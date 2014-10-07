Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Totally Baked & French Fries
Season 1 E 2 • 07/10/2014
Using random baking ingredients, and one Mystery Munchie, three wanna-be chefs will battle each other to see who’s the late night snack champ.
Full Ep
Full Ep
Snack-Off
S1 • E3
Date Night & Hot Dogs
Three contestants do whatever it takes to cook up a meal full of aphrodisiacs, sure to get them some action.
07/17/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Snack-Off
S1 • E4
On A Stick and PB&J
Using only the random ingredients they can find in the back of their fridges, three wannabe chefs will attempt to invent a new snack-on-a-stick.
07/24/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Snack-Off
S1 • E5
The After After Party & Twinkies
You just got home from a late night of partying. The restaurants are closed, and you haven’t been shopping in weeks. Three contestants will have to use whatever they can find to create the ultimate Drunchie.
07/31/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Snack-Off
S1 • E6
Gas Station Delights and Mac & Cheese
When you don’t have time to stop at the grocery store, you hit up the gas station on the corner. Using items such as Meat Sticks and slushies, three amateur cooks battle it out for the mythical Golden Spork.
08/07/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Snack-Off
S1 • E7
Carnival Creations & Pork Rinds
Three amateur snack chefs compete to transform random leftover ingredients into the next carnival sensation. Leave it to Snack-Off to prove that just about anything can be fried.
08/14/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Snack-Off
S1 • E8
Dorm Room Delicacies & Breakfast Cereal
Three amateur cooks, using only the ingredients and equipment found in a dorm room, will battle each other to create a snack sure to cure a chronic case of the munchies.
08/21/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Snack-Off
S1 • E9
Hangover Helper & Toaster Pastries
We had an epic rager last night, and now the kitchen is a mess. Three amateur cooks will compete to create the ultimate hang-over cure, using only the random items leftover from a party the night before.
08/28/2014
Full Ep
20:51
Snack-Off
S1 • E10
Lunchbox Challenge & Ramen
Three amateur cooks battle to transform classic kids lunchbox ingredients, into munchie masterpieces. Only one will become keeper of the mythical golden spark.
09/04/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Snack-Off
S1 • E11
Holiday Leftovers & Cookies
Using classic holiday leftovers and one Mystery Munchie, three half-baked chefs, will compete for a chance at $1,000, a spot in the Snack-Off cookbook, and the one and only Golden Spork.
09/11/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Snack-Off
S1 • E12
Celebrity Snack-Off! & Butterfinger
In a special Celebrity Edition, Grammy Award winner John Legend, steps off the stage and into the kitchen to compete against Big Black, and Girl Code’s Melanie Iglesias, in an epic battle to create the next sandwich sensation.
09/18/2014
Full Ep
20:49
Snack-Off
S1 • E13
Sugar High & Marshmallows
Who wants dessert? It’s a snack-off battle for the ages, as three amateur “chefs” must utilize an assortment of sweets to create a next level late night munchie
09/25/2014
Full Ep
20:51
Snack-Off
S1 • E14
Grandma’s House & Corn Nuts
Three amateur cooks compete to create epic late night munchies. But here’s the catch. Today, they’ll only be using items they’d find at Grandma’s House…Metamucil, Hard Candies, Oatmeal, Prunes, etc.
10/02/2014
Full Ep
20:51
Snack-Off
S1 • E15
School Lunch & Cinnamon Rolls
Using classic cafeteria items (green beans, sloppy joe, and jello cocktail) three amateur cooks compete to create epic late night snacks, in hopes of taking home the Golden Spork.
10/09/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Snack-Off
S1 • E16
South of the Border & SnoBalls
Contestants will compete to create the ultimate snack, using classic Mexican ingredients. It’s going to get muy caliente!
10/16/2014
Full Ep
20:30
Snack-Off
S1 • E17
MealBreakers & Donuts
In the toughest challenge in Snack-Off history, our cooks will have to create a super-snack using ingredients our judges absolutely cannot stand.
10/23/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Snack-Off
S1 • E18
Nuked & Potato Chips
Three amateur cooks will attempt to make ultimate late night munchies… But here’s the catch. Today, they’ll only be able to use the microwave.
03/05/2015
Full Ep
20:50
Snack-Off
S1 • E19
Late Night Snack & Cheetos
It’s the cooking show for the rest of us! Using whatever random stuff is left in their kitchens, and one magical mystery munchie, three half-baked chefs compete for 1,000 dollars, and the mythical Golden Spork.
03/12/2015
Full Ep
20:50
Snack-Off
S1 • E20
Global Snackage & Waffles
Using weirdly unfamiliar international snacks, our three amateur cooks will compete to create the ultimate munchie, and a chance to take home the legendary Golden Spork.
03/19/2015
