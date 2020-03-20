Jewel Performs "Hands," "Who Will Save Your Soul" and More
Season 1 E 7 • 04/15/2020
Iconic singer-songwriter Jewel shares helpful mindfulness tips and performs the songs "Hands," "Grateful," and "Who Will Save Your Soul" while quarantining herself at home.
Watching
Full Ep
10:07
MTV Unplugged at Home
S1 • E1
Wyclef Jean Performs "If I Was President" and More
Wyclef Jean performs unplugged versions of hit songs, including "If I Was President," "Hips Don't Lie," and "Gone Till November," from the comfort of his own home.
03/20/2020
Full Ep
12:48
MTV Unplugged at Home
S1 • E2
JoJo Performs "Man," "Too Little Too Late" and More
JoJo shares the importance of self-love as she performs unplugged versions of her new songs "Man" and "Small Things" along with her 2006 hit "Too Little Too Late."
03/26/2020
Full Ep
09:47
MTV Unplugged at Home
S1 • E3
YUNGBLUD Performs "Loner," "Waiting on the Weekend" and More
YUNGBLUD takes to a rooftop in Los Angeles to perform acoustic versions of his songs "Loner," "waiting on the weekend" and "casual sabotage."
04/02/2020
Full Ep
12:45
MTV Unplugged at Home
S1 • E4
Alessia Cara Performs "Rooting for You," "October" and "A Little More"
Alessia Cara encourages her fans to stay home and performs Unplugged versions of her songs "Rooting for You," "October" and "A Little More" from her own self-quarantine.
04/07/2020
Full Ep
12:47
MTV Unplugged at Home
S1 • E5
Melissa Etheridge Performs "Come to My Window" and More
Rocker Melissa Etheridge performs her poignant track "This Human Chain," along with her Oscar-winning song "I Need to Wake Up" and her 1993 hit "Come to My Window."
04/09/2020
Full Ep
12:48
MTV Unplugged at Home
S1 • E6
Finneas Performs "Die Alone," "I Lost a Friend" and More
Grammy Award–winning artist Finneas performs his songs "Die Alone" and "I Lost a Friend," and covers Lana Del Rey's "Without You" while self-isolating in his basement.
04/15/2020
Full Ep
16:01
Full Ep
11:34
MTV Unplugged at Home
S1 • E8
Shaggy Performs "It Wasn't Me," "Angel" and More
Shaggy teams up with Jerry Fuentes of The Last Bandoleros to perform "It Wasn't Me" and "Angel" and put their spin on Eddy Grant's 1983 hit "Electric Avenue."
04/21/2020
Full Ep
08:20
MTV Unplugged at Home
S1 • E9
Kiana Lede Performs "Mad at Me," "Ex" and Covers Rihanna
Kiana Lede belts out her songs "Mad at Me" and "Ex," and performs a cover of Rihanna's 2008 hit "Take a Bow."
04/21/2020
Full Ep
06:40
MTV Unplugged at Home
S1 • E10
MONSTA X Performs "Beside U" and "You Can't Hold My Heart"
MONSTA X members Joohoney and Kihyun perform acoustic versions of the group's songs, as Joohoney sings "Beside U," and Kihyun takes on "You Can't Hold My Heart."
04/27/2020
Full Ep
07:56
MTV Unplugged at Home
S1 • E11
Bazzi Performs "Renee's Song," "Young & Alive" and More
Singer-songwriter Bazzi performs his songs "Renee's Song" and "Young & Alive," and covers Snow Patrol's "Chasing Cars," while practicing social distancing at home.
05/05/2020
Full Ep
08:46
MTV Unplugged at Home
S1 • E12
Marcus Mumford Performs "You'll Never Walk Alone" and More
Marcus Mumford performs acoustic versions of his song "You'll Never Walk Alone," folk standard "Fare Thee Well (Dink's Song)" and Major Lazer collab "Lay Your Head on Me."
05/06/2020
Full Ep
06:03
MTV Unplugged at Home
S1 • E13
CNCO Performs "De Cero" and "Honey Boo"
CNCO are #AloneTogether as they harmonize on an acoustic version of their song "De Cero" and give off positive vibes with "Honey Boo."
05/08/2020
