The Prank with a Pig
Season 1 E 4 • 07/02/2020
Soko used an eight-foot albino Burmese python to prank his younger brother Sunny, so Sunny's tapped Vinny, fake Russian mobsters and a man-eating pig to get payback.
Revenge Prank
S1 • E1
The Prank That Fell from the Sky
After Garrick became the victim of a viral pregnancy prank at the hands of his wife, he calls on Pauly to stage a terrifying incident to get his revenge.
06/25/2020
Revenge Prank
S1 • E2
The Prank with the Unexpected Delivery
Tamika and Kehonia are embarrassed by their mom's wild bar antics, so Vinny steps in to help them pull off the ultimate adrenaline-pumping payback.
06/25/2020
Revenge Prank
S1 • E3
The Prank with the Flash Drive
Keisha pranked her boyfriend Coca to make him look jealous, so Pauly D helps Coca up the ante with an elaborate blackmail/sex tape prank.
07/02/2020
Revenge Prank
S1 • E5
The Prank with the Sugar Daddy
Naja a.k.a. "the hood snack girl" from her mom's viral anesthesia video gets revenge by dropping out of college and moving in with a drug dealer sugar daddy.
07/09/2020
Revenge Prank
S1 • E6
The Prank with the Tree of Truth
Shane's wife tricked him into thinking she had an STD, so he teams up with Vinny to arrange a marriage counseling session during which he drops an even bigger bombshell.
07/09/2020
Revenge Prank
S1 • E7
The Prank with the Sunlord
After Grace's overprotective dad grilled her date through their doorbell camera, Vinny helps Grace even the score with a sketchy cult-inspired prank.
07/16/2020
Revenge Prank
S1 • E8
The Prank with the Side Dish
Brian fell victim to a humiliating makeup prank, so he teams up with Pauly D to teach his boyfriend Jaylon that revenge is a dish best served by an intrusive waiter.
07/16/2020
Revenge Prank
S1 • E9
The Prank with Grizzly
After getting pranked by her son, a single mom gets revenge by introducing him to her new boyfriend -- a boorish ex-con named Grizzly.
07/23/2020
Revenge Prank
S1 • E10
The Prank That's NSFW
After Manni fell victim to his friend Robiii's lottery ticket prank, he teams up with Pauly D to trick Robiii into a job interview that goes from embarrassing to terrifying.
07/30/2020
Revenge Prank
S1 • E11
The Prank from the Other Side
To scare away her mom's embarrassing online alter ego, Rita enlists Vinny's help to stage a fake psychic reading.
08/06/2020
Revenge Prank
S1 • E12
The Prank with a Bang
After going viral from her daughter Kharisma's broken TV prank, Tonya teams up with Justina Valentine to give Kharisma a birthday surprise she will never forget.
08/13/2020
Revenge Prank
S1 • E13
The Prank That's Six Feet Under
Jay pranked her girlfriend Precious by pretending to be on the phone with another woman, so Precious arranges a fake funeral for a secret ex-boyfriend.
08/20/2020
Revenge Prank
S1 • E14
The Prank That Is Off-Key
Prime went viral after his girlfriend Kianna tricked him into finding another man's picture on her phone, so Pauly D helps him settle the score by preying on her issues with accountability.
08/27/2020
Revenge Prank
S1 • E15
The Prank with Piglet
After going viral from her boyfriend Saud's fake hickey prank, Julia bites back with the help of Vinny by targeting Saud's beloved pit bull, Piglet.
09/03/2020
