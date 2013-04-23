Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider

Girl Code
Girls’ Night Out, Sexting, Breaking Up, Gynecologists
Season 1 E 5 • 05/14/2013
Girls’ night out, sexting, breaking up, gynecologist. Carly wants to break up with her boyfriend.

Girl Code
S1 • E1
Crushes, Boobs, Roommates & Drinking
Crushes, boobs, roommates, drinking. Jillian Rose Reed from “Awkward” shares her Long Story Short.
04/23/2013
Full Ep
20:37
Girl Code
S1 • E2
Dancing, Snooping, Waxing & Going to the Bathroom
Dancing, snooping, waxing, going to the bathroom. Tanisha snoops on her boyfriend’s phone.
04/30/2013
Full Ep
20:37
Girl Code
S1 • E3
Make-up, Being gassy, Driving & Being Slutty
Make-up, being gassy, driving, being slutty. Ashley Rickards from “Awkward” shares her Long Story Short.
05/07/2013
Full Ep
20:39
Girl Code
S1 • E4
Social Networking, Friends with Benefits, Lying & Masturbation
Social networking, friends with benefits, lying, masturbation. Jessimae teaches us the right way to use your boyfriend’s bathroom.
05/14/2013
Full Ep
20:33
Girl Code
S1 • E7
Frenemies, Bad Boys, Dreams, Working Out
Frenemies, bad boys, dreams, working out. Nicole teaches us how to deal with a close talker.
05/19/2013
Full Ep
20:45
Girl Code
S1 • E9
First Dates, Time of the Month, Girl Fights, Friend Zone
First dates, time of the month, girl fights, friend zone. Alesha’s embarrassed in front of a hot guy at the grocery store.
05/19/2013
Full Ep
20:50
Girl Code
S1 • E13
Dieting, Vacation, Being Needy, Watching Sports
Dieting, vacation, being needy, watching sports. Alice shows us how to avoid saying “I love you” back.
05/19/2013
Full Ep
20:59
Girl Code
S1 • E14
Foreplay, Shopping, Feeling Ugly, Guy Friends
Foreplay, shopping, feeling ugly, guy friends. Nessa’s quick to get jealous over her boyfriend’s lady friend.
05/19/2013
Full Ep
20:36
Girl Code
S1 • E8
Ex-Boyfriends, Gossip, STDs, Hosting a Party
Ex-Boyfriends, gossip, STDs, hosting a party. Nicole shows us how to deal with an old hook up at the bar.
05/21/2013
Full Ep
20:35
Girl Code
S1 • E6
Hair, Cheating, Compliments, Penises
Hair, cheating, compliments, penises. Tanisha runs into a hot trainer at the gym.
05/21/2013
Full Ep
21:01
Girl Code
S1 • E10
Experimenting, Playing Sports, Dads
Experimenting, playing sports, Dads, being crazy. April goes on a first date and isn’t sure how it should end.
05/28/2013
Full Ep
20:46
Girl Code
S1 • E11
Getting Dumped, Being Classy, Working, Jealousy
Getting dumped, being classy, working, jealousy. Nicole deals with a creepy co-worker.
05/28/2013
Full Ep
21:02
Girl Code
S1 • E15
Contraception, Whipped, Canceling, Plastic Surgery
Contraception, whipped, canceling, plastic surgery. Shalyah shares her Tall Girl Code.
06/04/2013
