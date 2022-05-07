Catfish: The TV Show
Angela & Justin
Season 8 E 76 • 03/21/2023
Newly single Angela has gotten close with Justin on social media, but when Justin's plans to meet in person never materialize, Angela gets help from Nev and guest host Shan Boodram.
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E66Reese & Jesica
After making a connection on Instagram, New Jersey heartbreaker Reese enlists Nev and Kamie to investigate why Jesica, his fling of five months, is still so coy.
07/05/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E67Kimberly & Flavour
Diamond's worried Flavour, the famous Nigerian musician who's been romancing her mom Kimberly online, is just a scammer, and Nev and Kamie are on the case.
07/12/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E68Charles & Nikki
Nev and Kamie dive into the enigmatic world of virtual reality when they meet Charles, who fell for Nikki on the 3D online chat site IMVU and wants to know who's behind the avatar.
07/19/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E69Rudy & Tyrell
Rudy's off and on digital love story with Tyrell has spanned nearly 20 years, but their most recent reconnection prompts Rudy to seek Nev and Kamie's help before she commits to a lost cause.
07/26/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E70John & Megan
John's worried friend Ty wants to give John a wake-up call about his online relationship with Twitch gamer and single mom Megan, so he gets Nev and Kamie involved in the investigation.
08/02/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E71Mark & Taylor
When Mark met Taylor inside a virtual game, they immediately hit it off, but when he gets a fishy reply to a simple request for a photo, he turns to Nev and Kamie for a reality check.
08/09/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E72Angel & Sharon
Angel and Sharon met on a dating app and connected over experiences with addiction, but Sharon always avoids meeting up, leading Nev and Kamie to investigate more red flags in the story.
08/16/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E73Malcolm & Missy
Missy came into Malcolm's life after a period of loss and incarceration, and gave him much-needed joy, but her flaky behavior has him seeking answers from Nev and guest host Laura Perlongo.
02/28/2023
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E74Motherwolff & David
Motherwolff's online relationship with David has been a constant in her life for 20 years, but David's excuses for not meeting push her to ask Nev and guest host Dylan Sprayberry for help.
03/07/2023
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E75Shay & Ceejay
Shay and Ceejay have been in a dramatic, years-long roller-coaster romance, but when Ceejay ghosts Shay, she asks Nev and guest host Tallulah Willis for help.
03/14/2023
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E77Sham & Phillip
Sham is a trans artist who's smitten with a man claiming to be a prince from another country, but Sham's friend Rebecca seeks Nev and Kamie's help to protect Sham from royal deception.
03/28/2023
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E78Jaquan & Shantel
Content creator Jaquan has yet to meet his online flame and Rochester, NY, neighbor Shantel, but his social media antics make Nev and Kamie think his case is little fishier than usual.
04/04/2023
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E79Erika & Jermaine
Cancer survivor Erika has been talking to her online beau Jermaine for three years, but they've never had a face-to-face conversation -- digitally or in real life.
04/11/2023
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E80Jacob & Stephanie
When Jacob meets Stephanie through flirty comments on TikTok, a history of trust issues lead him to call Nēv and Kamie, and they're left stunned after investigating if she's the real deal.
04/18/2023
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E101Making Waves: 10 Years of Catfish
From shocking reveals and twist happy endings to strange emails and countless red flags, look back on the most memorable moments in a decade of DMs on this special Catfish retrospective.
08/23/2022
