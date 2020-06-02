Ex On The Beach
You Can't Get Divorced Twice
Season 5 E 7 • 05/12/2022
While Kyra's former flame Emily makes a splash and Bryce juggles attention from two different Nicoles, Ranin and Elias's differences get put on blast at the poolside prom.
Ex On The BeachS4 • E11Adore-able Mess
Callum grows tired of La Demi's jealousy, a newly arrived ex tries to make amends for an Instagram indiscretion, and a trip to the sauna revives a long-distance romance.
02/06/2020
Ex On The BeachS4 • E12Breaking Winter Balls
La Demi and Marlon go on a romantic yacht date, a new ex arrives at the chalet, and a winter ball stirs up trouble for Adore, Tyler and Trenton.
02/13/2020
Ex On The BeachS4 • E13Liar, Liar, Chalet on Fire
Callum faces a huge decision, Allie grows frustrated with Niall, and shocking truths are revealed when the exes and singles take a lie detector test.
02/20/2020
Ex On The BeachS4 • E14Say Yes to the Next
As their time at the chalet ends, the singles figure out who they'll leave with, one person finds it hard to accept rejection, and another decides to make a huge commitment.
02/27/2020
Ex On The BeachS5 • E1Can You Handle the Table of Truth?
A new group of reality star singles arrive in Gran Canaria, where Arisce kicks off a spicy sex talk that reveals big secrets and the contestants get a dose of reality at the Table of Truth.
03/31/2022
Ex On The BeachS5 • E2Ain't That a Beach
Derynn's ex Ricky washes ashore, David finds himself caught in two love triangles, and Da'Vonne gets summoned to the Shack of Secrets to piece together Jamar's past.
04/07/2022
Ex On The BeachS5 • E3The Lengths We Go to Lie to an Ex
A new ex arrives to see if her old flame has grown up, Caro questions everything after finding out Ray cheated on her, and everyone chooses between eating gross food or stomaching the truth.
04/14/2022
Ex On The BeachS5 • E4Wait, That's Not an Ex
Arisce and Mike's relationship hits rocky waters, Ricky turns on the charm for Derynn, Dani deals with David's wandering eye, and two new singles step onto the sand.
04/21/2022
Ex On The BeachS5 • E5The Ex-Husband and the Best Friend
Ray and his ex Nicole P. disagree over what their relationship was, David takes a chance on pursuing Kyra, and the housemates hone their listening skills at the Table of Truth.
04/28/2022
Ex On The BeachS5 • E6Seeing Is Believing
Ricky's monogamous ways are tested, two messages in bottles challenge David's love triangle with Dani and Kyra, while a third message in a bottle sends Bryce and Nicole P. on a private date.
05/05/2022
Ex On The BeachS5 • E8Ready For More Baggage?
One housemate is forced to make a difficult choice, Emily tries to reconnect with Kyra, Ricky's choice of words lands him in hot water with Derynn, and two new singles arrive at the villa.
05/19/2022
Ex On The BeachS5 • E9Exes Court Is Now in Session
Ray and Alexis, Joelle and Jonathan, and Mike and Arisce appear before the Exes Court, where Judge Da'Vonne and her jurors serve them the truth about their relationships.
05/26/2022
Ex On The BeachS5 • E10Something Like the Truth
Da'Vonne's in a tough spot when Alain reconnects with his ex Sher, Mike begs Arisce to forgive him for his outburst, and Joelle and Jonathan sadly realize they're not on the same page.
06/02/2022
Ex On The BeachS5 • E11Where's the Lie?
Derynn's bestie gives her a reality check about Ricky, Alexis airs out Ray's dirty laundry, and some villa dwellers must own their truth or defend their lies in the Table of Truth hot seat.
06/09/2022
