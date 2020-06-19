Saweetie featuring Timothy DeLaGhetto
You Got Served
S1 • E1
Elle Mills featuring Darren Brand
Basic to Bougie co-host Darren Brand and Youtuber Elle Mills try to rank scrunchies and water bottles from cheapest to most expensive.
06/19/2020
Full Ep
11:16
You Got Served
S1 • E2
Saweetie featuring Timothy DeLaGhetto
Rapper Saweetie sits down with Basic to Bougie co-host Timothy DeLaGhetto to figure out the relative price of various press-on nails and taxidermic animals.
06/19/2020
Full Ep
10:17
You Got Served
S1 • E3
Ashly & Imari featuring Darren Brand
Darren Brand, co-host of Basic to Bougie, and Youtubers Ashly Schwan and Imari Stuart rank condoms and toilet seats from cheapest to priciest.
06/19/2020
Full Ep
10:53
You Got Served
S1 • E4
Trevor Moran featuring Darren Brand
Trevor Moran and Darren "Big Baby" Brand become besties while trying to sniff out grade A weed and determining if the wetter face mask is the better face mask.
06/19/2020
Full Ep
11:04
You Got Served
S1 • E5
Sam and Colby featuring Darren Brand
Young ghost hunters Sam and Colby try to use their knowledge of the unknown to help Darren "Big Baby" Brand divine which crystals and wearable blankets are best.
06/19/2020
