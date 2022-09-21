The Challenge: Untold History
Against All Odds
Season 1 E 3 • 09/28/2022
Faces from The Challenge share triumphant stories about pageant queen Devyn, Jordan's tenacious play despite his disability, Diem competing after her cancer treatments and more.
The Challenge: Untold HistoryS1 • E1Dawn of an Empire
The panelists and Challenge alumni detail how The Real World and Road Rules paved the way for a show filled with interpersonal conflicts and epic physical contests.
09/21/2022
The Challenge: Untold HistoryS1 • E2Evolution of the Empire
After 20 years of memorable moments and intense battles, past competitors look back at how The Challenge has changed and speculate what could be in store for the future.
09/21/2022
The Challenge: Untold HistoryS1 • E3Against All Odds
Faces from The Challenge share triumphant stories about pageant queen Devyn, Jordan's tenacious play despite his disability, Diem competing after her cancer treatments and more.
09/28/2022
The Challenge: Untold HistoryS1 • E4The GOATs
Competitors, producers and fans discuss The Challenge's most impressive participants, from OG champions to notorious pot-stirrers to social strategists.
09/28/2022
The Challenge: Untold HistoryS1 • E5Love Is Not a Game
Challenge superfans, producers and competitors, including CT, Nany, Leroy, Kam, Bananas and Tori, revisit the disastrous, closeted, messy, tragic and successful love stories from the series.
10/05/2022
