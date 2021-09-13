Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Who's Your Daddy?
Season 10 E 21 • 09/26/2022
Mendeecees revives Safaree's suspicions about the paternity of Legend, Sierra struggles with the power dynamics in her relationship, and Safaree confronts Rich during poker night.
S10 • E11Love & Hip Hop AtlantaFace the Music
Momma Dee returns from Dubai with news for Scrappy, Spice balances her love life with her career, and Renni has a public faceoff with her mother.
09/13/2021
S10 • E12Love & Hip Hop AtlantaOld Wounds
Scrappy's friends fear for his mental health after a worrying social media post, Erica meets with divorce lawyers, and Kirk and Rasheeda find out who's been stealing from the bistro.
09/20/2021
S10 • E13Love & Hip Hop AtlantaFamily Over Everything
Family drama erupts at Rasheeda's grand opening, the guys have a mental health check-in, Spice issues an apology at her album release party, and Scrappy clears up rumors.
09/27/2021
S10 • E14Love & Hip Hop AtlantaGet Off My Joc
Erica and Safaree are on the outs after their San Diego trip, Joc and Kendra continue to plan their wedding, and Spice embarks on a hot new collab as she continues her career climb.
08/08/2022
S10 • E15Love & Hip Hop AtlantaTaste of Your Own Meda-cine
Rasheeda considers reconnecting with her dad, Spice prepares for a performance with Shaggy in New York City, and Sierra is conflicted about telling Kendra the gossip she heard about Joc.
08/15/2022
S10 • E16Love & Hip Hop AtlantaI Do, Do You?
Sierra confronts her mother's destructive behavior, Erica reconnects with Rich, and everyone comes together for Joc and Kendra's wedding day until a rowdy guest tries to ruin the ceremony.
08/22/2022
S10 • E17Love & Hip Hop AtlantaHeirs to the Throne
Rumors fly about newlywed Joc's supposed infidelity; Momma Dee confronts Bambi; Renni and Sir Malcolm bond over their fears for their mom; and Karlie and Spice clash over their song.
08/29/2022
S10 • E18Love & Hip Hop AtlantaBaby Bump in the Road
Karlie sets expectations for her daughter, Sierra deals with a robbery and her mom's declining health, and Kendra returns from the honeymoon to rumors swirling about Joc and other women.
09/05/2022
S10 • E19Love & Hip Hop AtlantaGraci Under Fire
Spice faces a challenge at her Graci Noir fashion show when an argument over Joc sparks an unexpected face-off, and Erica and Safaree confront the reality of their divorce.
09/12/2022
S10 • E20Love & Hip Hop AtlantaHeart of the Matter
Yandy and Mendeecees struggle to blend families, Sierra doubts her future with Eric, Kendra continues to be frustrated by Joc's past with Meda, and Renni Rucci faces a significant loss.
09/19/2022
S10 • E22Love & Hip Hop AtlantaCarpe DM'D
Kirk mends his relationship with Rasheeda's dad, Scrappy finds himself caught in the middle of Bambi and Momma Dee's feud, and Spice's meddling leads to chaos between Joc, Kendra and Meda.
10/03/2022
S10 • E23Love & Hip Hop AtlantaSalty Spice
Kendra confronts Joc over his suspect texts to Meda, Scrappy tries to broker peace between Momma Dee and Bambi, and Safaree gets served at Spice's Grammy nomination celebration.
10/10/2022
S10 • E24Love & Hip Hop AtlantaShow-Down Girls
Mendeecees asks Yandy to clear the air with Samantha, Momma Dee shares shocking news with Shekinah, and the ladies head to Las Vegas for the Grammys and Karlie and Spice's video shoot.
10/17/2022
S10 • E25Love & Hip Hop AtlantaThirsty Thots
Yandy and Mendeecees try to work things out with Samantha, Bambi is blindsided Momma Dee's statements, and Erica goes off on Karlie and Meda at Spice's brunch.
10/24/2022
S10 • E26Love & Hip Hop AtlantaTears and Loathing in Las Vegas
Joc gets devastating news from his mom, Safaree takes an Erica look-alike to Shekinah's tour in Las Vegas, and Karlie plans a pool party at Sierra and Bambi's house without their consent.
10/31/2022
S10 • E27Love & Hip Hop AtlantaNo Scrapp Left Behind
Joc faces Kendra's family, Spice attends the Grammys as a first-time nominee, Scrappy and Momma Dee have it out, and Erica and Safaree get word on the terms of their divorce.
11/07/2022
S10 • E28Love & Hip Hop AtlantaReunion, Pt. 1
The cast reunites to discuss the past season, including Spice's Grammy nomination, the mess behind Joc's love affairs and the future of Scrappy's bond with his mother.
11/14/2022
