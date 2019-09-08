Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team

Game Day Season 14

Season 14 E 13 • 10/25/2019

Kelli has a major decision to make before announcing the new squad. Can the rookies overcome all of the Game Day distractions?

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
S14 • E2
Choreography Competition

The 101 remaining hopefuls must master tough choreography, learn the famous DCC kick line and impress judges Melissa Rycroft and Charm La'Donna.
08/09/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
S14 • E5
The Transformation Begins

Emmy-award winning choreographer, Travis Wall, comes to rehearsal to shake things up. The physical rigors of training camp begin with the kickline and the fear of the jumpsplits.
08/30/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
S14 • E7
Proving You're The Best

Cheryl Burke drops in to judge as the DCC take the stage at Gilley's Dallas for Show Group Auditions. Makeovers help some stand out, while others go home in tears. Cheryl Burke and Melissa Rycroft are featured.
09/13/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
S14 • E8
Who's Got The Magic

Emmy-winner Tyce Diorio teaches the ladies to bring the magic as he puts them though a tough routine. Evan Miller challenges the DCC's power and musicality.
09/20/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
S14 • E9
Field Ready

The DCC take the field for the first time in their signature DCC boots. Learning the DCC entrance proves very challenging for some, while others struggle to get accustomed to dancing in cowboy boots. Melissa Rycroft is featured.
09/27/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
S14 • E10
Welcome To The Triangle!

Judy announces everyone's place in the famous triangle with a surprising reveal. Media Training has a few casualties. Melissa Rycroft has to make a tough decision about who to keep.
10/04/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
S14 • E11
Picture Perfect Season 14

It's a make or break moment when the candidates take their cameo photos. The team has some bonding time during a cooking challenge. Someone goes down during rehearsal and a candidate goes home.
10/11/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
S14 • E12
Time Is Running Out

Kelli and Judy have to make a very tough cut. Show Group performs for the first time this season. Charlotte Jones visits rehearsal to help the squad get to 36.
10/18/2019
