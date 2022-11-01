Teen Mom: Girls' Night In
BATHROOM!
Season 1 E 9 • 03/08/2022
The moms tune in to the emotional Season 10 finale of Teen Mom 2 and are gutted by Kail's split custody struggles, Jade's crumbling relationship, Briana's "mom guilt" and Bar's arrest.
Teen Mom: Girls' Night InS1 • E1Is That Her Mom?
The OGs and their families react to Kail's plan to build a house and Leah's tumor growth, then watch Bar's romantic proposal to Ashley while on their anniversary trip.
01/11/2022
Teen Mom: Girls' Night InS1 • E2That Ring Is PHAT!
The stars of Teen Mom OG share their honest reactions to Ashley and Bar's engagement, Kail's kids shifting to full-time remote learning, Leah's anxiety about her health scare and more.
01/18/2022
Teen Mom: Girls' Night InS1 • E3They'll Edit This Part Out
The stars of Teen Mom OG curl up with family and friends to weigh in on Jade's ambivalence about her engagement, Kail's efforts to stave off Isaac's boredom and Bar's conflict with his mom.
01/25/2022
Teen Mom: Girls' Night InS1 • E4This Is Chaos!
The moms gather to watch Jade cope with the aftermath of her big surgery, texts fly wondering why Kail hasn't shown up, and Leah's journey to give Ali a more accessible life is revisited.
02/01/2022
Teen Mom: Girls' Night InS1 • E5Dover, Denver
The OG moms and their families weigh in on Kail's new business venture, the explosive tension between Sean and Jade's parents, and Leah's heartwarming surprise for her daughter's birthday.
02/08/2022
Teen Mom: Girls' Night InS1 • E6Two Little Karma Angels
The OG moms are moved by Briana's loyalty to Jade in her time of need, Maci empathizes with Kail's upsetting diagnosis, and Amber offers a different view of Bar's recent DUI.
02/15/2022
Teen Mom: Girls' Night InS1 • E7It's a Sad Story
The OGs and their family members react to Leah's kids urging her to reenter the dating pool, Ashley's experience with racism, and Kail's coparenting conversation with Javi.
02/22/2022
Teen Mom: Girls' Night InS1 • E8We Ride at Dawn
The OG moms get back to the couch as they watch Briana work out Stella's discomfort with Luis, offer comfort for Leah during a health scare, and comment on tensions between Jade and Sean.
03/01/2022
Teen Mom: Girls' Night InS1 • E9BATHROOM!
