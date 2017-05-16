The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars

The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S1 • E1
Secrets and Limes

Ten Challenge champions battle a team of world-renowned professional athletes in their first competition, and the Pros get a taste of drama when an elimination twist is introduced.
05/16/2017
Full Ep
41:19
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S1 • E2
Settling the Scores

Shawne Merriman and CM Punk hash out an old Twitter feud, a fun game of flag football goes downhill quickly when egos get in the way, and a game of Blindsided sends two more players packing.
05/23/2017
Full Ep
41:19
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S1 • E3
Watch out for the Wolfpack

The teams test their strength in an Out of Bounds challenge, the Pros get a crash course in psychological warfare, and a last-minute request in the Arena shakes up everything.
05/30/2017
Full Ep
41:20
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S1 • E4
A Cold Day In Hell

Wes offers game-play advice to Lolo, the contestants bond while practicing at the batting cages, and an icy challenge in the Arena sends two more players packing.
06/06/2017
Full Ep
41:18
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S2 • E1
Tow Big or Tow Home

The Challenge all-stars compete against a new group of professional athletes, Olympians and entertainers in the hopes of winning $150,000 for their charities.
11/21/2017
Full Ep
41:19
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S2 • E2
Parkour All Obstacles

The Champs zero in on their strategy after unexpectedly losing two players, and tensions come to a head between Terrell Owens and CT.
11/28/2017
Full Ep
41:18
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S2 • E3
Slamballs and Elbow Brawls

Johnny Bananas and Justina team up to boost morale in the house, the Champs and the Stars face unexpected losses, and one player angers his team by skipping the elimination challenge.
12/05/2017
Full Ep
41:17
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S2 • E4
When Push Comes to Shoving Stars

After a physical challenge in the Arena sends one contestant packing, a new player arrives to even the playing field, and a newly formed alliance leaves one team at odds with each other.
12/12/2017
Full Ep
41:19
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S2 • E5
Playing Me for the Foos

The Champs are visited by a guest coach during a Jumbo Foosball challenge, and a decade-long rivalry between two contestants comes to a head during elimination nominations.
12/19/2017
Full Ep
41:19
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S2 • E6
Flagpoles and False Hopes

One Star finds himself caught between two alliances on his team, a twist during nominations puts one team in danger, and a player is sent home after an intense Cage Match in the Arena.
12/26/2017
Full Ep
41:19
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S2 • E7
Sink, Purge, Repeat

The contestants battle it out in an underwater obstacle course to secure their spot in the Final Challenge, and one team is forced to choose a player from an opposing alliance.
01/02/2018
Full Ep
41:19
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S2 • E8
It's the Final Countdown

The remaining six players compete in an intense Finale Challenge for a chance to earn $150,000 for their charities.
01/09/2018
Full Ep
41:20
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S3 • E1
Stairing Down the Competition

The Challenge all-stars meet a new group of professional athletes and entertainers to compete against in the name of charity -- and to become the Ultimate Challenge MVP.
04/17/2018
