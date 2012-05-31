Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Little Hos On The Prairie
Season 4 E 7 • 12/17/2014
JWoww and Roger try to work through their problems as new parents. Snooki and Jionni have a garden war. JWoww throws Snooki a high tea bridal luncheon with the Joeys.
Snooki & JWoww
S1 • E13
Best Friends Forever
Snooki and JWOWW: Best Friends Forever takes a look at the evolution of the girls’ friendship starting from that first summer on the Jersey Shore.
05/31/2012
Full Ep
19:48
Snooki & JWoww
S1 • E1
Sorry Neighbors, Cause These Bitches Are Moving In
Jersey Shore BFF’s, Snooki and JWoww, decide it’s time they move in together and have one last hurrah before their relationships back home get too serious, but Snooki's two big secrets for Jwoww will change everything.
06/21/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Snooki & JWoww
S1 • E2
What Did I Get Myself Into?
Even though Snooki is pregnant and engaged, she and Jwoww still agree to move in together. But when Jionni and Roger come over for the first time, a fight erupts over the bachelor party.
06/28/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Snooki & JWoww
S1 • E3
It Looks Like a Little Meatball
Snooki has her first ultrasound to see if the baby is healthy. Snooki and Jwoww settle in and decorate their new digs.
07/05/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Snooki & JWoww
S1 • E4
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
Snooki and JWoww invite their Jersey Shore roommates over for dinner so Snooki can reveal her big news, but first, a raunchy handyman almost ruins their plans for getting the place ready on time.
07/12/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Snooki & JWoww
S1 • E5
Sober Party of One
The Jersey Shore roommates give Snooki a hard time for being pregnant and engaged. JWoww and Snooki throw a housewarming party for their friends and family.
07/19/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Snooki & JWoww
S1 • E6
Calm Down Hormonal!
Snooki volunteers at a doggie daycare. JWoww makes a new friend at a cooking class, which annoys Snooki. Roger and JWoww's relationship begins to crumble.
07/26/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Snooki & JWoww
S1 • E7
Meet the In-Laws
JWoww and Roger continue to fight. The girls surprise Jionni and Roger by taking them to a Drag Show. Snooki and Jionni have an engagement dinner with their families.
08/02/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Snooki & JWoww
S1 • E8
Cancun is Not an Island
The girls head to Cancun for vacation. JWoww lets loose while Snooki finds it difficult to relax during her pregnancy. The girls bicker about late night plans, while a fight in a club puts Snooki in an uncomfortable situation.
08/09/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Snooki & JWoww
S1 • E9
Sitting Alone In A Hotel Room Sucks
JWoww and Snooki’s friendship is tested on their last night in Cancun. Back in Jersey City, Roger and JWoww hit another rocky patch while Snooki questions her engagement.
08/16/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Snooki & JWoww
S1 • E10
Couples Hell
Roger and JWoww consider the future of their relationship while Snooki and Jionni fight about a picture on Twitter, instead of celebrating Jionni's birthday.
08/23/2012
Full Ep
20:50
Snooki & JWoww
S1 • E11
My Baby is Boring!
Snooki and Jwoww get a taste of motherhood when they care for two fake babies, and Snooki finds out the gender of her real baby.
08/30/2012
Full Ep
21:06
Snooki & JWoww
S1 • E12
The End?
In order to get answers to some important questions, Snooki and Jwoww swap boyfriends for the night. The girls must decide if they are going to stay in Jersey City or move home with their boyfriends.
09/13/2012
Full Ep
40:50
Snooki & JWoww
S2 • E1
New Beginnings
While Snooki and Jionni prepare for parenthood, JWoww settles into un-married life with Roger. Snooki has a baby shower.
01/08/2013
Full Ep
40:50
Snooki & JWoww
S2 • E2
Pregnant Problems
As her due date draws near, Snooki begins to feel overwhelmed with her pregnancy. JWoww not so subtly hints that it is time for Roger to propose and she wants a big fat ring.
01/15/2013
Full Ep
35:42
Snooki & JWoww
S2 • E3
Last Call at Club Uterus
JWoww’s Dad hits on one of her friends at a family BBQ. Snooki goes into labor early.
01/22/2013
Full Ep
39:47
Snooki & JWoww
S2 • E4
Now What?
Lorenzo is born. JWoww and Roger head up to Maine to visit his family. Snooki and Jionni settle in to life as new parents
01/29/2013
Full Ep
40:35
Snooki & JWoww
S2 • E5
Maine Squeeze
JWoww tries to show Roger that she can be an outdoor girl in Maine. Snooki and Jionni realize that being parents is more exhausting than they thought. Roger reveals a secret.
02/05/2013
Full Ep
40:50
Snooki & JWoww
S2 • E6
The Honeymoon is Over
Roger and JWoww’s trip to Maine solidifies his feelings for her…and then they get into a fight. And being new parents begins to take its toll on Snooki and Jionni’s relationship.
02/12/2013
Full Ep
40:50
Snooki & JWoww
S2 • E7
Turning Over a New League
Snooki and Jionni try to get their relationship back on track. JWoww considers introducing Roger to her Mother.
02/19/2013
Full Ep
40:15
Snooki & JWoww
S2 • E8
Between a Rock and a Hard Place
Nicole and Jionni go on their first date since having the baby, Roger goes engagement ring shopping, and JWoww gets an indecent proposal.
02/26/2013
Full Ep
40:05
Snooki & JWoww
S2 • E9
Taking the Plunge
Roger proposes to JWoww, but before he makes it official, he has some tricks up his sleeve.
03/12/2013
Full Ep
40:42
Snooki & JWoww
S2 • E10
I'm a Good Fiancé and I'm a Mom!
Jionni and Roger celebrate fatherhood at a Dadchelor Party. And Nicole and JWoww outdo the boys on a wild girls’ night out.
03/19/2013
Full Ep
40:50
Snooki & JWoww
S2 • E11
I Might Not Be Engaged After This
The honeymoon is over! The aftermath of Girl’s night out brings both couples to the verge of breaking up.
03/26/2013
Full Ep
40:30
Snooki & JWoww
S2 • E12
All’s Well That Ends Well?
Snooki and JWoww try to salvage their relationships before it’s too late. The Jersey Shore roommates help celebrate JWoww and Roger’s engagement.
04/02/2013
Full Ep
20:30
Snooki & JWoww
S3 • E13
The World According to Snooki & Jwoww
Jessimae from MTV's "Girl Code" sits down with Snooki & JWoww to help crack the code on what makes the girls tick. Plus the girls give a sneak peak about what to expect from Season 3.
10/12/2013
Full Ep
20:35
Snooki & JWoww
S3 • E1
We’re Back Bitches
Snooki and Jionni are scared to tell Jionni's Mom that they got a shore house for the summer. JWoww tries to salvage her relationship with Roger by trying to get him to go to couples therapy.
10/22/2013
Full Ep
21:05
Snooki & JWoww
S3 • E2
Movin on Up!
While Jenni tries to train the dogs to become service animals, she also takes a stab at training Roger in couples therapy. Snooki and Jionni pack up to leave the LaValle basement.
10/29/2013
Full Ep
20:55
Snooki & JWoww
S3 • E3
Mommy
Snooki and JWoww look for a babysitter for Lorenzo. JWoww and Roger surprise Snooki and Jionni when they take them to the haunted Pennhurst Asylum on a double date.
11/05/2013
Full Ep
21:05
Snooki & JWoww
S3 • E4
Liars!
While the girls are away, the boys will play. Snooki and JWoww head to Atlantic City for a girls weekend leaving the boys to watch Lorenzo. Jionni secretly gets Janis to babysit so the boys can go play paintball.
11/12/2013
Full Ep
21:05
Snooki & JWoww
S3 • E5
I Want a Veil!
Snooki and JWoww go wedding dress shopping and Nicole finds her dress. JWoww realizes that she may want to get married now.
11/19/2013
Full Ep
21:05
Snooki & JWoww
S3 • E6
Let the Planning Begin!
Snooki realizes she is in over her head when it comes to wedding planning after visiting wedding venues with Jionni. JWoww and Roger go to an adoption fair hoping to learn more about the process.
11/26/2013
Full Ep
21:06
Snooki & JWoww
S3 • E7
Baby Boot Camp
Snooki and JWoww put Roger through a baby boot camp with Lorenzo for the night so he can experience taking care of a baby. Jionni and Roger buy a swing set for Lorenzo, but struggle to put it together.
12/03/2013
Full Ep
20:46
Snooki & JWoww
S3 • E8
Oui Can Cook!
Snooki and JWoww help out at a charity dog wash. Roger and Jionni plan a romantic French dinner for the girls. Snooki takes a DNA test.
12/10/2013
Full Ep
20:51
Snooki & JWoww
S3 • E9
Welcome to the Dude Ranch!
The gang heads out for a couples weekend at a Dude Ranch. The girls are hoping for a romantic getaway, but instead they get pranked non-stop by Roger and Jionni.
12/17/2013
Full Ep
21:05
Snooki & JWoww
S3 • E10
What a Drag!
JWoww’s dogs have their final exam to be service dogs. Snooki gets the results of her DNA test. The Gay Joeys come over for a drag party while the boys go out fishing.
01/08/2014
Full Ep
20:26
Snooki & JWoww
S3 • E12
My Baby is Growing Up!
The summer winds down and Snooki and Jionni throw a pirate themed party for Lorenzo’s first birthday. During Roger and Jenni’s final therapy session, Roger wants to know where JWoww stands on the issue of marriage.
01/10/2014
Full Ep
21:06
Snooki & JWoww
S3 • E11
Couples Weekend
Snooki and JWoww decide to have a couple's weekend with their former Jersey Shore roommates; Ron, Sam, and Deena.
01/15/2014
Full Ep
41:21
Snooki & JWoww
S4 • E1
We’re Back – And We’re Pregnant!
In the final season opener, Snooki and JWoww (both pregnant) become neighbors for the summer. Roger and Jionni become closer than they ever imagined when they accidentally attend a birthing class together.
11/05/2014
Full Ep
40:51
Snooki & JWoww
S4 • E2
That’s Not Very Namaste Of You
The girls try to relax with pre-natal yoga while Jionni is tormented by Lorenzo’s “terrible twos”. Snooki throws JWoww a surprise baby shower and serves up some disturbing cakes.
11/12/2014
Full Ep
41:21
Snooki & JWoww
S4 • E3
And Baby Makes Six
Snooki helps JWoww prep for her daughter's arrival while Jionni warns Roger about the delivery. A worried JWoww goes into labor and quickly changes her tune on getting an epidural.
11/19/2014
Full Ep
41:20
Snooki & JWoww
S4 • E4
Welcome home, Meilani!
JWoww and Roger get used to life as new parents. Snooki and Jionni plan an elaborate welcome home party for Meilani complete with a mariachi band.
11/26/2014
Full Ep
41:21
Snooki & JWoww
S4 • E5
Got Gatsby?
Exhaustion takes its toll on new parents JWoww and Roger. Snooki turns into a bridezilla while planning her Gatsby-themed bridal shower.
12/03/2014
Full Ep
41:22
Snooki & JWoww
S4 • E6
I Feel Like A Pregnant Virgin
Snooki shows off her wedding gown to JWoww. Jionni’s parents visit town while new parenthood starts to cause problems for JWoww and Roger.
12/10/2014
Full Ep
41:22
Full Ep
40:51
Snooki & JWoww
S4 • E8
Summer's Over...Back To The Basement
JWoww gets a mommy makeover and takes her family camping. Snooki and Jionni start decorating their house but can’t move in until the house is finished.
01/07/2015
Full Ep
41:21
Snooki & JWoww
S4 • E9
It's Like A Rollercoaster Of Pain
Snooki and Jionni are desperate to move into their new house before their daughter is born. JWoww and Janis throw Snooki a surprise sprinkle party right before Snooki goes into labor.
01/14/2015
Full Ep
40:51
Snooki & JWoww
S4 • E10
Welcome Home, Giovanna
Snooki gives birth to Giovanna. JWoww and Snooki pamper the boys with a daddy appreciation day. Snooki and Jionni finally move into their new home.
01/21/2015
Full Ep
40:51
Snooki & JWoww
S4 • E11
It's My Bachelorette Party...I'm Single And Ready To Mingle!
Things get crazy in the penultimate episode when Snooki and Jionni head down to Miami for their bachelor and bachelorette parties. It’s the last hurrahs for the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Lavalle!
01/28/2015
Full Ep
1:02:01
Snooki & JWoww
S4 • E12
I DO. NOW WHAT?
In the series finale, JWoww and Roger have a christening for Meilani. It’s the big day for Snooki as she walks down the aisle and marries Jionni.
02/04/2015
Bonus
00:55
Snooki & JWowwS4 E12
Best Friends Forever
Take a look at our favorite BFFs over the years!
02/04/2015
Bonus
01:10
Snooki & JWowwS4 E12
Wedding Prank
Jionni plays a little pre-wedding prank on his bride-to-be.
02/04/2015
Bonus
00:46
Snooki & JWowwS4 E12
Gatsby Wedding
MTV invites you to the wedding of the YEAR! Don't miss the grand series finale Wednesday at 10/9c!
02/04/2015
Bonus
01:19
Snooki & JWowwS4 E12
Proud Dad
Snooki's Dad tells her how proud he is of her on their way to her wedding.
02/04/2015
Trailer
Trailer
Trailer
Trailer
