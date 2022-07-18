Caught in the Act: Unfaithful

It's Giving Very Much Fraudulent

Season 2 E 1 • 07/11/2023

Monika comes to Tami for help when Ken's infidelity adds to her emotional trauma, but Tami's investigation peels back deeper layers of trouble for both Ken and Monika.

S1 • E1
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful
He Ain't Eating That Much Pie

When Tracy's boyfriend of two years goes from being attentive to evasive, her intuition pushes her to seek out Tami and her crew of relationship experts for help.
07/18/2022
S1 • E2
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful
He Just Wanna Be Lit... But Not with Me

Tami is on the case when Naima's boyfriend David moves out of their house and later shares a provocative video of another woman in his new apartment.
07/18/2022
S1 • E3
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful
Did You Cross That Bridge?

Marlo explored his sexuality and accepted his attraction to men by falling for Corey but enlists Tami's help when Corey's commitment to monogamy becomes uncertain.
07/25/2022
S1 • E4
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful
An Insatiable Appetite for Success

Jessica's fears about her boyfriend Walter's possible infidelity are complicated by the fact that they're also business partners, but she finds support and loyalty from an unexpected source.
07/25/2022
S1 • E5
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful
She Has a Whole Other Apartment?

Gierra has spent nearly five years in love with Shay's swagger, but the romance seems to be fizzling after a move to Atlanta, so she turns to Tami to find out what's behind the strain.
08/01/2022
S1 • E6
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful
Not Her Cousin!

Nico walked into Leighann's shop looking for a haircut and wound up in a long-distance relationship with a baby on the way, but now he's starting to worry about her other clients and her ex.
08/01/2022
S2 • E2
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful
He Proposed to Both of Us

Leila suspects something is up with her longtime fiancé West after he grows distant following her miscarriage, and the team's investigation reveals a brazen deception.
07/18/2023
