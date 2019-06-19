You're Not My Family
Season 1 E 2 • 07/01/2019
Stephanie tries to repair her relationship with Spencer, Mischa faces down her longtime bully Perez Hilton, and sparks continue to fly between Justin and Audrina.
Watching
Full Ep
35:38
Sign in to Watch
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E13
Shadiest Moments Ever
Relive 10 of the original Hills series' most backstabbing betrayals, fierce feuds and shocking reveals.
06/19/2019
Full Ep
49:23
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E1
I Don't Hold Grudges. JK!
New faces Mischa Barton, Kaitlynn Jenner and Brandon Thomas Lee join Brody, Audrina, Heidi, Spencer, Justin Bobby and the rest of the OGs as they return to L.A. and reconnect.
06/24/2019
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E1
After the Show - I Don't Hold Grudges. JK!
Justin, Audrina, Brody, Kaitlynn and more join hosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines to dish on all the drama from the series premiere and share a peek at what's to come.
06/24/2019
Full Ep
41:48
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E2
You're Not My Family
Stephanie tries to repair her relationship with Spencer, Mischa faces down her longtime bully Perez Hilton, and sparks continue to fly between Justin and Audrina.
07/01/2019
Full Ep
41:49
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E3
A Legend in His Own Mind
Brandon throws a big pool party, Justin sends Audrina mixed signals, and tempers flare when Spencer and Brody reveal their issues with each other.
07/08/2019
Full Ep
43:04
Sign in to Watch
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E4
Not to Eavesdrop, but to Eavesdrop
Brody opens up about his fractured relationships, Heidi and Spencer's business turns personal, and Audrina confronts Justin after he denies kissing her.
07/15/2019
Full Ep
43:15
Sign in to Watch
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E5
Playing with Fire
Brody tries to protect his house as wildfires tear through Malibu, and Justin is caught in the middle when Audrina and Stephanie address rumors during a trip to Las Vegas.
07/22/2019
Full Ep
46:06
Sign in to Watch
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E6
I Don't Think We Can Be Friends
Brody and Kaitlynn survey the damage to their home after the Malibu fires, Mischa prepares for a high-stakes movie audition, and Heidi tries to revive her pop music career.
07/29/2019
Full Ep
43:37
Sign in to Watch
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E7
You're Enemy #1
Brody lashes out after he hears what Stephanie said in Las Vegas, Justin brings an unexpected guest to Frankie and Jen's Friendsgiving dinner and Audrina and Stephanie clash.
08/05/2019
Full Ep
45:25
Sign in to Watch
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E8
Are We Exclusive?
Jason opens up about his relapse, Audrina reconnects with her ex Ryan Cabrera, Spencer plans an anniversary surprise for Heidi, and Kaitlynn hosts a black-tie gala.
08/12/2019
Full Ep
44:27
Sign in to Watch
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E9
This Hangover Better Be Expensive
Brody and Kaitlynn are at odds on having kids, Brandon is reluctant to define his relationship, and Audrina and Stephanie's beef boils over at Heidi's bachelorette party.
08/19/2019
Full Ep
41:18
Sign in to Watch
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E10
Brody Gets Away with So Much
Brandon tries to broker peace between Brody and Stephanie, Kaitlynn resents the rumors about her marriage, and the friends show up to support Audrina's swimwear show.
09/02/2019
Full Ep
41:47
Sign in to Watch
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E11
Of Course We're Married
Leading up to Heidi and Spencer's vow renewal, Spencer pries into Brody's personal life, Brandon and Ashley have a difficult conversation, and Whitney opens up to Kaitlynn.
09/09/2019
Full Ep
42:02
Sign in to Watch
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E12
I Hope You Say I Do
While in Santa Barbara for Heidi and Spencer's vow renewal ceremony, Heidi introduces Brandon to someone new, Justin and Audrina reconnect, and Kaitlynn confronts Ashley.
09/09/2019
Exclusive
02:28
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E12
Heidi Gets a Surprise Visit Before Her Vow Renewal Ceremony
As she prepares to walk down the aisle a second time, an unexpected guest shows up.
09/09/2019
Highlight
00:43
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E12
Brody and Kaitlynn Move Forward from the Gossip
With rumors swirling about their relationship, Brody and Kaitlynn make an effort to rise above the drama.
09/09/2019
Highlight
03:09
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E12
Justin and Audrina Make Amends
Justin apologizes to Audrina for walking away from their longtime friendship.
09/09/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Home Is Where the Party Is in Floribama Shore Season 4
Get ready for new places, new faces and new revelations as the crew hits the road in Floribama Shore Season 4, premiering February 25 at 9/8c.
01/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS2
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing Kicks Off Love Gone Wrong Week
Sometimes, love can suck, but Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills are here to help the brokenhearted when Ghosted: Love Gone Missing returns with five brand-new episodes February 8 at 7/6c.
01/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS4
Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love Heats Up New Zealand
Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love takes the relations**t show to new heights by bringing the guests (and their wildcard exes) to a chalet down under.
11/01/2019
Trailer
00:30
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
VMAs Host Sebastian Maniscalco Has a Lot to Learn
Sebastian Maniscalco does his best to learn the important names for the 2019 VMAs before he hosts on August 26, but he's got a long way to go.
07/16/2019