MTV Cribs

Jimmy O. Yang, Nev Schulman & Hannah Brown

Season 19 E 11 • 12/15/2022

Comedian Jimmy O. Yang reveals his secret karaoke room, Nev Schulman shows off his family-friendly Hollywood Hills home, and "Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown opens her beachside pad to MTV.

MTV Cribs
S19 • E1
Matt James and Tyler Cameron, Olivia Culpo & Dwight Howard

Matt James and Tyler Cameron flaunt their NYC bachelor pad, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo shows off her L.A. home fit for a queen, and Dwight Howard offers some Southern hospitality.
10/27/2022
S19 • E2
21:16
MTV Cribs
S19 • E2
Nicole Scherzinger & Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker

Nicole Scherzinger shows off her sun-soaked L.A. home inspired by her native Hawaii, and Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker tour their sprawling home fit for three kids and two dogs.
10/27/2022
S19 • E3
21:57
MTV Cribs
S19 • E3
Don and Liane V Benjamin, Bleu & Charo

Don and Liane V Benjamin tour their L.A. family home, Bleu flaunts his sleek Georgia mansion, and Charo shows off her extensive costume display housed in her Spanish-inspired villa.
11/03/2022
S19 • E4
21:06
MTV Cribs
S19 • E4
Michael Strahan & Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton

NFL great Michael Strahan gives a tour of his New Jersey hideaway that houses his prized car collection, and Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton show off their Beverly Hills bungalow.
11/03/2022
S19 • E5
22:07
MTV Cribs
S19 • E5
Steelo Brim, Macy Gray & Nick Baumgartner

Steelo Brim shows off his sprawling California home, Macy Gray leaves some parts of her L.A. home to the imagination, and Nick Baumgartner tours his Michigan space complete with a sauna.
11/10/2022
S19 • E6
22:24
MTV Cribs
S19 • E6
Ariel Winter, Miles Chamley-Watson & Jacquees

Ariel Winter opens the door to her contemporary farmhouse-style home, Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson tours his L.A. pad, and Jacquees shows off his lavish Atlanta home fit for a king.
11/10/2022
S19 • E7
21:01
MTV Cribs
S19 • E7
Kristin Cavallari, Leslie Jordan & Ray J

Kristin Cavallari opens the door to her peaceful Nashville home, the late Leslie Jordan gives a tour of his humble Hollywood bachelor pad, and Ray J shows off his lavish Miami mansion.
11/17/2022
S19 • E8
21:31
MTV Cribs
S19 • E8
Whitney Cummings & Dennis Rodman

Stand-up comedian Whitney Cummings kicks off the tour of her minimalist mountain-adjacent estate in the nude, and former NBA player Dennis Rodman takes MTV inside his tour bus of love.
11/17/2022
S19 • E9
21:48
MTV Cribs
S19 • E9
Iman Shumpert, Heidi and Spencer Pratt & Cesar Milan

Iman Shumpert shows off his outdoor Zen garden and luxurious home theater, Heidi and Spencer Pratt prove their love for crystals endures, and Cesar Milan showcases his pet paradise.
12/01/2022
S19 • E10
21:57
MTV Cribs
S19 • E10
Terrence J, Jana Kramer & Carson Kressley

Terrence J drinks up with friends in his top-of-the-line kitchen, Jana Kramer sits down for a cute podcast recording session, and Carson Kressley horses around at his fashionable abode.
12/08/2022
S19 • E11
21:39
S19 • E12
21:54
MTV Cribs
S19 • E12
Stas Karanikolaou, Mario Lopez & Pauly Shore

Model Stas Karanikolaou mixes a drink and shows her cozy L.A. home, actor Mario Lopez walks viewers through his Spanish-inspired estate, and comedian Pauly Shore keeps it real in Las Vegas.
12/22/2022
S19 • E13
22:08
MTV Cribs
S19 • E13
Chris Kirkpatrick, Betsey Johnson & Jaime King

NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick shows off his "family cave," fashion designer Betsey Johnson takes viewers inside her eclectic pink home, and actress Jaime King reveals her nearly outdoor shower.
12/29/2022
