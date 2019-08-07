The Hills: New Beginnings
Burying the Past
Season 2 E 1 • 05/13/2021
The group performs a ritual to say goodbye to the past, Heidi and Spencer try to get on the same page, Audrina jumps back into the dating pool, and Brandon surprises his ex.
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 • E3A Legend in His Own Mind
Brandon throws a big pool party, Justin sends Audrina mixed signals, and tempers flare when Spencer and Brody reveal their issues with each other.
07/08/2019
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 • E4Not to Eavesdrop, but to Eavesdrop
Brody opens up about his fractured relationships, Heidi and Spencer's business turns personal, and Audrina confronts Justin after he denies kissing her.
07/15/2019
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 • E5Playing with Fire
Brody tries to protect his house as wildfires tear through Malibu, and Justin is caught in the middle when Audrina and Stephanie address rumors during a trip to Las Vegas.
07/22/2019
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 • E6I Don't Think We Can Be Friends
Brody and Kaitlynn survey the damage to their home after the Malibu fires, Mischa prepares for a high-stakes movie audition, and Heidi tries to revive her pop music career.
07/29/2019
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 • E7You're Enemy #1
Brody lashes out after he hears what Stephanie said in Las Vegas, Justin brings an unexpected guest to Frankie and Jen's Friendsgiving dinner and Audrina and Stephanie clash.
08/05/2019
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 • E8Are We Exclusive?
Jason opens up about his relapse, Audrina reconnects with her ex Ryan Cabrera, Spencer plans an anniversary surprise for Heidi, and Kaitlynn hosts a black-tie gala.
08/12/2019
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 • E9This Hangover Better Be Expensive
Brody and Kaitlynn are at odds on having kids, Brandon is reluctant to define his relationship, and Audrina and Stephanie's beef boils over at Heidi's bachelorette party.
08/19/2019
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 • E10Brody Gets Away with So Much
Brandon tries to broker peace between Brody and Stephanie, Kaitlynn resents the rumors about her marriage, and the friends show up to support Audrina's swimwear show.
09/02/2019
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 • E11Of Course We're Married
Leading up to Heidi and Spencer's vow renewal, Spencer pries into Brody's personal life, Brandon and Ashley have a difficult conversation, and Whitney opens up to Kaitlynn.
09/09/2019
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 • E12I Hope You Say I Do
While in Santa Barbara for Heidi and Spencer's vow renewal ceremony, Heidi introduces Brandon to someone new, Justin and Audrina reconnect, and Kaitlynn confronts Ashley.
09/09/2019
The Hills: New BeginningsS2 • E1Burying the Past
The group performs a ritual to say goodbye to the past, Heidi and Spencer try to get on the same page, Audrina jumps back into the dating pool, and Brandon surprises his ex.
05/13/2021
The Hills: New BeginningsS2 • E2Best Friends Kissing
Spencer and Heidi invite Audrina and Sean over for brunch, Brody keeps it casual with Amber, Jason and Ashley get uplifting news, and Brandon introduces Dani to the guys on poker night.
05/20/2021
The Hills: New BeginningsS2 • E3The Last Hurrah
On a trip to San Diego, Spencer and Heidi celebrate before trying for another baby, Brody surprises Kaitlynn by bringing a date, and Brandon tries to balance work and fun.
05/27/2021
The Hills: New BeginningsS2 • E4Who's a Better Kisser?
Brody questions his relationship with Amber, Audrina is uncertain about her future with Sean, and Justin opens up as the group's time in San Diego comes to an end.
06/02/2021
The Hills: New BeginningsS2 • E5You Told Her?!
Audrina hosts a special party for Jason and Ashley, Heidi feels singled out after the group's trip to San Diego, and Caroline reveals her true feelings to Kaitlynn.
06/16/2021
The Hills: New BeginningsS2 • E6I'm Back in L.A., Bitches!
Kristin returns to L.A. to reconnect with her friends, Justin opens up about his turbulent childhood, and Heidi deals with the fallout after skipping Jason and Ashley's party.
06/24/2021
The Hills: New BeginningsS2 • E7Who Slept at Your House?
During a trip to Lake Tahoe, the group grills Brody and Audrina about their relationship status, which leaves Kaitlynn questioning what happened between them in the past.
07/01/2021
The Hills: New BeginningsS2 • E8Get Dessert and Bail
As the Lake Tahoe trip comes to an end, an argument erupts between the Pratts and the Wahlers, Brandon and Dani don't see eye to eye, and Audrina and Heidi's friendship is at a crossroads.
07/07/2021
The Hills: New BeginningsS2 • E9Time Heals Not Some Things
Heidi and Spencer get financial advice, Justin makes an admission to his father, Audrina and Heidi have communication issues, and Dani gets upset with Brandon at Frankie's luau.
07/14/2021
The Hills: New BeginningsS2 • E10That's Math Right There
Caroline prepares to launch her Pizza Girl sauce, Audrina questions Kaitlynn's rush to move in with Kris, and Spencer and Heidi get a professional perspective on their struggling business.
07/21/2021
The Hills: New BeginningsS2 • E11What About Me?
The group releases their inhibitions at Heidi and Spencer's wellness retreat, Brandon shares news about his relationship with Dani, and Brody wrestles with Kaitlynn's not-so-secret secret.
07/28/2021
