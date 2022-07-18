Caught in the Act: Unfaithful
It's Giving Very Much Fraudulent
Season 2 E 1 • 07/11/2023
Monika comes to Tami for help when Ken's infidelity adds to her emotional trauma, but Tami's investigation peels back deeper layers of trouble for both Ken and Monika.
S1 • E1Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulHe Ain't Eating That Much Pie
When Tracy's boyfriend of two years goes from being attentive to evasive, her intuition pushes her to seek out Tami and her crew of relationship experts for help.
07/18/2022
S1 • E2Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulHe Just Wanna Be Lit... But Not with Me
Tami is on the case when Naima's boyfriend David moves out of their house and later shares a provocative video of another woman in his new apartment.
07/18/2022
S1 • E3Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulDid You Cross That Bridge?
Marlo explored his sexuality and accepted his attraction to men by falling for Corey but enlists Tami's help when Corey's commitment to monogamy becomes uncertain.
07/25/2022
S1 • E4Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulAn Insatiable Appetite for Success
Jessica's fears about her boyfriend Walter's possible infidelity are complicated by the fact that they're also business partners, but she finds support and loyalty from an unexpected source.
07/25/2022
S1 • E5Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulShe Has a Whole Other Apartment?
Gierra has spent nearly five years in love with Shay's swagger, but the romance seems to be fizzling after a move to Atlanta, so she turns to Tami to find out what's behind the strain.
08/01/2022
S1 • E6Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulNot Her Cousin!
Nico walked into Leighann's shop looking for a haircut and wound up in a long-distance relationship with a baby on the way, but now he's starting to worry about her other clients and her ex.
08/01/2022
S2 • E1Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulIt's Giving Very Much Fraudulent
