Awkward.
Time After Time
Season 2 E 8 • 08/16/2012
Jake makes a decision about his relationship, Jenna turns to Matty for solace, and Lacey gets closer to an ex.
Awkward.S1 • E10No Doubt
Matty asks Jenna out on their first real date. But a revelation leads Jenna to question everything about her romance with Matty.
09/20/2011
Awkward.S1 • E11I Am Jenna Hamilton
Jenna hopes Matty will ask her to the Winter Formal and Sadie taints Jenna's nomination for Formal Princess.
09/27/2011
Awkward.S1 • E12Fateful
Jenna must finally decide between Jake and Matty, Tamara’s love life takes a surprising turn, Ming brings an unexpected date and the mystery behind the care-frontation letter is unveiled.
09/27/2011
Awkward.S2 • E1Resolutions
Jake asks Jenna to be "internet official," Matty refuses to move on, and Jenna avoids confronting Lacey about the carefrontation letter.
06/28/2012
Awkward.S2 • E2Sex, Lies and the Sanctuary
Jenna worries that leaked security footage will reveal her history with Matty, Jake grapples with Jenna's romantic past, and Lacey reluctantly comes clean about the carefrontation letter.
07/05/2012
Awkward.S2 • E3Three's a Crowd
Matty gets in the way of Jake and Jenna's relationship, Tamara's outburst lands her in hot water, and Kevin needs space after learning that Lacey wrote the carefrontation letter.
07/12/2012
Awkward.S2 • E4Are You There God? It's Me, Jenna.
Jenna goes on a church retreat to clear her conscience, Lacey faces her fear of being alone, and Tamara worries about a potential stalker.
07/19/2012
Awkward.S2 • E5My Love Is a Black Heart
Jake nervously plans the perfect Valentine's Day date, Jenna envies Matty's new relationship, and Tamara and Ming head to a singles party.
07/26/2012
Awkward.S2 • E6What Comes First: Sex or Love?
Jenna makes an embarrassing announcement at school, Jake prepares for his and Jenna's first time, and Ricky and Sadie's relationship escalates.
08/02/2012
Awkward.S2 • E7Another One Bites the Dust
Jenna resists the stress of Ally's wedding, Lacey revisits a past relationship, and Sadie breaks big news to Jake.
08/09/2012
Awkward.S2 • E8Time After Time
Jake makes a decision about his relationship, Jenna turns to Matty for solace, and Lacey gets closer to an ex.
08/16/2012
Awkward.S2 • E9Homewrecker Hamilton
Jenna and Matty seek Jake's forgiveness, Jenna's romantic past goes public, and Ming becomes the object of Becca's wrath.
08/23/2012
Awkward.S2 • E10Pick Me, Choose Me, Love Me
Jenna navigates her newfound popularity, Jake and Matty agree on an ultimatum, and Lacey reveals why she wrote the carefrontation letter.
08/30/2012
Awkward.S2 • E11Once Upon a Blog
When Jenna imagines how her life would be if she'd made different choices, Matty questions the person she becomes, and Jake's feelings take another direction.
09/13/2012
Awkward.S2 • E12The Other Shoe
Jake and Matty come to terms with Jenna' s decision, Jenna second-guesses her summer plans, and Tamara kicks off an unlikely new relationship.
09/20/2012
Awkward.S3 • E1Cha-Cha-Cha-Changes
Feeling alienated from her friends after their summer jaunt to Europe, Jenna deals with uncertainty and a scary new teacher, and the school is stunned by a tragedy.
04/16/2013
Awkward.S3 • E2Responsibly Irresponsible
The students of Palos Hill process the loss of a classmate, for which Tamara fears she's secretly responsible, and Jenna resolves to come clean to Matty.
04/16/2013
Awkward.S3 • E3A Little Less Conversation
Jenna enlists Tamara's help as she desperately avoids a serious talk with Matty, Sadie faces scrutiny over Ricky's death, and Ming tries to outwit Becca's powerful clique.
04/23/2013
Awkward.S3 • E4Let's Talk About Sex
Jenna's and Matty's parents react to learning about their teens' romance, Sadie is overruled by her squad, and Tamara prepares for a big step.
04/30/2013
Awkward.S3 • E5Indecent Exposure
Matty temporarily moves in with Jenna's family, Collin gets blunt feedback in class, and Tamara faces off with Sadie at a cheerleader sleepover.
05/07/2013
