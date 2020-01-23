Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
All Copacetic
Season 4 E 6 • 03/25/2021
While Gus quarantines, Jeremiah and Codi make a bet with Aimee and Kirk, Candace's childhood friend Bethaney comes for a visit, and the roomies enjoy a different vibe in the house.
Full Ep
41:49
MTV Floribama Shore
S3 • E12
Free the Chi Chi's
Jeremiah faces a decision about his love life, Kortni worries about her past catching up with her as she returns to the shore house, and Nilsa goes too far during a night out.
01/23/2020
Full Ep
41:56
MTV Floribama Shore
S3 • E13
There's No Pizza in Jail
The roommates try to bail Nilsa out of jail, Kortni realizes she may need to seek professional help, and Aimee gets a bikini wax before Dillon's visit.
01/30/2020
Full Ep
41:49
MTV Floribama Shore
S3 • E14
Bad Day at the Beach
Mattie reconsiders her connection with Jeremiah, and the roommates expect fireworks when they learn Jeremiah's brother Josh is coming to town.
02/06/2020
Full Ep
41:49
MTV Floribama Shore
S3 • E15
All This Over A Flower
Jeremiah's brother Josh arrives at the house, Codi's sweet gesture for Candace leads to an argument with Kirk and Gus, and Mattie learns Jeremiah's true intentions.
02/13/2020
Full Ep
41:28
MTV Floribama Shore
S3 • E16
Ta Ta's Up
The roomies try to hash out their issues and say goodbye to St. Pete Beach, and Gus and Nilsa consider taking their relationship to the next level.
02/20/2020
Full Ep
44:00
MTV Floribama Shore
S4 • E1
Montanabama Shore
When COVID-19 upends their yearly beach vacation, the crew heads to Montana, where unresolved issues between Jeremiah and his roommates surface, and Nilsa reveals surprising news.
02/25/2021
Full Ep
41:48
MTV Floribama Shore
S4 • E2
Puke Rally Relay
Gus and Jeremiah open up about the breakdown of their friendship, the roomies face off in Drunken Olympics, and an argument erupts over an unresolved conflict from a previous vacation.
03/04/2021
Full Ep
41:49
MTV Floribama Shore
S4 • E3
On Thin Ice
Gus confronts Nilsa about rumors he believes ruined his relationship with Lisa, Candace and Codi prank call their parents, and a drinking game reignites Gus and Jeremiah's feud.
03/11/2021
Full Ep
41:49
MTV Floribama Shore
S4 • E4
Dude, Where's My Hair Dryer?
Gus feels betrayed by the support Jeremiah receives after their fight, Codi gets pranked by his housemates after a speedo snow plunge, and Candace's missing hair dryer causes a huge fight.
03/18/2021
Full Ep
41:45
MTV Floribama Shore
S4 • E5
Door Dash
Following his argument with Candace, Gus runs away from the house, and the roommates rally together to search for him and bring him home safely.
03/25/2021
Full Ep
41:54
MTV Floribama Shore
Full Ep
41:19
MTV Floribama Shore
S4 • E7
Bygones
Candace and Bethaney prank Codi, and Gus clears the air with his roommates, but later grows frustrated by unexpected bonds that formed during his absence.
04/01/2021
Full Ep
41:49
MTV Floribama Shore
S4 • E8
Club La Basement
The ladies cook up a prank for the guys, Gus and Jeremiah compete for attention when Aimee's cousin comes for a visit, and the roomies turn their basement into a nightclub.
04/08/2021
Full Ep
41:49
MTV Floribama Shore
S4 • E9
Such a Gentleman
Gus makes a move on Aimee's cousin Ally, Codi pays tribute to his grandfather, Kirk invites his girlfriend Wren to the vacation house, and a family dinner ends in a shouting match.
04/15/2021
