Declassified
Season 36 E 20 • 12/07/2020
The players move into the Double Agents house and size one another up, and TJ previews the complicated and deceitful game that lies ahead.
The Challenge: Double Agents
S36 • E20
12/07/2020
The Challenge: Double Agents
S36 • E1
License to Killer Kam
The agents compete in a frantic melee during their first mission, Kam plots against another player after being rejected, and a fiery first elimination upends everyone's strategies.
12/09/2020
The Challenge: Double Agents
S36 • E2
Dive Another Day
The complete rules and true nature of this season's game are revealed, agents re-evaluate their partnerships, an icy plunge devolves into a political stalemate, and Joseph calls out Wes.
12/16/2020
The Challenge: Double Agents
S36 • E3
Enemy of the State
CT and Big T see potential in their new partnership, the agents wrestle on top of a speeding semitruck without harnesses, and Josh's attempt to be a peacemaker creates more conflict.
12/23/2020
The Challenge: Double Agents
S36 • E4
Duplicity
Devin is eager to use his newfound power, the agents must blindly fly drones through a cave, and a headbanger showdown in The Crater threatens to rip apart a friendship.
01/06/2021
The Challenge: Double Agents
S36 • E5
Skyfall
A security breach shakes up the game, partners face a frightening fall in Agent Down, Tori's confidence irks the rookies, and two friends face their worst nightmare in The Crater.
01/13/2021
The Challenge: Double Agents
S36 • E6
From Theresa with Love
Theresa's loyalty is questioned, the agents take part in a grueling race in Smuggle Run, cracks form in a once-strong partnership, and The Crater starts a rivalry between former allies.
01/20/2021
The Challenge: Double Agents
S36 • E7
Die Another Jay
Theresa and Jay are on the defensive, Devin provokes Fessy and Josh at the house after a night out, and TJ penalizes the male competitors who didn't give it their all in Aerial Takedown.
01/27/2021
The Challenge: Double AgentsS36 E7
Votes Declassified: Die Another Jay
Multiple agents have revenge on their minds as they vote for the next elimination, while others try to protect their alliances.
01/27/2021
The Challenge: Double AgentsS36 E7
Double Agents Final Words: Jay
Jay reflects on his respect for Leroy, the promise he made to Theresa and what he would've done differently in the competition.
01/27/2021
