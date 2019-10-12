Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Piece of Me
Season 10 E 9 • 10/27/2020
Briana asks Devoin to step up, Chelsea meets with her custody lawyer, Leah opens up about her past substance use, Jade enjoys a Las Vegas getaway, and Kailyn examines a toxic relationship.
41:49
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E36
Reunion, Pt. 2
Kailyn and Leah set the record straight about what happened in Hawaii, Briana and John have a frank discussion about their relationship, and Chelsea opens up about her anxiety disorder.
12/10/2019
41:29
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E37
Reunion, Pt. 3
Dr. Drew and Nessa try to keep the peace as tensions between Jade and Ashley spill over to involve other castmates, and the kids of Teen Mom 2 visit the stage.
12/17/2019
41:06
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E1
New Season, Old Wounds
A police call puts Chelsea on edge, Leah's caught in the middle of a conflict, Kailyn tries to get to the bottom of a rumor, Briana confronts Luis, and Jade fights with her mom and Sean.
09/01/2020
41:03
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E2
About Last Night
Leah and Corey sort out their co-parenting plans, Jade juggles work and life as her cosmetology licensing exam nears, and Briana talks to her family about her night with Luis.
09/08/2020
41:40
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E3
Blood and Water
Jade's mom asks her for a favor, Leah steps up to support her sister Victoria in Roger's absence, Briana takes an STI test, and Chelsea spends quality mother-daughter time with Aubree.
09/15/2020
41:47
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E4
Hello from the Other Side
Kailyn hears from her estranged mom, Chelsea considers getting Aubree a cellphone, tempers flare before Jade's graduation, Briana gets the results of her STI test, and Leah's twins turn 10.
09/22/2020
41:24
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E5
Taking Charge
Chelsea talks to Aubree about the father-daughter dance, Jade rents a salon space to support her family, Kailyn goes to therapy with Jo, and Briana confronts Luis after her STI diagnosis.
09/29/2020
41:11
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E6
Where Have You Been?
Briana has reservations after Devoin's mother reappears in Nova's life, Jade is caught in the middle of a feud between Sean and her parents, and Kailyn tries to reconnect with her sister.
10/06/2020
41:34
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E7
Dilemmas and Debacles
Leah keeps her sister Victoria company while she gives birth, Kailyn tries to figure out how to handle Javi's advances, and Nova stays with her paternal grandmother for the first time.
10/14/2020
41:18
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E8
Impossible Choice
Leah worries about Ali, Kailyn goes house hunting, Jade tells her parents to move out, Chelsea considers changing Aubree's custody agreement, and Briana's Thanksgiving dinner turns awkward.
10/20/2020
41:41
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E10
Do Something
Kailyn opens up about contemplating an abortion, Briana confronts Devoin and Luis about paying their fair share, Aubree gets braces, and COVID-19 changes Leah's plans.
11/10/2020
41:11
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E11
Until the World Ends
Jade encourages Sean to reconnect with his family, Briana's love life gets complicated, Chelsea heads to L.A., Kailyn's sons learn the gender of her baby, and Leah quarantines with her kids.
11/18/2020
41:25
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E12
Remote Control
Jade worries about staying afloat after her salon temporarily closes, Leah's book release drives her and Jeremy to confront a painful secret, and Chelsea takes a COVID-19 test.
11/24/2020
41:43
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E13
Not-So-Normal Times
Jade goes back to the salon after non-essential businesses reopen in Indiana, Chelsea and Cole decide to grow their family, and Briana worries about sending Stella and Nova back to school.
11/24/2020
41:15
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E14
Bizarre New World
Kailyn prepares for her fourth child, Chelsea and Cole have a health scare, Jade gets increasingly frustrated with Sean's lack of direction, and Briana and Devoin argue about finances.
12/01/2020
41:43
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E15
Tongue-Tied
Leah juggles virtual learning, Chelsea and Cole debate sending Watson to school, Briana celebrates Nova's birthday, Kailyn receives mixed messages, and tempers flare between Jade and Sean.
12/08/2020
41:45
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E16
Say OK
Kailyn is stressed by her kids' virtual schooling, Leah decides to open up to Corey about her past addiction, Jade and Sean hit a breaking point, and a local COVID-19 spike worries Chelsea.
12/15/2020
41:08
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E17
Just Don't Sink It
Briana addresses Devoin's punctuality, Chelsea faces new COVID-19 restrictions, Kailyn's past remarks cause a stir, Leah spots tension between the twins, and Jade reaches her breaking point.
12/22/2020
41:16
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E18
Under the Big Top
Devoin drags Briana on social media, Chelsea considers a major life change amid her pregnancy and the COVID-19 pandemic, and Jade confronts Sean about his erratic behavior.
12/29/2020
41:49
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E19
Season 10 Reunion, Pt. 1
One of the moms explains why she's leaving the show, Jade discusses where things stand between her and Sean, and Leah's ex-husbands react to the revelations in her book.
01/05/2021
