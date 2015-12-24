Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Meet The Roommates
Season 31 E 13 • 03/17/2016
Get to know the new roommates and their potential replacements through casting footage.
The Real World: Go Big or Go Home
S31 • E1
The Big Leap
A wild and flirtatious first day leads to sexual tension for Dione and two of his female roommates. Jenna, proud of her Southern roots, and not afraid to express her opinions, tests the patience of the roommates.
12/24/2015
The Real World: Go Big or Go Home
S31 • E2
If the Dress Fits…Wear It
The second mission, dress in drag, is just for the guys in the house and has one of them doubting if he can go through with it. Dione and Kailah's flirtation heats up and takes an unexpected, and wild turn.
12/31/2015
The Real World: Go Big or Go Home
S31 • E3
Disaster Down Under
After a scandalous night with male strippers, Jenna clashes with CeeJai over a regretful decision. Dione stirs up major girl drama after sleeping with Kailah, while an injury threatens to send one roommate home.
01/07/2016
The Real World: Go Big or Go Home
S31 • E4
Unfriended
Jealousy sparks for Kailah when Dione meets another girl, and a scandalous internet post shocks the entire house leaving one roommate to wonder who she can trust in the house.
01/15/2016
The Real World: Go Big or Go Home
S31 • E5
The Leak
Jenna's life crumbles when an anonymous internet leak by one of the roommates creates major drama, both inside and outside the house. A mystery unravels as the roommates try to uncover “the leak”, while a broke Dione must repay his gambling debts to Dean.
01/22/2016
The Real World: Go Big or Go Home
S31 • E6
Take a Hike
A grueling new mission has severe consequences for one of the roommates when a personality clash divides the house. Kailah battles with Dione when she's excluded from the “cool kids” group, while Chris makes an emotional trip to Utah.
01/29/2016
The Real World: Go Big or Go Home
S31 • E7
The Tipping Point
After a trip to the gun range, Ceejai struggles to keep her cool when Jenna triggers painful feelings from her past. Dean's surprise divorce party leads to an awkward hookup between two roommates, while Sabrina chases her dream of being a singer.
02/04/2016
The Real World: Go Big or Go Home
S31 • E8
The Carny Queen
Dione's ex-girlfriend makes a surprise visit to the house with revenge against his former flame, Kailah, on her mind. A shocking accusation by Jenna leads to an emotional and explosive night for Dean and Ceejai.
02/11/2016
The Real World: Go Big or Go Home
S31 • E9
Shaken and Stirred
A potential eighth roommate, Dylan, shakes up the entire house! Dylan pursues two female roommates in a juicy love triangle, while the newly-divorced Dean must flaunt his stuff on stage at a male strip club.
02/18/2016
The Real World: Go Big or Go Home
S31 • E10
The Hits Keep Coming
After a wild night, Dylan and Jenna must figure out the next step in their budding relationship. Sabrina and Jenna debut their new song, and an epic meltdown by one roommate leads to a physical fight with CeeJai.
02/25/2016
The Real World: Go Big or Go Home
S31 • E11
Southern Shame
The roommates deal with escalating racial tension in the house after a physical fight between Jenna and CeeJai. Sabrina finally meets her biological mother to get answers to her biggest questions, while Dylan pursues a hookup with Kailah.
03/03/2016
The Real World: Go Big or Go Home
S31 • E12
They All Go Home
A racial slur brings both CeeJai and Jenna to the brink of physical confrontation and threatens to send both girls home for good. As the roommates prepare to leave Las Vegas, Dylan makes an unbelievable revelation.
03/10/2016
The Real World: Go Big or Go Home
03/17/2016
The Real World: Go Big or Go Home
S31 • E14
Love In The Real World
Revisit past Real World romances and catch up with former couples.
04/07/2016
The Real World: Go Big or Go Home
S31 • E15
Real Talk: The Leak Fallout
Seven strangers are brought together in Downtown Las Vegas for a wild, adrenaline-filled season that will confront their hopes, fears, and anxieties.
04/14/2016
The Real World: Go Big or Go Home
S31 • E16
Girl Talk
Comedians from MTV's Girl Code & Lady Like offer their unique perspective on the Real World experience.
04/28/2016
