MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS
Season 2021 E 10 • 02/23/2021
BTS chats about making music during the COVID-19 pandemic, and performs "Telepathy," "Blue & Grey," "Life Goes On" and "Dynamite" from "Be," as well as a cover of Coldplay's "Fix You."
Full Ep
43:23
MTV Unplugged
S1 • E1
Elton John
Legendary solo artist Elton John pounds out powerful renditions of his crowd-pleasing hits on a lone grand piano, including "Tiny Dancer," "Daniel" and "Bennie and the Jets."
08/05/1990
Full Ep
48:32
MTV Unplugged
S1 • E2
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney performs a mix of bluesy covers, classic Beatles tunes and songs from his solo career, including "Blue Moon of Kentucky," "Blackbird" and "Every Night."
04/03/1991
Full Ep
32:00
MTV Unplugged
S1 • E3
Pearl Jam
Seattle grunge band Pearl Jam plays stripped-down versions of songs from their debut album, "Ten," including "Alive," "Black," "Jeremy," "Even Flow" and "Porch."
05/13/1992
Full Ep
49:29
MTV Unplugged
S1 • E4
John Mellencamp
Backed by an all-acoustic ensemble, heartland rocker John Mellencamp performs some of his biggest hits, including "Small Town," "Pink Houses" and a cover of "All Along the Watchtower."
08/12/1992
Full Ep
45:23
MTV Unplugged
S1 • E5
Nirvana
Nirvana plays an intimate acoustic set of songs including "About a Girl" and "Come as You Are," and is joined by the Meat Puppets for stripped-down renditions of "Oh, Me" and more.
12/16/1993
Full Ep
45:30
MTV Unplugged
S1 • E6
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz performs dressed-down versions of his hits including "Are You Gonna Go My Way" and "Always on the Run" before an intimate crowd in New York City.
07/12/1994
Full Ep
44:31
MTV Unplugged
S1 • E7
Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette slows down with an acoustic performance of her hits "Ironic" and "You Oughta Know," and puts her own twist on The Police's "King of Pain."
11/01/1999
Full Ep
38:14
MTV Unplugged
S1 • E8
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys puts an acoustic spin on her hits "Karma" and "If I Ain't Got You" with appearances by Mos Def, Common and Damian Marley.
09/23/2005
Full Ep
25:19
MTV Unplugged
S2020 • E9
MTV Unplugged Presents: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions
Miley Cyrus performs an acoustic set of original songs and covers including Britney Spears's "Gimme More," and is joined by Noah Cyrus for a rendition of "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus."
10/16/2020
