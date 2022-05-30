MTV Couples Retreat
Sex and Spandex
Season 3 E 5 • 05/30/2023
Falynn and Jaylan consider how age has impacted their relationship, Ronnie and Shamari get real about their intimacy issues, and the couples are surprised with a night of Vegas fun.
S2 • E3MTV Couples RetreatThe Truth Hurts
Keonna and Nick struggle to communicate, Shamari levels with Rada about open relationships, and AJ gets real with Claudia and Kj.
05/30/2022
S2 • E4MTV Couples RetreatSecrets Revealed
The couples get honest about the games they play, three guys refuse to swap phones with their partners, Jess gets fed up with Daniel’s disrespect, and Nick gets bad news from home.
06/06/2022
S2 • E5MTV Couples RetreatHit It or Quit It
Jess struggles to make her true feelings clear to Daniel, Rada begins to rethink her and Michael's relationship, and a sexy date night reveals old wounds for Shamari and Ronnie.
06/13/2022
S2 • E6MTV Couples RetreatOld Wounds
Shamari examines her issues with alcohol, AJ's "elephant in the room" group exercise creates tension between Daniel and KJ, and Styles and Adjua open up about the loss of their daughter.
06/20/2022
S2 • E7MTV Couples RetreatFrom Darkness to Light
Daniel opens up about tragic parts of his childhood, Ronnie has a breakthrough in his one-on-one with AJ, and everyone gets one last opportunity to share their secrets.
06/27/2022
S2 • E8MTV Couples RetreatNew Rules
The couples must negotiate contracts they can use to hold each other accountable, and not every relationship makes it through intact.
06/27/2022
S3 • E1MTV Couples RetreatShow Us Your Hand
AJ invites six couples to Las Vegas to work on their issues, Kendra accuses Joc of not fully owning up to his infidelity, and Falynn questions why Jaylan won't set a wedding date.
05/02/2023
S3 • E2MTV Couples RetreatSocial Media-tor
Ronnie and Shamari reopen old wounds, Falynn worries Jaylan isn't putting her first, the couples look at the media's impact on their relationships, and Kendra grows frustrated with Joc.
05/09/2023
S3 • E3MTV Couples RetreatBack to Bae-sics
Kendra confides in Shamari about a personal decision, Falynn and Jaylan share their traumas with AJ, the group works with a hypnotherapist, and a couple's public spat leads to name-calling.
05/16/2023
S3 • E4MTV Couples RetreatHot Seat, High Horse
The couples learn the art of mutual submission, Chris makes progress during a ring-of-fire exercise, Tiana celebrates her 25th birthday, and Falynn questions her relationship with Jaylan.
05/23/2023
S3 • E6MTV Couples RetreatNew Edition, Old Story
The couples support each other during a flying trapeze exercise, Apollo opens up to AJ and Sherien about his prison trauma, and the group re-enacts arguments through role-play.
06/06/2023
