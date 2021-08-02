MTV's Following: Bretman Rock
Bretman Gets His Mom "Lei'd"
Season 1 E 6 • 03/15/2021
With his mother set to go to the Philippines, Bretman prepares a celebration for her with the hopes of encouraging her to stay in Hawaii.

MTV's Following: Bretman Rock
S1 • E1
A Single Bretman Rock Gets Mounted
While beauty influencer Bretman Rock renovates his new home, he moves into a beach house with his assistant and best friend to finally unwind amid the pandemic.
02/08/2021
Full Ep
24:09
MTV's Following: Bretman Rock
S1 • E2
Bretman Rock Opens Up About His Father's Death
Bretman prepares for the launch of his sunglasses line with a steamy photo shoot and reconnects with his sister, Princess, to mark the one-year anniversary of their father's passing.
02/15/2021
Full Ep
23:53
MTV's Following: Bretman Rock
S1 • E3
Bretman Rock Faces His Biggest Fear
Princess invites Bretman to face his fear and go zip-lining, Bretman hosts a mock date for Larry in preparation for a real one, and Miss Kay opens up about her gender experience.
02/22/2021
Full Ep
24:26
MTV's Following: Bretman Rock
S1 • E4
It's Bretman's Party and He'll Cry if He Wants To
Larry prepares for a virtual blind date, and Bretman throws a gender-themed surprise party for Miss Kay, who gets drag help from Princess.
03/01/2021
Full Ep
24:29
MTV's Following: Bretman Rock
S1 • E5
Bretman Goes Bottom's Up
While Bretman prepares to launch his sunglasses line, Princess decides to pursue modeling and arranges a photo shoot at the beach house.
03/08/2021
Full Ep
24:54
