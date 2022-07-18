Caught in the Act: Unfaithful
She Has a Whole Other Apartment?
Season 1 E 5 • 08/01/2022
Gierra has spent nearly five years in love with Shay's swagger, but the romance seems to be fizzling after a move to Atlanta, so she turns to Tami to find out what's behind the strain.
More
Watching
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E1Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulHe Ain't Eating That Much Pie
When Tracy's boyfriend of two years goes from being attentive to evasive, her intuition pushes her to seek out Tami and her crew of relationship experts for help.
07/18/2022
Full Ep
42:52
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E2Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulHe Just Wanna Be Lit... But Not with Me
Tami is on the case when Naima's boyfriend David moves out of their house and later shares a provocative video of another woman in his new apartment.
07/18/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E3Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulDid You Cross That Bridge?
Marlo explored his sexuality and accepted his attraction to men by falling for Corey, but enlists Tami's help when Corey's commitment to monogamy becomes uncertain.
07/25/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E4Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulAn Insatiable Appetite for Success
Jessica's fears about her boyfriend Walter's possible infidelity are complicated by the fact that they're also business partners, but she finds support and loyalty from an unexpected source.
07/25/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E5Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulShe Has a Whole Other Apartment?
Gierra has spent nearly five years in love with Shay's swagger, but the romance seems to be fizzling after a move to Atlanta, so she turns to Tami to find out what's behind the strain.
08/01/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch
S1 • E6Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulNot Her Cousin!
Nico walked into Leighann's shop looking for a haircut and wound up in a long-distance relationship with a baby on the way, but now he's starting to worry about her other clients and her ex.
08/01/2022
Full Ep
41:52
S2 • E1Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulIt's Giving Very Much Fraudulent
Monika comes to Tami for help when Ken's infidelity adds to her emotional trauma, but Tami's investigation peels back deeper layers of trouble for both Ken and Monika.
07/11/2023
Full Ep
42:26
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E2Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulHe Proposed to Both of Us
Leila suspects something is up with her longtime fiancé West after he grows distant following her miscarriage, and the team's investigation reveals a brazen deception.
07/18/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E3Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulWe Have Dogs at Home
After Neko breaks his girlfriend Kara's trust, he starts to suspect her job as a scantily clad barber has led to infidelity, and he turns to Tami and DJ Envy to learn the truth.
07/25/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E4Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulNo Way to Treat a Lady
After catching her boyfriend Aaron cheating once before, Bella seeks Tami's help to confirm his ongoing infidelity so she can either move forward with him or get a gender-affirming surgery.
08/01/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E5Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulYou Gave Up the Cookies!
Mariah's relationship with Bobby heated up after she quickly got pregnant with their son, but now she's worried he's giving his attention to other women -- and maybe fathering other kids.
08/08/2023
Full Ep
42:26
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E6Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulAny Old D Will Do
Andrew's been working about 60 hours a week while hoping to start a family with his older girlfriend Nikki, but he's begun to suspect her acroyoga instructor is more than just a friend.
08/15/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E7Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulHe Said That Was His Cousin
Mimi calls on Tami to investigate her long-term boyfriend Memphis's shady behavior with a recently divorced friend, but Tami learns the truth may be hiding in plain sight.
08/22/2023
Full Ep
42:26
Sign In to Watch
S2 • E8Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulI Just Don't Feel That Bad
Ruby notices a drastic change in her boyfriend Johnny's behavior after they launch a photography business together, so she calls on Tami and the crew to help her get some answers.
08/29/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 Is Coming SoonRuPaul's Drag Race
Join the ru-volution on Season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race, coming soon to MTV.
11/17/2023
Trailer
00:30
MTV Cribs Returns with All-New EpisodesMTV CribsS19
Pull up on some of your fave celebs -- including Taye Diggs, Vinny Guadagnino and Margaret Cho -- on all-new episodes of MTV Cribs, returning Wednesday, November 15 at 9:30/8:30c.
11/03/2023
Trailer
01:39
Lasting Love Is Put to the Test in The Eternal Memory
With 25 years together, Chilean journalist Augusto Góngora braves an ongoing battle with Alzheimer's alongside his wife Paulina Urrutia in the documentary film The Eternal Memory.
09/07/2023
Trailer
01:30
The Challenge: USA Is Back
The Challenge: USA returns to pit top Challengers against CBS reality stars, Thursdays on CBS.
08/21/2023