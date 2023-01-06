All Star Shore
Best Friends, Lots of Benefits
Season 1 E 8 • 07/13/2023
Marina vows to make her new partner proud, Bethan is even more smitten after spending the night with Johnny, and a tearful confession further complicates the Joey-Chloe-Angelina triangle.
S1 • E1All Star ShoreWelcome to the Shore!
The cast is welcomed with a party in their Canary Island villa, the teams compete in a game of Party Pong, and Angelina puts herself in the middle of Bethan and Johnny's budding romance.
06/01/2023
S1 • E2All Star ShoreWe're All Small Prostitutes
Angelina, Joey, Blake and James share an afternoon boat ride, two teams must face off in the exile games, and love triangles begin to form in the villa.
06/01/2023
S1 • E3All Star ShoreIt Must Have Been the Massage
Chloe and Potro return from their grueling night in exile, one team gets sent to the exile games for cheating during a Paradise Game challenge, and a night out at the club ends in disaster.
06/08/2023
S1 • E4All Star ShoreBurning Down the House
Bethan struggles to trust Johnny after he spends the night dancing with Trina, the housemates have a classic American barbecue, and two teams get dirty during the exile games.
06/15/2023
S1 • E5All Star ShoreShore-Embarrassing
Bethan and Marina fight their way out of exile, Trina's love of drama sparks tension, Joey finds himself caught between Chloe and teammate Angelina, and Vanjie emcees a drag ball contest.
06/22/2023
S1 • E6All Star ShoreGrab a Shot. You're Gonna Need It!
Angelina and others grow tired of Joey's scene-stealing antics, Marina throws a drink in Chloe's face, and James and Blake strategize to choose their spa day companions.
06/29/2023
S1 • E7All Star ShoreWhat a Load of Crap!
A teammate shake-up changes the game for everyone, Johnny and Bethan get closer, and the exile game forces the players to fling feces at one another.
07/06/2023
