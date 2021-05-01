Teen Mom 2
Bonded for Life
Season 10 E 26 • 06/22/2021
Briana and her family help Jade during her recovery from surgery, Leah thinks Addie's ready to return to school, Kail reveals a medical diagnosis, and Ashley and Bar head to Napa.
Teen Mom 2S10 • E31Season 10 Reunion, Pt. 1
One of the moms explains why she's leaving the show, Jade discusses where things stand between her and Sean, and Leah's ex-husbands react to the revelations in her book.
01/05/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E32Season 10 Reunion, Pt. 2
Briana's mom and sister join her to discuss her financial issues with Devoin, Kailyn opens up about Chris's aunt leaking her pregnancy news, and Chelsea talks about her future on Teen Mom 2.
01/12/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E33Briana's Family Secret
Briana receives a DM from someone claiming to have privileged information about her family, spurring a series of difficult conversations between Briana, Roxanne and Brittany.
01/19/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E19Spring Has Sprung
Leah has a health scare, Briana agrees to let Devoin see Nova, Jade asks Sean to be a more consistent co-parent, Kail makes a fresh start, and Ashley gets an anniversary surprise from Bar.
05/05/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E20Just Say Yes
Ashley contemplates her wedding, Kail receives frustrating news from her kids' school, Leah focuses on her health, Jade deals with a stressful moving day, and Luis contacts Briana.
05/12/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E21Level Up
Ashley celebrates Bar's GED, Briana focuses on Nova after a disappointment, Kail sets boundaries with Isaac, Jade takes her time with Sean, and Leah navigates COVID-19 in her community.
05/19/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E22Not Quite
Leah quarantines when Jeremy tests positive for COVID, Kail finds ways to occupy Isaac during lockdown, Jade considers Sean's proposal, and Briana's new boyfriend adjusts to filming
05/25/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E23Full Circle
Briana helps Jade prepare for surgery, Kail invites Devoin to clear the air on her podcast, Ashley deals with Bar's legal issues, and Leah has an important conversation with the twins.
06/02/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E24MIA
Briana helps Jade, who is in excruciating pain while recovering from surgery, an unexpected move threatens Ashley's wedding planning, and Leah celebrates Ali's new mobility.
06/08/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E25Mutual Combat
Ashley and Bar reach a decision about their engagement party, Jade struggles with the tension between Sean and her parents during her recovery, and Leah throws Addie a birthday party.
06/15/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E26Bonded for Life
Briana and her family help Jade during her recovery from surgery, Leah thinks Addie's ready to return to school, Kail reveals a medical diagnosis, and Ashley and Bar head to Napa.
06/22/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E27Cut Out
Jade recovers at Briana's house and faces a difficult decision, Leah tries to balance her daughters' needs and interests, Kail juggles co-parenting, and Ashley celebrates Bar's birthday.
06/28/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E28On the Shoulders of Giants
Leah seeks answers from her doctor, Briana recovers from surgery, Jade and Sean struggle with Kloie's outbursts, and Ashley and Bar have a conversation about how racism affects them.
07/07/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E29Backslide
Ashley gets ready to complete her degree, Briana seeks legal advice, Kail deals with Chris's childish behavior, Jade reaches a breaking point, and Leah tries to be strong for her girls.
07/14/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E30Off the Leash
Leah braces for the results of her breast cancer ultrasound, Jade is fed up with Sean's toxic behavior, and Kail is unhappy with Chris's child custody proposal.
07/21/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E34Reunion, Pt. 1
Leah and Kail look back on their first reunion appearance a decade ago, Jade describes her nightmarish plastic surgery experience, and Devoin clashes with Briana over child support.
07/27/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E35Reunion, Pt. 2
Leah shares promising news about Ali, Jade reflects on her fractured relationship with her mom, and Ashley and Bar look back at the past year and discuss racism with Nessa and Dr. Drew.
08/03/2021
Teen Mom 2S11 • E1Bless This Mess
Leah blushes over a new guy, Bar and Ashley's off-camera wedding brings anything but marital bliss, and Briana lawyers up as Kail tries to sue her for defamation of character.
03/08/2022
Teen Mom 2S11 • E2ChrisCross
Jade feels Sean's absence when Kloie develops a painful toothache, Leah goes on a first date with Jaylan, Ashley and Bar spend time apart, and Briana appears on Kail's ex Chris's podcast.
03/15/2022
Teen Mom 2S11 • E3Garlic Breath
Ashley and Bar navigate their cohabitation, Leah gets closer to Jaylan, Briana and Javi reach a breaking point during a family vacation, and Jade is thrown for a loop by her mom's bad news.
03/22/2022
Teen Mom 2S11 • E4Picture Perfect
Jade has a revelation ahead of her mom's time in jail, Briana wants Luis and Devoin to support Stella and Nova when they return to school, and Ashley clashes with her family over Bar.
03/29/2022
