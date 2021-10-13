CMT Artists of the Year 2021

CMT Artists of the Year celebrates country's biggest musicians of 2021 through special live performances, honoree tributes and more.

2021 CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Artists of the Year 2021

Featuring tributes and live performances, CMT toasts Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs as well as special honorees Randy Travis and Mickey Guyton.
10/13/2021
