Catfish

Making Waves: 10 Years of Catfish

Season 8 E 101 • 08/23/2022

From shocking reveals and twist happy endings to strange emails and countless red flags, look back on the most memorable moments in a decade of DMs on this special Catfish retrospective.

More

Watching

Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch

Catfish
S8 • E65
Kaycee & Mike

Kaycee is flirting with Mike on Facebook but gets worried when he can't video chat because of his flip phone and sends her money using another name, leading her to call Nev and Kamie.
06/28/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch

Catfish
S8 • E66
Reese & Jesica

After making a connection on Instagram, New Jersey heartbreaker Reese enlists Nev and Kamie to investigate why Jesica, his fling of five months, is still so coy.
07/05/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch

Catfish
S8 • E67
Kimberly & Flavour

Diamond's worried Flavour, the famous Nigerian musician who's been romancing her mom Kimberly online, is just a scammer, and Nev and Kamie are on the case.
07/12/2022
Full Ep
41:48
Sign in to Watch

Catfish
S8 • E68
Charles & Nikki

Nev and Kamie dive into the enigmatic world of virtual reality when they meet Charles, who fell for Nikki on the 3D online chat site IMVU and wants to know who's behind the avatar.
07/19/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch

Catfish
S8 • E69
Rudy & Tyrell

Rudy's off and on digital love story with Tyrell has spanned nearly 20 years, but their most recent reconnection prompts Rudy to seek Nev and Kamie's help before she commits to a lost cause.
07/26/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch

Catfish
S8 • E70
John & Megan

John's worried friend Ty wants to give John a wake-up call about his online relationship with Twitch gamer and single mom Megan, so he gets Nev and Kamie involved in the investigation.
08/02/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch

Catfish
S8 • E71
Mark & Taylor

When Mark met Taylor inside a virtual game, they immediately hit it off, but when he gets a fishy reply to a simple request for a photo, he turns to Nev and Kamie for a reality check.
08/09/2022
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch

Catfish
S8 • E72
Angel & Sharon

Angel and Sharon met on a dating app and connected over experiences with addiction, but Sharon always avoids meeting up, leading Nev and Kamie to investigate more red flags in the story.
08/16/2022
Full Ep
41:50

Catfish
S8 • E73
Malcolm & Missy

Missy came into Malcolm's life after a period of loss and incarceration, and gave him much-needed joy, but her flaky behavior has him seeking answers from Nev and guest host Laura Perlongo.
02/28/2023
Full Ep
43:19
Sign in to Watch

Catfish
S8 • E74
Motherwolff & David

Motherwolff's online relationship with David has been a constant in her life for 20 years, but David's excuses for not meeting push her to ask Nev and guest host Dylan Sprayberry for help.
03/07/2023
Full Ep
41:48
Sign in to Watch

Catfish
S8 • E101
Making Waves: 10 Years of Catfish

From shocking reveals and twist happy endings to strange emails and countless red flags, look back on the most memorable moments in a decade of DMs on this special Catfish retrospective.
08/23/2022
Full Ep
41:26
Sign in to Watch

Catfish
S8 • E102
Catfish: Sweet and Sour

Take a walk down memory lane as Catfish hosts Nev and Kamie reflect on the super sweet and shockingly sour moments they have witnessed over the years.
08/30/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Rivalries Go Global on The Challenge: World Championship

International MVPs team with and compete against Challenge legends on The Challenge: World Championship, streaming now exclusively on Paramount+.
03/02/2023
Trailer
00:30

The Real Friends of WeHoS1
Brad Goreski and Todrick Hall Are The Real Friends of WeHo

Fasten your seatbelts for a fierce night with Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Curtis Hamilton and more members of their squad when The Real Friends of WeHo premieres Friday, January 20, at 9/8c.
01/06/2023
Trailer
00:15

RidiculousnessS29
New Time, New Season, Same Old Pranks on Ridiculousness

Clear your Monday nights for back-to-back episodes of Ridiculousness with Rob, Steelo and Chanel with an all-new season, Mondays at 8/7c.
01/03/2023
Trailer
01:15

Jersey Shore Family Vacation
It's Time for the Biggest Family Vacation Ever

From Hollywood to New Orleans and beyond, the fam fist pumps their way across the U.S.A. on a new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, premiering Thursday, January 26, at 8/7c.
12/23/2022
Trailer
01:00

RuPaul's Drag RaceS15
Full Throttle Fierceness on RuPaul's Drag Race

Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, Ts Madison and more bring high-octane star power to the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race, premiering Friday, January 6 at 8/7c.
12/20/2022