5 • E8Ready for More Baggage?
One housemate is forced to make a difficult choice, Emily tries to reconnect with Kyra, Ricky's choice of words lands him in hot water with Derynn, and two new singles arrive at the villa.
05/19/2022
Full Ep
41:48
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS5 • E9Exes Court Is Now in Session
Ray and Alexis, Joelle and Jonathan, and Mike and Arisce appear before the Exes Court, where Judge Da'Vonne and her jurors serve them the truth about their relationships.
05/26/2022
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS5 • E10Something Like the Truth
Da'Vonne's in a tough spot when Alain reconnects with his ex Sher, Mike begs Arisce to forgive him for his outburst, and Joelle and Jonathan sadly realize they're not on the same page.
06/02/2022
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS5 • E11Where's the Lie?
Derynn's bestie gives her a reality check about Ricky, Alexis airs out Ray's dirty laundry, and some villa dwellers must own their truth or defend their lies in the Table of Truth hot seat.
06/09/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS5 • E12Setting Sail on a Relation-Ship
With a final decision looming, the last Table of Truth prompts one single to end the experiment early, while the rest struggle to make a choice to commit or to say goodbye for good.
06/16/2022
Full Ep
42:15
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS6 • E1Journey to Engagement
Kamie Crawford welcomes six couples to an intense journey, and each couple has a hard conversation about their strengths and weaknesses before the first batch of exes arrive.
02/09/2023
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS6 • E2You're Breaking My Heart
Kamie challenges the couples to open suitcases of their emotional baggage, and Ben, Spari and Leylah confess to crossing lines with their exes.
02/16/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS6 • E3Secrets of the Past
Three more exes arrive at the villa, causing the couples' underlying issues to surface, and Jake's ex reveals a shocking secret to Holly.
02/23/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Rivalries Go Global on The Challenge: World Championship
International MVPs team with and compete against Challenge legends on The Challenge: World Championship, streaming now exclusively on Paramount+.
03/02/2023
Trailer
00:30
The Real Friends of WeHoS1 Brad Goreski and Todrick Hall Are The Real Friends of WeHo
Fasten your seatbelts for a fierce night with Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Curtis Hamilton and more members of their squad when The Real Friends of WeHo premieres Friday, January 20, at 9/8c.
01/06/2023
Trailer
00:15
RidiculousnessS29 New Time, New Season, Same Old Pranks on Ridiculousness
Clear your Monday nights for back-to-back episodes of Ridiculousness with Rob, Steelo and Chanel with an all-new season, Mondays at 8/7c.
01/03/2023
Trailer
01:15
Jersey Shore Family VacationIt's Time for the Biggest Family Vacation Ever
From Hollywood to New Orleans and beyond, the fam fist pumps their way across the U.S.A. on a new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, premiering Thursday, January 26, at 8/7c.
12/23/2022