Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Picture Perfect Season 14
Season 14 E 11 • 10/11/2019
It's a make or break moment when the candidates take their cameo photos. The team has some bonding time during a cooking challenge. Someone goes down during rehearsal and a candidate goes home.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E2Choreography Competition
The 101 remaining hopefuls must master tough choreography, learn the famous DCC kick line and impress judges Melissa Rycroft and Charm La'Donna.
08/09/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E5The Transformation Begins
Emmy-award winning choreographer, Travis Wall, comes to rehearsal to shake things up. The physical rigors of training camp begin with the kickline and the fear of the jumpsplits.
08/30/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E7Proving You're The Best
Cheryl Burke drops in to judge as the DCC take the stage at Gilley's Dallas for Show Group Auditions. Makeovers help some stand out, while others go home in tears. Cheryl Burke and Melissa Rycroft are featured.
09/13/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E8Who's Got The Magic
Emmy-winner Tyce Diorio teaches the ladies to bring the magic as he puts them though a tough routine. Evan Miller challenges the DCC's power and musicality.
09/20/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E9Field Ready
The DCC take the field for the first time in their signature DCC boots. Learning the DCC entrance proves very challenging for some, while others struggle to get accustomed to dancing in cowboy boots. Melissa Rycroft is featured.
09/27/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E10Welcome To The Triangle!
Judy announces everyone's place in the famous triangle with a surprising reveal. Media Training has a few casualties. Melissa Rycroft has to make a tough decision about who to keep.
10/04/2019
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the TeamS14 • E12Time Is Running Out
Kelli and Judy have to make a very tough cut. Show Group performs for the first time this season. Charlotte Jones visits rehearsal to help the squad get to 36.
10/18/2019
