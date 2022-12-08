Ridiculousness

Chanel and Sterling DXCVII

Season 29 E 12 • 11/25/2022

Rob, Chanel and Steelo get comfy with videos of baffling fitness decisions, odd hair choices, breakups that go badly, employees getting down while on the clock and more.

Ridiculousness
S29 • E1
Travie McCoy

Gym Class Heroes alum Travie McCoy laughs with the crew at failed attempts to wake deep sleepers, painful physical education moments and more.
08/12/2022
20:59
Ridiculousness
S29 • E2
The Potash Twins

Music maestros The Potash Twins join Rob, Chanel and Steelo to check out videos of creative horn players, tricky twins and some very identifiable flying objects.
08/19/2022
21:00
Ridiculousness
S29 • E3
Brendan Schaub VII

Brendan Schaub returns to the couch and enjoys videos of merry medieval behavior, party antics taken to the limit and chaotic candles.
09/30/2022
20:59
Ridiculousness
S29 • E4
Latto

Rap superstar Latto drops by and offers her hot takes on hilarious videos of folks with big energy, the joyful pairing of women and tequila and creative ways to crack a back.
10/07/2022
21:00
Ridiculousness
S29 • E5
Brendan Schaub VIII

Comedian Brendan Schaub is back for more ridiculous content, including adults finding unusual ways to consume alcohol, kids getting lost in the literal sauce and dating downfalls.
10/14/2022
21:00
Ridiculousness
S29 • E6
Brendan Schaub IX

Brendan Schaub makes an epic return to marvel at videos of folks matching one another's wacky energy, suspicious food swaps and jeans in distress.
10/28/2022
21:00
Ridiculousness
S29 • E11
Chanel and Sterling DXCVI

Rob, Steelo and Chanel laugh at videos of scene-stealing wedding guests, horrendous hair mishaps and tricks that make you do a double take.
11/25/2022
21:00
Ridiculousness
S29 • E40
Chanel and Sterling DCXXV

Chanel and Steelo join Rob and check out videos of creative pizza consumption, car wrecks insurance definitely won't cover and more.
01/16/2023
21:00
Ridiculousness
S29 • E41
Chanel and Sterling DCXXVI

Rob, Chanel and Steelo gear up for a good time with gut-busting videos of shocking snores, misused construction tools and parents who need to get a clue.
01/23/2023
