MTV Cribs
Chanel West Coast, Stefflon Don & Scott Disick
Season 18 E 7 • 09/22/2021
Ridiculousness cohost Chanel West Coast shows her pink gym at Casa West Coast, rapper Stefflon Don invites viewers to see her abundant garden, and Scott Disick introduces his fleet of cars.
MTV CribsS18 • E1Big Sean & TJ Lavin
Rapper Big Sean shows off the feng shui vibes in his L.A. mansion, which includes Slash's former nightclub, and The Challenge host TJ Lavin reveals how his bachelor pad became a family home
08/11/2021
MTV CribsS18 • E2Nick Young, Jordyn Woods & Martha Stewart
Former NBA player Nick Young flaunts his high-tech toaster, model Jordyn Woods shows off her cushy abode, and Martha Stewart gives a tour of her expansive estate.
08/18/2021
MTV CribsS18 • E3Tia Mowry, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi & Ryan Lochte
Actress Tia Mowry takes MTV inside her open-concept home, reality TV star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi shows off her New Jersey digs, and Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte puts his domain on display.
08/25/2021
MTV CribsS18 • E4Mustard, Kathy Griffin & Tinashe
Mustard reveals his massive studio crib in Bel-Air, comedian Kathy Griffin flaunts her swanky Malibu pad, and singer-songwriter Tinashe opens the door to her bungalow in Hollywood Hills.
09/01/2021
MTV CribsS18 • E5Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Michael Blackson & Johnny Weir
Comedian Michael Blackson shows off his Hollywood penthouse, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross open up their family home, and Olympian Johnny Weir displays his Russian-influenced Delaware manor.
09/08/2021
MTV CribsS18 • E6Travis Mills, Marsai Martin & Christian Siriano
Rapper Travis Mills shows off his vitamins and supplements, actress Marsai Martin's family celebrates Black excellence, and designer Christian Siriano's wine fridge is open for business.
09/15/2021
MTV CribsS18 • E7Chanel West Coast, Stefflon Don & Scott Disick
Ridiculousness cohost Chanel West Coast shows her pink gym at Casa West Coast, rapper Stefflon Don invites viewers to see her abundant garden, and Scott Disick introduces his fleet of cars.
09/22/2021
MTV CribsS18 • E8Rick Ross, JoJo Siwa & Nico Tortorella
Rapper Rick Ross gives a tour of his sprawling 400-acre Atlanta estate, YouTuber JoJo Siwa shows off her candy-themed wonderland, and actor Nico Tortorella flaunts his outdoorsy house.
09/22/2021
MTV CribsS19 • E1Matt James and Tyler Cameron, Olivia Culpo & Dwight Howard
Matt James and Tyler Cameron flaunt their NYC bachelor pad, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo shows off her L.A. home fit for a queen, and Dwight Howard offers some Southern hospitality.
10/27/2022
MTV CribsS19 • E2Nicole Scherzinger & Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker
Nicole Scherzinger shows off her sun-soaked L.A. home inspired by her native Hawaii, and Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker tour their sprawling home fit for three kids and two dogs.
10/27/2022
MTV CribsS19 • E3Don and Liane V Benjamin, Bleu & Charo
Don and Liane V Benjamin tour their L.A. family home, Bleu flaunts his sleek Georgia mansion, and Charo shows off her extensive costume display housed in her Spanish-inspired villa.
11/03/2022
MTV CribsS19 • E4Michael Strahan & Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton
NFL great Michael Strahan gives a tour of his New Jersey hideaway that houses his prized car collection, and Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton show off their Beverly Hills bungalow.
11/03/2022
MTV CribsS19 • E5Steelo Brim, Macy Gray & Nick Baumgartner
Steelo Brim shows off his sprawling California home, Macy Gray leaves some parts of her L.A. home to the imagination, and Nick Baumgartner tours his Michigan space complete with a sauna.
11/10/2022
