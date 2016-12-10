Three Cinco de Mayo Misconceptions Debunked
Season 5 E 5 • 05/03/2017
Kat explains why it's more American than Mexican to celebrate Cinco de Mayo by drinking margaritas and loading up on nachos.
Decoded
S4 • E7
Just Try Saying My Name Right
Decoded talks to people who have firsthand experience with strangers butchering their names, which actually aren't that complicated.
10/12/2016
Full Ep
06:17
Decoded
S4 • E8
Four Misconceptions About Anti-Semitism and the Holocaust
With the help of journalist Dana Schwartz, Decoded tackles some of the biggest misconceptions about anti-Semitism, anti-Romanyism and the Holocaust.
10/19/2016
Full Ep
05:50
Decoded
S4 • E9
Is Racist the N-Word for White People?
Decoded uses stand-up comedy to figure out why some white people are triggered by being called racist.
10/26/2016
Full Ep
05:15
Decoded
S4 • E10
Why Does MTV Decoded Hate White People?
Franchesca cites Dr. Robin DiAngelo's book "White Fragility" as she talks about what's at the core of discussing racism.
11/03/2016
Full Ep
04:45
Decoded
S4 • E11
Can De-Escalation Training Prevent Police Violence?
Franchesca sits down with Master Sergeant Benari Poulten to talk about how the U.S. Armed Forces trains and employs de-escalation techniques to handle difficult situations during conflict.
11/10/2016
Full Ep
05:05
Decoded
S4 • E12
Do You Speak for Your Entire Race?
Franchesca presents the idea of the race ambassador, someone from a specific cultural background who is expected to represent and speak for the entire culture in question.
11/16/2016
Full Ep
02:21
Decoded
S5 • E1
Do These Celebs Look Alike?
Franchesca examines the concept of "own race bias" in the context of regularly mistaken identities of celebrity BIPOC.
04/05/2017
Full Ep
04:55
Decoded
S5 • E2
Why Legal Immigration to the U.S. Is Almost Impossible
Franchesca learns about the incredibly complicated process to becoming a U.S. citizen.
04/12/2017
Full Ep
02:03
Decoded
S5 • E3
Can Legalizing Weed Fight Racism?
Franchesca explores the racist marijuana arrest patterns disproportionately affecting BIPOC in U.S. states where weed is legal and states where it is illegal.
04/20/2017
Full Ep
03:51
Decoded
S5 • E4
The Strange and Gross Origin of Cuck
Franchesca traces the development of the word cuck, from Shakespeare to forums like Reddit, on which it's used by the radical right as a catchall insult.
04/26/2017
Full Ep
03:40
Decoded
Full Ep
04:38
Decoded
S5 • E6
Five Poverty Myths Debunked featuring The Liberal Redneck
Franchesca busts five common myths about poverty with the help of Trae Crowder a.k.a. The Liberal Redneck.
05/10/2017
Full Ep
05:56
Decoded
S5 • E7
How to Be Queer AF at Prom featuring Dylan Marron
Franchesca and Dylan Marron explain what rights are available to LGBTQ youth who want to attend prom together.
05/17/2017
Full Ep
04:59
Decoded
S5 • E8
Five Mental Health Stigmas That Need to Go
Franchesca tackles mental health misinformation, such as love being a solution for depression or that there is no cure for mental health issues.
05/24/2017
Full Ep
01:45
Decoded
S5 • E9
Would You Date a Short Guy?
Franchesca explores heightism as it relates to success, gender norms and Hollywood with her friend Tyler, who's been rejected on dating apps because of his height.
06/07/2017
Full Ep
05:00
Decoded
S5 • E10
Five Transgender Tropes That Need to Stop ft. Patti Harrison
Franchesca reviews some common Hollywood tropes and stereotypes.
06/14/2017
Full Ep
04:21
Decoded
S5 • E11
What’s a Real Man?
Franchesca and friends try to unpack what it means to be a "real man."
06/21/2017
Full Ep
04:28
Decoded
S5 • E12
How to Stop Victim Blaming
Franchesca looks into the psychology of victim blaming, why it happens so often and why it's often used against victims of sexual assault.
06/28/2017
Full Ep
05:24
Decoded
S6 • E1
Why Do People Say "Ax" Instead of "Ask?"
Franchesca explores why pronouncing the word ask as "ax" is pejoratively associated with Black and working-class people.
01/04/2018
Full Ep
06:22
Decoded
S6 • E2
Do All Muslim Women Wear a Hijab? featuring Fareeha Khan
Franchesca tasks Fareeha Khan with explaining the Muslim tradition of wearing a hijab.
01/11/2018
