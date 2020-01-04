Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Live and Let Die
Season 35 E 8 • 05/20/2020
The players compete in a Decontamination challenge, Wes and Bananas expose their alliance in order to make a big play, and a double elimination accelerates the competition.
The Challenge: Total Madness
S35 • E1
Mad World
The contestants face their first test in Battle Lines, an unexpected alliance is revealed, and a new game-changing twist is introduced in the quest for $1 million.
04/01/2020
1:04:55
The Challenge: Total Madness
S35 • E2
Sweet Dreams Are Made of Dee
The competitors face off in an explosive Airdrop Extraction, Wes and Johnny manipulate a player with their theatrics, and Dee's rivalry with Jennifer gets contentious.
04/08/2020
1:04:04
The Challenge: Total Madness
S35 • E3
A Hard Jay’s Night
The players compete in an explosive puzzle challenge, Ashley and Bananas butt heads for control of the social game, and Jay remains a target as he flirts with Dee.
04/15/2020
1:04:22
The Challenge: Total Madness
S35 • E4
Karma Chameleon
Ashley and Mattie's new alliance quickly unravels, an icy plunge pushes some players past their limit, and Bananas gives Big T a lesson in scheming.
04/22/2020
1:02:19
The Challenge: Total Madness
S35 • E5
Break Up with Your BF, I'm Bored
Wes pours fuel on his fiery feud with Jordan, teams struggle with communication in the Bomb Squad relay, and Bear's persistence may finally pay off.
04/29/2020
1:02:19
The Challenge: Total Madness
S35 • E6
Love Will Tear Us Apart
Jenna considers quitting to try to save her relationship, a cruel prank leaves Kailah distraught, and two players are accused of throwing the "Fast & Furious" challenge.
05/06/2020
1:04:35
The Challenge: Total Madness
S35 • E7
Should I Stay, or Should I Go?
Bear sticks up for Kailah, Aneesa calls out Nany for flirting with Kaycee, and Jenna weighs whether to put herself up for elimination or not.
05/13/2020
1:04:11
The Challenge: Total Madness
S35 • E9
Backstabber
Dee tries to keep her hands clean while doing Jenny dirty, the Tunnel Rats challenge puts players underground, and the women, facing double elimination, jockey for red skulls.
05/27/2020
1:04:51
The Challenge: Total Madness
S35 • E10
The Final Countdown
The male competitors feel the pressure to earn a red skull before time runs out, one player takes a dive during trivia, and Wes's fragile alliance with Bananas is tested.
06/03/2020
38:57
The Challenge: Total Madness
S35 • E11
You Ain't Right
Rogan and Jenny plot with Bananas to blindside a disloyal ally, some players bend the rules in the Flagged Down challenge, and two ladies furiously dig to earn a red skull.
06/10/2020
1:04:04
The Challenge: Total Madness
S35 • E12
Pictures of You
Melissa calls out the snakes in the game, Cory is injured while hauling heavy junk across a field, and loyalties are questioned during Purgatory nominations.
06/17/2020
1:02:34
The Challenge: Total Madness
S35 • E13
Victim of Love
One housemate sees Nany and Kaycee's blossoming relationship as a cause for concern, and the female competitors still needing a red skull petition for their spot in Purgatory.
06/24/2020
1:04:00
The Challenge: Total Madness
S35 • E14
Your Time Is Gonna Come
Aneesa fears others are conspiring to keep her from the final, Fessy double-deals during the challenge, and players without Red Skulls jockey for double elimination spots.
07/01/2020
1:03:55
The Challenge: Total Madness
S35 • E15
Crash Into Me
The challengers try to drive through the most barrels in Crash Course, Jenny's sloppy political maneuvering may come back to haunt her, and one player proves his loyalty.
07/08/2020
1:02:18
The Challenge: Total Madness
S35 • E16
It's the End of the World as We Know It
Nine finalists face a grueling two-day climb up a snow-covered mountain, and the first man and woman to reach the peak will split the $1 million prize.
07/15/2020
59:13
The Challenge: Total Madness
S35 • E17
Reunion, Pt. 1
The players reunite virtually and pull back the curtain on what went down in the bunker, including a surprise pregnancy, Aneesa and Nany's feud and Zach's ultimatum to Jenna.
07/22/2020
