I Have a Strange Phobia
Season 2003 E 1 • 06/11/2014
Antonio is afraid to use public restrooms, and Andrea is petrified of pigeons.
41:27
True Life
S2013 • E27
I'm Doing a Tough Mudder
A beauty queen, a competitive twin and a veteran set out to disprove their doubters by participating in one of the most intense obstacle courses in the world.
12/08/2013
38:16
True Life
S2014 • E1
I'm a New Millionaire
World Series of Poker runner-up Jesse Sylvia and New York State Lottery winner Rob experience the joys and unexpected trials that come with their newfound wealth.
01/04/2014
37:09
True Life
S2014 • E2
I'm Drunkorexic
Laura and D.J. deal with their body-image issues by replacing their need for food with alcohol, and their loved ones suffer the consequences.
01/04/2014
38:19
True Life
S2014 • E3
I Want to Be an Obscure Pageant Queen
Pauline and Adrienne go through months of difficult preparation to compete in zombie and "Star Trek"-themed beauty pageants respectively.
03/15/2014
41:32
True Life
S2014 • E4
I Want Respect for My Sect
Three people struggle to have their unique interests taken seriously: Daley identifies as a vampire, Rayne feels at home as a furry, and Hannah embraces the Juggalo lifestyle.
03/15/2014
41:27
True Life
S2014 • E5
I'm Preparing for the End of the World
Two young men get ready for the apocalypse: One prepares his family to survive a military takeover, while the other plans for a more spiritual transformation.
03/15/2014
20:59
True Life
S2014 • E6
The Benjamins
The Benjamin brothers -- Brad, who has autism, and Kenny, who has Asperger's syndrome -- are encouraged to step out of their comfort zone and plan a dinner party.
04/26/2014
38:18
True Life
S2014 • E8
I Want a Threesome
Two couples consider spicing up their sex life by bringing a third person into the bedroom, but they worry about it potentially ruining their relationship.
05/14/2014
40:19
True Life
S2014 • E9
I'm Dating My Best Friend's Ex
Sammie is in a secret relationship with her gay bestie's ex-boyfriend, while the man Paige is seeing might be the father of her best friend's baby.
05/21/2014
40:12
True Life
S2014 • E11
I Want My Ex Back
Bianca cheated on Chris but now wants him back, and Taylor tries to revive her relationship with Felicia.
06/04/2014
38:54
True Life
S2014 • E13
My Boyfriend's Fed Up with My Weight
Sarah's fitness-obsessed boyfriend thinks her weight is getting out of control, and Desiree's boyfriend has told her to lose weight or she will lose him.
06/25/2014
41:30
True Life
S2014 • E14
Crazy Young Love
While filming themselves for 30 days, Robert and Sophia face internet fame, Victoria and Kenny decide if they should live together or not, and Codi and Duvonna are at odds.
12/02/2014
39:38
True Life
S2014 • E15
I'm Dating My Opposite
Dolly's boyfriend Nick doesn't share her work ethic, and medical student Kelly is dating tattoo model Brian.
12/02/2014
40:45
True Life
S2014 • E16
I'm Hooked on Molly
In their quest to get high on MDMA, Paige and Ally have jeopardized their careers and relationships.
12/09/2014
39:03
True Life
S2014 • E17
I'm Being Recruited
Two high school football standouts and a basketball star weigh their options as scholarship offers pour in from colleges across the country.
12/09/2014
41:23
True Life
S2014 • E18
I'm Breaking Up with My Religion
Three young people risk upsetting their loved ones by leaving their families' faiths behind to pursue enlightenment through other religious practices.
12/16/2014
39:13
True Life
S2015 • E1
I'm in a Forbidden Relationship
Two young people are stuck in toxic relationships: Samantha's mom thinks her boyfriend is a bad influence, and Brandon's family can't stand his girlfriend's volatility.
01/05/2015
41:34
True Life
S2015 • E2
I'm Being Slut Shamed
Three young women are fed up with being judged unfairly by friends and family based solely on their dating lives and how they dress.
03/30/2015
41:22
True Life
S2015 • E3
I Have a Pushy Parent
Two young men want to exert their independence but are being held back by their overbearing mothers, who pick out everything from their clothes to their careers.
04/06/2015
