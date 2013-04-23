Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Girls’ Night Out, Sexting, Breaking Up, Gynecologists
Season 1 E 5 • 05/14/2013
Girls’ night out, sexting, breaking up, gynecologist. Carly wants to break up with her boyfriend.
Watching
Full Ep
20:35
Girl Code
S1 • E1
Crushes, Boobs, Roommates & Drinking
Crushes, boobs, roommates, drinking. Jillian Rose Reed from “Awkward” shares her Long Story Short.
04/23/2013
Full Ep
20:37
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E2
Dancing, Snooping, Waxing & Going to the Bathroom
Dancing, snooping, waxing, going to the bathroom. Tanisha snoops on her boyfriend’s phone.
04/30/2013
Full Ep
20:37
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E3
Make-up, Being gassy, Driving & Being Slutty
Make-up, being gassy, driving, being slutty. Ashley Rickards from “Awkward” shares her Long Story Short.
05/07/2013
Full Ep
20:39
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E5
Girls’ Night Out, Sexting, Breaking Up, Gynecologists
Girls’ night out, sexting, breaking up, gynecologist. Carly wants to break up with her boyfriend.
05/14/2013
Full Ep
20:48
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E4
Social Networking, Friends with Benefits, Lying & Masturbation
Social networking, friends with benefits, lying, masturbation. Jessimae teaches us the right way to use your boyfriend’s bathroom.
05/14/2013
Full Ep
20:33
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E7
Frenemies, Bad Boys, Dreams, Working Out
Frenemies, bad boys, dreams, working out. Nicole teaches us how to deal with a close talker.
05/19/2013
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E9
First Dates, Time of the Month, Girl Fights, Friend Zone
First dates, time of the month, girl fights, friend zone. Alesha’s embarrassed in front of a hot guy at the grocery store.
05/19/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E13
Dieting, Vacation, Being Needy, Watching Sports
Dieting, vacation, being needy, watching sports. Alice shows us how to avoid saying “I love you” back.
05/19/2013
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E14
Foreplay, Shopping, Feeling Ugly, Guy Friends
Foreplay, shopping, feeling ugly, guy friends. Nessa’s quick to get jealous over her boyfriend’s lady friend.
05/19/2013
Full Ep
20:36
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E8
Ex-Boyfriends, Gossip, STDs, Hosting a Party
Ex-Boyfriends, gossip, STDs, hosting a party. Nicole shows us how to deal with an old hook up at the bar.
05/21/2013
Full Ep
20:35
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E6
Hair, Cheating, Compliments, Penises
Hair, cheating, compliments, penises. Tanisha runs into a hot trainer at the gym.
05/21/2013
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E10
Experimenting, Playing Sports, Dads
Experimenting, playing sports, Dads, being crazy. April goes on a first date and isn’t sure how it should end.
05/28/2013
Full Ep
20:46
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E11
Getting Dumped, Being Classy, Working, Jealousy
Getting dumped, being classy, working, jealousy. Nicole deals with a creepy co-worker.
05/28/2013
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
The MTV Movie & TV Awards Are Back and Bigger Than Ever
Toast the year's best film and television at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021, which honors the best scripted entertainment on May 16, followed by a celebration of reality TV on May 17.
04/19/2021
Trailer
01:05
Siesta KeyS4
The Tide Will Turn on the New Season of Siesta Key
New priorities, fragile relationships, broken friendships and life-changing decisions hang in the balance in Season 4 of Siesta Key, premiering May 12 at 8/7c.
04/16/2021
Trailer
00:30
Teen Mom 2S10
Ashley Makes Her Debut on Teen Mom 2
The moms face fresh challenges and welcome into the fold new mom, Ashley, when Teen Mom 2 returns May 4 at 8/7c.
04/14/2021
Trailer
01:20
The Hills: New BeginningsS2
Start Over Again on The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2
Find out why sometimes moving forward means putting everything to the test on Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings, premiering Wednesday, May 12 at 9/8c.
04/14/2021