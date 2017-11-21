Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Flagpoles and False Hopes
Season 2 E 6 • 12/26/2017
One Star finds himself caught between two alliances on his team, a twist during nominations puts one team in danger, and a player is sent home after an intense Cage Match in the Arena.
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S2 • E1
Tow Big or Tow Home
The Challenge all-stars compete against a new group of professional athletes, Olympians and entertainers in the hopes of winning $150,000 for their charities.
11/21/2017
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S2 • E2
Parkour All Obstacles
The Champs zero in on their strategy after unexpectedly losing two players, and tensions come to a head between Terrell Owens and CT.
11/28/2017
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S2 • E3
Slamballs and Elbow Brawls
Johnny Bananas and Justina team up to boost morale in the house, the Champs and the Stars face unexpected losses, and one player angers his team by skipping the elimination challenge.
12/05/2017
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S2 • E4
When Push Comes to Shoving Stars
After a physical challenge in the Arena sends one contestant packing, a new player arrives to even the playing field, and a newly formed alliance leaves one team at odds with each other.
12/12/2017
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S2 • E5
Playing Me for the Foos
The Champs are visited by a guest coach during a Jumbo Foosball challenge, and a decade-long rivalry between two contestants comes to a head during elimination nominations.
12/19/2017
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S2 • E7
Sink, Purge, Repeat
The contestants battle it out in an underwater obstacle course to secure their spot in the Final Challenge, and one team is forced to choose a player from an opposing alliance.
01/02/2018
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S2 • E8
It's the Final Countdown
The remaining six players compete in an intense Finale Challenge for a chance to earn $150,000 for their charities.
01/09/2018
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S3 • E1
Stairing Down the Competition
The Challenge all-stars meet a new group of professional athletes and entertainers to compete against in the name of charity -- and to become the Ultimate Challenge MVP.
04/17/2018
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S3 • E2
Over the Edge and Under a Bus
One player manages to ruffle feathers with some of the other women, and a flirtatious relationship develops between a Champ and a Star.
04/24/2018
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S3 • E3
From Rainbows to Storm Clouds
Tempers flare on both teams during and after the challenge, and one Star has a total meltdown.
05/01/2018
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S3 • E4
Face Off, Gloves On
Things get messy when an extreme physical challenge leaves one player injured and another player ready to quit.
05/08/2018
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S3 • E5
Fire in the Heart, Ice in the Veins
With tensions high, the teams play a life-size version of table hockey and vote two unlikely players into elimination.
05/15/2018
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S3 • E6
Champs Caught in Cross Fire
With an even number of Champs and Stars on the red squad, the Stars orchestrate a plan to take back control of the game.
05/22/2018
The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
S3 • E7
Go Deep or Go Home
Alliances are called into question since the Red and Blue teams are now teams of two, and an underwater challenge proves too much for one team.
05/29/2018
