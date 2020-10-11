Teen Mom 2
Season 10 Reunion, Pt. 2
Season 10 E 32 • 01/12/2021
Briana's mom and sister join her to discuss her financial issues with Devoin, Kailyn opens up about Chris's aunt leaking her pregnancy news, and Chelsea talks about her future on Teen Mom 2.
Teen Mom 2S10 • E10Do Something
Kailyn opens up about contemplating an abortion, Briana confronts Devoin and Luis about paying their fair share, Aubree gets braces, and COVID-19 changes Leah's plans.
11/10/2020
Teen Mom 2S10 • E11Until the World Ends
Jade encourages Sean to reconnect with his family, Briana's love life gets complicated, Chelsea heads to L.A., Kailyn's sons learn the gender of her baby, and Leah quarantines with her kids.
11/18/2020
Teen Mom 2S10 • E12Remote Control
Jade worries about staying afloat after her salon temporarily closes, Leah's book release drives her and Jeremy to confront a painful secret, and Chelsea takes a COVID-19 test.
11/24/2020
Teen Mom 2S10 • E13Not-So-Normal Times
Jade goes back to the salon after non-essential businesses reopen in Indiana, Chelsea and Cole decide to grow their family, and Briana worries about sending Stella and Nova back to school.
11/24/2020
Teen Mom 2S10 • E14Bizarre New World
Kailyn prepares for her fourth child, Chelsea and Cole have a health scare, Jade gets increasingly frustrated with Sean's lack of direction, and Briana and Devoin argue about finances.
12/01/2020
Teen Mom 2S10 • E15Tongue-Tied
Leah juggles virtual learning, Chelsea and Cole debate sending Watson to school, Briana celebrates Nova's birthday, Kailyn receives mixed messages, and tempers flare between Jade and Sean.
12/08/2020
Teen Mom 2S10 • E16Say OK
Kailyn is stressed by her kids' virtual schooling, Leah decides to open up to Corey about her past addiction, Jade and Sean hit a breaking point, and a local COVID-19 spike worries Chelsea.
12/15/2020
Teen Mom 2S10 • E17Just Don't Sink It
Briana addresses Devoin's punctuality, Chelsea faces new COVID-19 restrictions, Kailyn's past remarks cause a stir, Leah spots tension between the twins, and Jade reaches her breaking point.
12/22/2020
Teen Mom 2S10 • E18Under the Big Top
Devoin drags Briana on social media, Chelsea considers a major life change amid her pregnancy and the COVID-19 pandemic, and Jade confronts Sean about his erratic behavior.
12/29/2020
Teen Mom 2S10 • E31Season 10 Reunion, Pt. 1
One of the moms explains why she's leaving the show, Jade discusses where things stand between her and Sean, and Leah's ex-husbands react to the revelations in her book.
01/05/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E32Season 10 Reunion, Pt. 2
01/12/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E33Briana's Family Secret
Briana receives a DM from someone claiming to have privileged information about her family, spurring a series of difficult conversations between Briana, Roxanne and Brittany.
01/19/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E19Spring Has Sprung
Leah has a health scare, Briana agrees to let Devoin see Nova, Jade asks Sean to be a more consistent co-parent, Kail makes a fresh start, and Ashley gets an anniversary surprise from Bar.
05/05/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E20Just Say Yes
Ashley contemplates her wedding, Kail receives frustrating news from her kids' school, Leah focuses on her health, Jade deals with a stressful moving day, and Luis contacts Briana.
05/12/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E21Level Up
Ashley celebrates Bar's GED, Briana focuses on Nova after a disappointment, Kail sets boundaries with Isaac, Jade takes her time with Sean, and Leah navigates COVID-19 in her community.
05/19/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E22Not Quite
Leah quarantines when Jeremy tests positive for COVID, Kail finds ways to occupy Isaac during lockdown, Jade considers Sean's proposal, and Briana's new boyfriend adjusts to filming
05/25/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E23Full Circle
Briana helps Jade prepare for surgery, Kail invites Devoin to clear the air on her podcast, Ashley deals with Bar's legal issues, and Leah has an important conversation with the twins.
06/02/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E24MIA
Briana helps Jade, who is in excruciating pain while recovering from surgery, an unexpected move threatens Ashley's wedding planning, and Leah celebrates Ali's new mobility.
06/08/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E25Mutual Combat
Ashley and Bar reach a decision about their engagement party, Jade struggles with the tension between Sean and her parents during her recovery, and Leah throws Addie a birthday party.
06/15/2021
Teen Mom 2S10 • E26Bonded for Life
Briana and her family help Jade during her recovery from surgery, Leah thinks Addie's ready to return to school, Kail reveals a medical diagnosis, and Ashley and Bar head to Napa.
06/22/2021
