Reunion, Pt. 1
Season 35 E 17 • 07/22/2020
The players reunite virtually and pull back the curtain on what went down in the bunker, including a surprise pregnancy, Aneesa and Nany's feud and Zach's ultimatum to Jenna.
1:04:35
The Challenge
S35 • E7
Should I Stay, or Should I Go?
Bear sticks up for Kailah, Aneesa calls out Nany for flirting with Kaycee, and Jenna weighs whether to put herself up for elimination or not.
05/13/2020
1:04:11
The Challenge
S35 • E8
Live and Let Die
The players compete in a Decontamination challenge, Wes and Bananas expose their alliance in order to make a big play, and a double elimination accelerates the competition.
05/20/2020
1:06:26
The Challenge
S35 • E9
Backstabber
Dee tries to keep her hands clean while doing Jenny dirty, the Tunnel Rats challenge puts players underground, and the women, facing double elimination, jockey for red skulls.
05/27/2020
1:04:51
The Challenge
S35 • E10
The Final Countdown
The male competitors feel the pressure to earn a red skull before time runs out, one player takes a dive during trivia, and Wes's fragile alliance with Bananas is tested.
06/03/2020
38:57
The Challenge
S35 • E11
You Ain't Right
Rogan and Jenny plot with Bananas to blindside a disloyal ally, some players bend the rules in the Flagged Down challenge, and two ladies furiously dig to earn a red skull.
06/10/2020
1:04:03
The Challenge
S35 • E12
Pictures of You
Melissa calls out the snakes in the game, Cory is injured while hauling heavy junk across a field, and loyalties are questioned during Purgatory nominations.
06/17/2020
1:02:34
The Challenge
S35 • E13
Victim of Love
One housemate sees Nany and Kaycee's blossoming relationship as a cause for concern, and the female competitors still needing a red skull petition for their spot in Purgatory.
06/24/2020
1:04:00
The Challenge
S35 • E14
Your Time Is Gonna Come
Aneesa fears others are conspiring to keep her from the final, Fessy double-deals during the challenge, and players without Red Skulls jockey for double elimination spots.
07/01/2020
1:03:55
The Challenge
S35 • E15
Crash Into Me
The challengers try to drive through the most barrels in Crash Course, Jenny's sloppy political maneuvering may come back to haunt her, and one player proves his loyalty.
07/08/2020
1:02:18
The Challenge
S35 • E16
It's the End of the World as We Know It
Nine finalists face a grueling two-day climb up a snow-covered mountain, and the first man and woman to reach the peak will split the $1 million prize.
07/15/2020
59:13
The Challenge
S35 • E17
Reunion, Pt. 1
07/22/2020
41:49
The Challenge
S35 • E18
Reunion, Pt. 2
Vernon Davis joins the Total Madness players as they share unseen stories about hookups, Jenna and Zach's engagement, Big T's hospital visit and Holy Trinity alliances.
07/29/2020
41:28
The Challenge
S36 • E20
Declassified
The players move into the Double Agents house and size one another up, and TJ previews the complicated and deceitful game that lies ahead.
12/07/2020
1:03:42
The Challenge
S36 • E1
License to Killer Kam
The agents compete in a frantic melee during their first mission, Kam plots against another player after being rejected, and a fiery first elimination upends everyone's strategies.
12/09/2020
1:04:39
The Challenge
S36 • E2
Dive Another Day
The complete rules and true nature of this season's game are revealed, agents re-evaluate their partnerships, an icy plunge devolves into a political stalemate, and Joseph calls out Wes.
12/16/2020
1:04:02
The Challenge
S36 • E3
Enemy of the State
CT and Big T see potential in their new partnership, the agents wrestle on top of a speeding semitruck without harnesses, and Josh's attempt to be a peacemaker creates more conflict.
12/23/2020
1:03:42
The Challenge
S36 • E4
Duplicity
Devin is eager to use his newfound power, the agents must blindly fly drones through a cave, and a headbanger showdown in The Crater threatens to rip apart a friendship.
01/06/2021
1:03:36
The Challenge
S36 • E5
Skyfall
A security breach shakes up the game, partners face a frightening fall in Agent Down, Tori's confidence irks the rookies, and two friends face their worst nightmare in The Crater.
01/13/2021
1:04:47
The Challenge
S36 • E6
From Theresa with Love
Theresa's loyalty is questioned, the agents take part in a grueling race in Smuggle Run, cracks form in a once-strong partnership, and The Crater starts a rivalry between former allies.
01/20/2021
1:03:40
The Challenge
S36 • E7
Die Another Jay
Theresa and Jay are on the defensive, Devin provokes Fessy and Josh at the house after a night out, and TJ penalizes the male competitors who didn't give it their all in Aerial Takedown.
01/27/2021
1:03:26
The Challenge
S36 • E8
A Muddy Matter
Lolo blows up at Aneesa following a muddy match in All Brawl, Amber M. and Amber B.'s friendship is threatened, and a vet is hungry for a win in The Crater.
02/03/2021
03:08
The ChallengeS36 E8
Votes Declassified: A Muddy Matter
Even though the Double Agents make it clear who they'd like to see compromised, the elimination votes reveal most agents stick with their own alliances, partners or preconceived notions.
02/03/2021
00:56
The ChallengeS36 E8
Double Agents Final Words: Mechie
Mechie acknowledges puzzles are not his strength, congratulates Josh on getting his Gold Skull and gives himself credit for facing his fear of heights during the competition.
02/03/2021
