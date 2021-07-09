Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
New Dude, New Mood
Season 3 E 9 • 11/01/2021
Kiaya and Teazha try to mend things after a fight, Kayla considers going into therapy with Luke, Rachel learns she may have to move in with her mom, and Brianna re-enters the dating scene.
More
Watching
Full Ep
42:30
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E1Long Time No See
Kayla questions Stephan's renewed interest in Izaiah, Brianna's new friendship creates a rift between her and her mom, and Kiaya tries to define her relationship with Teazha.
09/07/2021
Full Ep
41:17
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E2High Noon
Rachel considers moving in with her sister Malorie, Madisen deals with her and Christian's breakup, and both Kiaya and Kayla struggle to keep the peace with their kids' paternal grandmas.
09/14/2021
Full Ep
41:18
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E3Grandmama Drama
Kayla has a tense meeting with Stephan's mother, Rachel gets in touch with her ex, Kiaya works on mending personal relationships and Brianna experiences more friction with her mother.
09/21/2021
Full Ep
41:43
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E4Family Ties
New cast member Kayla J asks her ex Makel about getting back together, Brianna hopes therapy will help her work things out with her mom, and Kayla talks with Luke about stability for Izaiah.
09/28/2021
Full Ep
41:38
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E5All About Adjustments
Kiaya plans a surprise birthday for Teazha, Brianna takes the lead on Braeson's potty training, and Rachel rents an Airbnb to get some space from her mom.
10/05/2021
Full Ep
41:32
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E6Turning Point
Kayla gets a surprising message from her ex-boyfriend, Kayla J and Makel attempt to keep the peace as they prepare Mecca for her first day of school, and Rachel begrudgingly returns home.
10/12/2021
Full Ep
41:05
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E7Do Better
Rachel makes plans to leave home, Kayla meets up with her ex, Brianna dips her toe back in the dating pool, Kayla J opens up about her childhood in therapy, and Kiaya reaches out to Carla.
10/19/2021
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E8Back to Reality
Brianna's new relationship puts a strain on her friendship with Ashley, Rachel feels the pinch of her newfound independence, and Kiaya tries to make sense of her relationship with Teazha.
10/26/2021
Full Ep
41:34
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E9New Dude, New Mood
Kiaya and Teazha try to mend things after a fight, Kayla considers going into therapy with Luke, Rachel learns she may have to move in with her mom, and Brianna re-enters the dating scene.
11/01/2021
Full Ep
41:36
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E10Come Correct
Kayla J rules out changing Mecca's routine to accommodate Makel, Kayla and Luke revisit old emotional wounds in therapy, and Rachel wants Drew to prove he's worthy of being Hazelee's dad.
11/09/2021
Full Ep
41:45
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E11Emergency Contact
Kayla clashes with Luke's family, Makel confronts his unsupportive mom, Rachel awaits Drew's release from prison, and Kiaya and Brianna reach breaking points in their relationships.
11/16/2021
Full Ep
41:13
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E12Two Steps Forward, One Step Back
Rachel's long-term plans with Noah hits a snag, Brianna feels unsupported in her decision to move out, Kayla J meets with Makel and his girlfriend, and Kayla makes a heartbreaking decision.
11/23/2021
Full Ep
41:07
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom: Young + PregnantS3 • E13California Love
Kayla lets the other moms in on a personal struggle, Dr. Drew questions Brianna about her relationship with her mother, and Madisen and Christian give their romance another try.
06/28/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS5 Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach
Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change
Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24
Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World
REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36
CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince
CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016