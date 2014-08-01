Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Burned to Ashes
Season 29 E 10 • 03/19/2014
Tom gives Hailey an ultimatum to leave the house, while Jenny plays manipulative games with Brian until he packs his bags. Jay and Jenna stir up serious jealousy in their struggling relationship, and an old roommate returns.
Watching
Full Ep
41:26
Sign in to Watch
The Real World: Ex-Plosion
S29 • E1
Excess Baggage
Unlike any previous season of Real World, seven strangers move into their new San Francisco house unaware that their exes will be moving in with them. After an explosive first night, two new romances spark in the house.
01/08/2014
Full Ep
40:58
Sign in to Watch
The Real World: Ex-Plosion
S29 • E2
A Numbers Game
The line between sex and love is blurred as Jamie and Thomas learn surprising things about their sexual history, and Cory’s temper threatens his budding relationship with Jenny after a street brawl.
01/15/2014
Full Ep
41:05
Sign in to Watch
The Real World: Ex-Plosion
S29 • E3
The Departure
The volatile relationship between Jenny and Cory explodes, while Jay copes with the most devastating news of his life. When Ashley’s bad behavior returns, the roommates face a tough decision.
01/22/2014
Full Ep
40:55
Sign in to Watch
The Real World: Ex-Plosion
S29 • E4
Ex-otic Encounters
After weeks of hook ups between roomates, the exes finally arrive at the house to deliver the shock of their lives. Jamie’s jealousy of Thomas’s ex boils over, while Jay tries to cover up a scandalous night of partying.
01/29/2014
Full Ep
41:18
Sign in to Watch
The Real World: Ex-Plosion
S29 • E5
Ex-Plosion
In a shocking twist, the roommates return from a trip to discover their exes have moved into the house. After hooking up with Cory, Jenny faces the wrath of her ex, while Thomas’s ex appears to have a secret agenda.
02/05/2014
Full Ep
40:36
Sign in to Watch
The Real World: Ex-Plosion
S29 • E6
First Love Fools
Thomas gets stuck in a love triangle between Jamie and his ex-girlfriend, Hailey, while Jenny’s wild behavior upsets Brian. A major shockwave hits when one of the roommates discovers that she is pregnant.
02/19/2014
Full Ep
40:58
Sign in to Watch
The Real World: Ex-Plosion
S29 • E7
The Test
Cory and his ex face a very serious situation when her pregnancy test is positive. Arielle reveals that she’s been hiding something from her ex, Ashley, for several years, while a wild boys’ night out leads to trouble for Brian.
02/26/2014
Full Ep
41:00
Sign in to Watch
The Real World: Ex-Plosion
S29 • E8
Betrayed and Beatdown
After Brain cheats on Jenny, things get nasty when she seeks revenge. Meanwhile, Jamie creates drama between Jenna and Jay when she reveals a secret, and Hailey looks to find a new man.
03/05/2014
Full Ep
41:00
Sign in to Watch
The Real World: Ex-Plosion
S29 • E9
Indecent Ex-posure
Hailey’s unrequited love for Tom explodes in an all-out brawl of the exes. Jay’s cheating ways are exposed when Jenna discovers a video of him with another girl, while an unlikely bromance brews between Brian and Cory.
03/12/2014
Full Ep
40:45
Sign in to Watch
The Real World: Ex-Plosion
S29 • E10
Burned to Ashes
Tom gives Hailey an ultimatum to leave the house, while Jenny plays manipulative games with Brian until he packs his bags. Jay and Jenna stir up serious jealousy in their struggling relationship, and an old roommate returns.
03/19/2014
Full Ep
40:56
Sign in to Watch
The Real World: Ex-Plosion
S29 • E11
It’s Go Go Time
A reconnection between Jenny and Cory makes Brian insanely jealous and brings the two boys to blows. Jamie gets a reality check of her aggressive behavior while Arielle plans to shoot a film.
03/26/2014
Full Ep
40:49
Sign in to Watch
The Real World: Ex-Plosion
S29 • E12
The Ex-odus
Brian hits his breaking point after losing the love of his life, Jenny, and threatens to tear the house apart just before move out day. The roommates prepare to say goodbye as their relationships are tested one last time.
04/02/2014
Full Ep
41:09
Sign in to Watch
The Real World: Ex-Plosion
S29 • E13
The S#!@ They Should've Shown
We've got all new cast interviews and amazing unseen footage of the stuff that never made air.
04/03/2014
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019