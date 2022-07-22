Ridiculousness
Chanel and Sterling CDXCI
Season 26 E 8 • 07/25/2022
Rob and the gang get comfy for videos illustrating what happens after the party stops rocking, unique romantic moments, and situations when lying to little kids is acceptable.
RidiculousnessS26 • E1Miles Chamley-Watson
Fencing champion Miles Chamley-Watson joins the gang for clips of sketchy swordplay, champions of everyday activities, bleach blondes making bad decisions and regrettable tattoos.
07/22/2022
Full Ep
20:59
RidiculousnessS26 • E2Howie Mandel
Actor-comedian Howie Mandel helps the gang assess uninvited guests, talent exhibitions gone wrong and violators of personal boundaries.
07/22/2022
Full Ep
21:00
RidiculousnessS26 • E3Chanel and Sterling CDLXXXVI
Rob, Chanel and Steelo check out water sports enthusiasts going down the tubes, arcade disasters, people who pushed their chairs too far and extreme public displays of affection.
07/22/2022
Full Ep
21:00
RidiculousnessS26 • E4Chanel and Sterling CDLXXXVII
Rob, Chanel and Steelo watch videos featuring people who dive into reckless activities too soon, accidental chest injuries from incendiary items and devices, distracted roadsters, and more.
07/22/2022
Full Ep
21:00
RidiculousnessS26 • E5Chanel and Sterling CDLXXXVIII
Rob, Chanel and Steelo react to the dangers of ignoring warning signs, women with She-Hulk strength, two-on-one face-offs, unusual sightings, gametime fails and more.
07/22/2022
Full Ep
21:00
RidiculousnessS26 • E6Chanel and Sterling CDLXXXIX
Rob, Chanel and Sterling reflect on the challenges of mowing the lawn, the adrenaline rush of petty crimes, the thrill of golf-cart joyrides and why sexy selfies might not be for everyone.
07/25/2022
Full Ep
20:59
RidiculousnessS26 • E7Chanel and Sterling CDXC
Rob, Chanel and Steelo react to internet videos of painful bike collisions, doorbell camera messages, sweet gestures in extreme sports and more.
07/25/2022
Full Ep
20:59
RidiculousnessS26 • E8Chanel and Sterling CDXCI
Rob and the gang get comfy for videos illustrating what happens after the party stops rocking, unique romantic moments, and situations when lying to little kids is acceptable.
07/25/2022
Full Ep
20:59
RidiculousnessS26 • E9Chanel and Sterling CDXCII
Steelo, Chanel, and Rob react to videos of sunroof mishaps, best friend betrayals and parade balloons gone wild.
07/25/2022
