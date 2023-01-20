The Real Friends of WeHo
Family Matters
Season 1 E 5 • 02/17/2023
Brad's sister visits, Curtis celebrates his birthday, Joey and Brian's parents meet one another, Todrick's game night reveals many surprises, and Dorion questions his place in the group.
43:21
The Real Friends of WeHoS1 • E1Six Degrees of West Hollywood
Brad agrees to style Dorion, Todrick attempts to clear the air, Jaymes enjoys newlywed bliss, Curtis worries about his acting career, and Joey's engagement party spirals out of control.
01/20/2023
41:53
The Real Friends of WeHoS1 • E2Thank You for Being a Friend
Todrick worries about his upcoming performance, Curtis navigates his family relationship, Joey tries to make amends, Jaymes turns to Brad for advice, and Dorion deals with a setback.
01/27/2023
41:50
The Real Friends of WeHoS1 • E3Wigging Out
The group heads to Pride to support Todrick, Brad helps Curtis navigate his role within the gay community, Jaymes worries about Joey attending his party, and tensions rise during dinner.
02/03/2023
41:49
The Real Friends of WeHoS1 • E4Palm Springs Shade
Todrick preps for his Pride performance, Joey and Dorion talk for the first time since their argument, Curtis finds his place in the community, and Jaymes reaches his breaking point.
02/10/2023
41:50
