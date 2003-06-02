Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
I Am Hustling in the Hamptons
Season 2010 E 13 • 04/26/2010
Jonny's summer in the Hamptons comes with unexpected challenges, and Brittany's culturally insensitive assistant might be more trouble than she's worth.
Watching
Full Ep
38:54
True Life
S2003 • E1
I Have a Strange Phobia
Antonio is afraid to use public restrooms, and Andrea is petrified of pigeons.
02/06/2003
Full Ep
42:37
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2004 • E2
I'm Obese
Amy seeks a long-term solution for her lymphedema, Corey waits to get approved for gastric bypass surgery, and Frances fearlessly pursues her modeling dreams.
07/01/2004
Full Ep
42:44
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2004 • E3
I Live a Double Life
Mitch realizes he's not the only player in his relationship, Jeanine decides to shed her alter ego, and Chris withholds the truth about who he is for fear he'll be judged.
07/15/2004
Full Ep
40:38
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2004 • E4
I'm a Jersey Shore Girl
Lisa and Dottie try not to let recent breakups affect their summer on the Jersey Shore, then realize it's not boys who matter so much as bonding with their girls.
10/14/2004
Full Ep
43:28
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2005 • E1
I’m on a Diet
Amber, Cory and Kelly use crash diets to help prepare for upcoming life events, but they must figure out if this is the best (or healthiest) way to achieve their body goals.
05/19/2005
Full Ep
42:40
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2005 • E3
I Want the Perfect Body II
Rebecca aims to enter a fitness competition, Ryan wants to put on muscle as a jockey, and Kevin tries to become a Professional Heavyweight Strongman.
07/07/2005
Full Ep
43:05
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2007 • E1
I’m Out
After coming out of the closet, three young people deal with homophobia and try to maintain their relationships with friends, family members and partners.
01/02/2007
Full Ep
42:27
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2007 • E3
I’m in an Interfaith Relationship
Husbands and wives who practice different religions grapple with the challenges of raising children and adjusting to varying levels of spirituality.
01/09/2007
Full Ep
43:00
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2007 • E5
I'm Stepping
Three step teams from all over the U.S. compete to prove they're number one at the Step Correct Championship.
02/18/2007
Full Ep
42:59
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2007 • E8
I Have Autism
Three young people living with autism connect with peers and express themselves through music and comedy.
03/15/2007
Full Ep
43:01
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2007 • E10
I'm Celibate
Three different people weigh the pros and cons of being celibate: Troy feels bound by religion, Carlos is wary of STDs, and Kristen has become disillusioned by sex.
07/25/2007
Full Ep
42:22
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2007 • E11
I'm in a Long-Distance Relationship
For two couples struggling to make long-distance love work, absence does not always make the heart grow fonder.
09/29/2007
Full Ep
42:56
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2007 • E15
I'm Pregnant
Jenna and Deborah are both pregnant and struggling to maintain a connection with the fathers of their children as their due dates approach.
11/04/2007
Full Ep
43:05
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2007 • E16
I Stutter
Three young people with a stutter face challenges in landing a job, public speaking and connecting with their families.
11/04/2007
Full Ep
42:38
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2007 • E17
I'm Supporting My Family
Unique figures out how to support a growing family of five, and Gina suffers from panic attacks while working two jobs to support her parents and siblings.
11/04/2007
Full Ep
43:11
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2007 • E18
I’m Having a Summer Romance
Danny and Stephanie’s relationship becomes more challenging as the summer wears on, and Liz and Jake work toward a college plan that will allow them to stay together.
11/04/2007
Full Ep
43:10
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2007 • E21
I’m Looking for My Father
Jaimie discovers new family members, Craig learns why he never received his father’s cards, and Meghan begins a painful search for her parents while raising her son alone.
12/01/2007
Full Ep
42:53
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2007 • E22
I Live in the Projects
Dennis becomes a positive influence after he gets released from prison, Jen is tempted to make easy money, and Vikki looks to the future to manage anxiety about the present.
12/01/2007
Full Ep
42:52
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2007 • E23
I’m Going to Rehab
Adam learns how to participate in his own life after losing everything to his opiate addiction, and Dustin almost lets an abusive relationship get in the way of his recovery.
12/01/2007
Full Ep
42:55
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2008 • E1
I'm the Black Sheep
Courtney, Lisa and Shawn try to follow their career dreams while also fighting to be accepted by their reluctant families.
01/05/2008
Full Ep
42:58
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2008 • E2
I Panic
When traumatic life events create debilitating panic disorders, three adults must face their fears in an attempt to function again.
01/05/2008
Full Ep
42:55
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2008 • E3
I'm an Alcoholic
Getting a job and going to AA are all part of the plan for Casey and Christina as they try to quit drinking.
01/05/2008
Full Ep
43:00
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2008 • E4
I'm Getting Out of Prison
After serving their time in prison, three young people adapt to life in a world that might not give them a fair chance.
01/14/2008
Full Ep
42:07
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2008 • E5
I'm Happy to Be Fat
Sharonda is pressured by loved ones to lose weight, Mikey is tired of being a sexual fetish, and Roxie struggles with her insecurities while starting a body positivity group.
01/21/2008
Full Ep
42:58
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2008 • E6
I Need Anger Management
Anna's outbursts are ruining her relationship, Johnny's anger puts his job in jeopardy, and Madison tries to forgive her family for her tumultuous past.
02/02/2008
Full Ep
43:02
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2008 • E7
I'm Coming to America
Basketball player Bara learns that confidence is the key to success in America, and Thimonthy struggles to achieve his dreams while working full-time.
02/02/2008
Full Ep
42:48
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2008 • E8
I Have a Husband in Iraq
Newlywed Mindi works through her codependency issues, Ketsy enjoys her independence, and Crystal resents her new role as an army wife.
02/02/2008
Full Ep
43:01
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2008 • E9
I Work in the Sex Industry
Rebekah wants a boyfriend who will accept her profession, Aaron faces his family's judgement, and Shawntelle worries that monogamy will hamper her career.
02/27/2008
Full Ep
43:02
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2008 • E10
I'm Going to Fashion Week
Cassie competes with high-profile brands for recognition, Stefanie sacrifices her personal life during crunch time, and Jamie is pressured to take advice from a stylist.
04/05/2008
Full Ep
42:39
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2008 • E11
I'm Under Peer Pressure
Alex has to choose between himself and his band, AJ commits to his health and pursuing his love interest, and Nikki feels the heat from her well-endowed friends.
04/05/2008
Full Ep
43:02
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2008 • E12
I'm a Southern Belle
Raini reexamines her commitment to beauty pageants, Leigh Anne blames herself for her dating fails, and Kate reassesses her "unconventional" attitude toward her relationship.
04/05/2008
Full Ep
41:59
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2008 • E13
I Have Embarrassing Parents 2
Candy tries to have a normal social life despite her over-the-top parents, and Niki is mortified to be around her surgically enhanced mom.
05/15/2008
Full Ep
43:05
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2008 • E14
I Have Schizophrenia
Amber's illness affects her studies, Ben deals with a tragic loss on top of his depression, and Josh faces the inevitable return of his condition's dark side.
05/22/2008
Full Ep
42:08
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2008 • E15
I Live Another Life on the Web
Judy weighs the pros and cons of her online community, Amy tries to leave her avatar behind, and Maleri is hard-pressed to meet men in the real world.
05/29/2008
Full Ep
41:41
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2008 • E18
I Don't Trust My Partner
Andrew is suspicious when his partner Julie visits Cabo, Mexico, with her girlfriends for spring break, and Shawny's behavior threatens his relationship with Nikki.
08/03/2008
Full Ep
41:54
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2008 • E19
I Can't Stay Thin
Kinsey's history of yo-yo dieting takes a toll on her mental health, and Adam struggles to eat normally after emerging from a self-imposed starvation diet.
08/03/2008
Full Ep
41:48
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2008 • E21
I Have Acne
Alexa, Brandon and Lily are desperately seeking solutions for their severe acne, but each treatment comes with emotional, financial and physical risks.
09/13/2008
Full Ep
42:15
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2009 • E1
I'm Addicted to Meds
Dana bounces between rehab and regression, and Evan's addiction threatens everything that matters to him.
01/25/2009
Full Ep
42:14
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2009 • E3
I'm a College Freshman
Being a college freshman means more than just going to frat parties and football games. You'll meet three young people trying to balance the thrill of newfound freedom with sobering responsibilities of adulthood.
01/31/2009
Full Ep
42:11
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2009 • E4
I Can’t Sleep
Krystal, Kelsey and Newell each try a number of techniques and medical procedures to gain control of their severe sleep disorders.
01/31/2009
Full Ep
42:10
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2009 • E6
I’m Placing My Baby for Adoption
Kayla and Amanda have both found adoptive parents for their newborns, but each has doubts about going through with the process.
03/21/2009
Full Ep
42:12
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2009 • E7
I’m Eloping
Two couples, both with reasons to avoid telling their loved ones about their desires to marry, each decide to elope.
03/21/2009
Full Ep
42:16
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2009 • E8
I’m Addicted to Porn
Adult film actress Michele a.k.a. Jayden Jaymes, Adam and Brandon question if their compulsions are worth the toll taken on their personal lives.
03/29/2009
Full Ep
42:05
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2009 • E9
True Life: I'm Uncomfortable with My New Body
Rocky and Kimberly have each lost massive amounts of weight and are now struggling to feel secure in their own skin.
05/02/2009
Full Ep
41:34
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2009 • E10
True Life: I Don't Like My Small Breasts
Christina and Shacole feel self-conscious about their small breasts and decide whether or not getting implants will make them happier.
05/02/2009
Full Ep
41:19
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2009 • E12
True Life: I'm Looking for My Sibling
Reina is determined to reconnect with her twin sister in Guatemala, and Sarah sets out to find her long-lost half-siblings.
05/21/2009
Full Ep
41:06
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2009 • E14
True Life: I'm Bisexual
Sydney, Marquees and Danielle all identify as bisexual but struggle to find understanding among some of their closest family and friends.
06/06/2009
Full Ep
42:28
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2009 • E16
True Life: I'm Having Twins
Lauren is a mother of one who's already pregnant again with identical twins, while the father of Diane's unborn babies has a warrant out for his arrest.
07/30/2009
Full Ep
42:07
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2009 • E17
I’m Ending My Marriage
Nina and Tryce are both in on-again, off-again relationships with unreliable husbands, and they’re reaching their breaking point fast.
08/31/2009
Full Ep
41:59
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2009 • E18
I Hate My Tattoos
Moving up in the world, getting over an ex and raising a happy family are just some of the reasons these three people want to ditch their ink.
09/07/2009
Full Ep
42:11
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2009 • E19
I’m Polyamorous
The girlfriend of a prominent polyamory activist and a group of young men navigate life with multiple partners, right down to sleeping arrangements.
09/14/2009
Full Ep
42:18
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2009 • E21
I’m Rehabbing My Injury
While Katie and Anthony recover from leg injuries from basketball games, hockey player Patrick must learn to adjust to life after breaking his neck.
09/19/2009
Full Ep
41:45
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2009 • E22
I'm a Sports Fanatic
Eating worms and getting sued by the NFL are the kind of knocks these sports fans are willing to take for the love of their favorite teams.
09/19/2009
Full Ep
42:08
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2009 • E23
I'm a Fanboy
Three young people take their fandom to another level, whether they're obsessed with the Power Rangers, "World of Warcraft" or horror movies.
09/19/2009
Full Ep
41:32
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2009 • E24
I Can No Longer Afford My Lifestyle
Three young people who lost their lucrative jobs in the recession find difficulties adjusting to their new financial realities.
10/19/2009
Full Ep
42:00
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2009 • E25
I'm Clashing with My Parents
Jordan is at odds with his mom and stepdad and thinks joining the Coast Guard will solve his problems, while Rahul objects to his family's Nepalese religious customs.
11/15/2009
Full Ep
41:52
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2009 • E26
I Have Broke Parents
Jobe worries he'll be separated from his out-of-work mother, while Ashley is a teen mom afraid her dad's inability to get a job will leave her family homeless.
11/15/2009
Full Ep
40:41
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2009 • E28
I Can't Leave My Boyfriend
Two young women struggle to end their relationships once and for all: Tawny is sick of her boyfriend's immaturity, while Grace doesn't feel appreciated.
11/16/2009
Full Ep
42:03
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2010 • E1
I'm a Gambler
For Adrian, Corey and Jacob, the thrill of gambling is enough to risk massive debt, damaged relationships and jail time.
01/09/2010
Full Ep
40:30
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2010 • E4
I'm at a Crossroads in My Relationship
Two young couples in long-term relationships find themselves at a turning point where they must decide if they are still compatible with their partners.
02/01/2010
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2010 • E7
I Need a Transplant
Morgan experiences chronic kidney failure and needs a second kidney transplant, and Craig needs a bone marrow transplant to beat leukemia.
03/15/2010
Full Ep
41:53
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2010 • E8
I Have Digital Drama
Nicole and George experience trust issues due to George's online flirting, and Devin needs to disconnect from his cell phone if he wants to hold on to his girlfriend Susie.
03/22/2010
Full Ep
39:58
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2010 • E9
I Have a Parent in Prison
Austin's father is being released from jail on the eve of his 16th birthday, and both of Pe'Andre's parents were locked up from the time he was a teen.
03/29/2010
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2010 • E10
I'm Relocating for Love
Jasmine tries to adjust to motherhood far from her family, Bailey feels pressure as she decides what to do after grad school, and Trevor ditches the beach for the countryside.
04/05/2010
Full Ep
41:45
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2010 • E11
I Have NF
Suffering from neurofibromatosis, Bekha considers a risky surgery, Amber seeks her father's advice, and Philip, despite a troubling medical update, wants to have fun.
04/12/2010
Full Ep
41:35
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2010 • E12
I Hate My Face
Pamela believes plastic surgery will "cure" her body dysmorphic disorder, and Mandie's self-perception threatens to derail her upcoming wedding.
04/19/2010
Full Ep
41:22
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2010 • E13
I Am Hustling in the Hamptons
Jonny's summer in the Hamptons comes with unexpected challenges, and Brittany's culturally insensitive assistant might be more trouble than she's worth.
04/26/2010
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2010 • E14
I Have a Traumatic Brain Injury
Adam's family tries to help him with his memory loss, Donnie struggles to attain his independence, and Neil has to build new relationships after his peers leave for college.
05/03/2010
Full Ep
41:17
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2010 • E15
I Hate My Plastic Surgery
Nikki is unhappy with her nose job, while the silicone from Amanda’s breast implants may be poisoning her.
05/10/2010
Full Ep
41:21
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2010 • E16
I'm a Newlywed
Laura Beth and Brett are engaged and saving themselves for marriage, while Erica and Will have been dating long-distance for four years leading up to their wedding vows.
05/17/2010
Full Ep
1:03:45
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2010 • E17
Resist the Power! Saudi Arabia
Four young Saudis defy an oppressive regime: Aziz dates a girl he met online, Fatima designs abayas, a band plays rebellious music, and Ahmad demands women be given a voice.
05/24/2010
Full Ep
42:00
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E1
I Can't Have Sex
Tess, Tali and Tamra have chronic medical conditions that make having sex unbearably painful, and they struggle to find solutions to help them lead normal dating lives.
12/06/2010
Full Ep
41:42
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E2
I Have a Paranormal Ability
Three young people have supernatural gifts: Chris communicates with lost souls, Sammie Jo is psychic, and Brooke is a medium in the making.
12/13/2010
Full Ep
41:39
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E3
I’m an Albino
Due to their albinism, Zane lacks self-confidence, Jennie worries she won’t be taken seriously as an actor, and Zack fears his poor eyesight will prevent him from driving.
12/20/2010
Full Ep
41:34
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E4
I’m Addicted to Food
Alisha was raised on fast food and now binge-eats to the point of sickness, and Jennifer turns to eating as a way to cope with stress.
12/27/2010
Full Ep
39:20
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E5
I Have a Fetish
Andrew's sexual attraction to feet and Daisy's desire to dominate and torture men in her role as a dominatrix are confusing to their possible long-term partners.
01/03/2011
Full Ep
41:48
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E6
True Life Goes On: Where Are Your Favorites Now?
True Life subjects whose stories were most impactful revisit their financial hardships, addictions, dating difficulties and more, and give updates about their lives since.
01/10/2011
Full Ep
42:32
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E7
The Theriot Family: The Riot in the Bayou
Barn fighting, underage drinking and breaking almost every other rule is a normal day for the rowdy Theriot family.
02/23/2011
Full Ep
40:06
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E8
I Have an Embarrassing Medical Condition
Allyssa worries her Tourette's syndrome will make her an outcast when she attends college, and Krystal tries to hide her excessive sweating from friends by going goth.
04/09/2011
Full Ep
42:00
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E9
I'm Too Young for My Boyfriend
A five-year age gap feels wider after Christina's boyfriend turns 21, and 18-year-old Swayze thinks her parents' strict curfew hinders her relationships with older men.
04/09/2011
Full Ep
39:27
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E10
I Have Too Many Siblings
Mary feels trapped when she must watch over her 11 siblings upon returning home from college, and Camille, one of 14 kids, steps up after her dad leaves.
04/09/2011
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E11
I'm Passing as Someone I'm Not
Domaine's closely guarded secret inhibits her chances of personal intimacy, and Danielle has feelings of guilt after creating a new cultural identity for herself.
04/09/2011
Full Ep
41:51
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E12
I'm Going to Skatopia
Three young people make a pilgrimage to an 88-acre skateboarder's paradise in Ohio to experience full freedom, test their skills and prove their worth over an extreme weekend.
04/09/2011
Full Ep
41:51
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E13
I'm Allergic to Everything
Raelyn and Zeke illustrate the day-to-day struggles of managing severe food allergies while trying to live average teenage lives.
06/23/2011
Full Ep
40:47
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E14
I Hate My Roommate
College student Heather can't get along with her suitemate and former friend Kati, and Fred has allowed his friend Dave to live rent-free on his couch for five years.
06/23/2011
Full Ep
41:58
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E15
I'm the Big Girl
Holley Mangold is an Ursuline College student who is using her immense strength to try to make the Olympics weightlifting team.
06/30/2011
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E16
I Can't Get Over My First Love
Still hung up on their first loves, teen mom Katie is raising her son with her ex, and Josh is living with a friend who is now dating his unreciprocated crush.
06/30/2011
Full Ep
41:25
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E17
I'm Being Sent Away by My Parents
Two rebellious teens -- Kyle and Spencer -- are being sent away to strict, physically grueling programs aimed at correcting their defiant behavior.
07/07/2011
Full Ep
41:11
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E18
I'm a Sugar Baby
GG learns how far she's willing to go to advance her career, Steve thinks he's found the right cougar, and Olivia's ex-boyfriend complicates things with her new sugar daddy.
07/14/2011
Full Ep
40:05
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E19
I Want to Be Straight
Melanie suppresses her desires out of fear she will lose her mother's support once again, and Kevin's family believes his changed behavior is God's plan taking effect.
07/14/2011
Full Ep
41:57
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E20
I'm in the Marijuana Business
Ashes feels pressured to find a legal job, Chris moves to California to get into the marijuana business, and Gemma and Pa's personal relationship threatens to ruin their medical marijuana company.
07/21/2011
Full Ep
41:42
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E21
I Have Narcolepsy
Julie's worsening cataplexy makes living a normal life increasingly difficult, and Katy's overreliance on medicine to manage her narcolepsy creates tension with her boyfriend.
10/18/2011
Full Ep
39:44
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E22
I'm a Textaholic
Loren's texting habit might jeopardize her volleyball career, and Kristin is reluctant to stop texting despite its toll on her personal life.
10/18/2011
Full Ep
40:20
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E24
I'm Being Cut Off by My Parents
Heather has six weeks to find a job and move out of her parents' house, while Alex must pay back his family a $10,000 loan or risk getting kicked out.
11/05/2011
Full Ep
21:36
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E25
I'm Occupying Wall Street
Bryan is a leader in the sanitation crew of the Occupy Wall Street movement, and Kait is an enthusiastic new protestor in support of the cause.
11/05/2011
Full Ep
41:34
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2011 • E27
The Theriot Family: The Riot in the Bayou Part 2
The rowdy Theriot family is back, as Collette goes on a blind date, April goes barhopping, and Kathleen goes to college.
12/28/2011
Full Ep
41:35
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2012 • E1
On the Mat
Being on the wrestling team at Lake Stevens High means training for six months in a year, intense dieting to make weight and rock-star status among your fellow students.
01/04/2012
Full Ep
41:38
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2012 • E2
I'm a Sex Offender
Two young men are registered sex offenders: Justin wants to change the law to get himself off the registry, while Terry struggles to accept the consequences of his past.
01/18/2012
Full Ep
40:49
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2012 • E3
I Have Diabetes
Three young people live with diabetes: Kristyn moves back home because of her medical costs, Matt's partying affects his blood sugar, and mom-to-be Jen is newly diagnosed.
01/18/2012
Full Ep
40:46
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2012 • E4
I'm Addicted to Sex
Two young people are consumed by their sexual urges: Brittany's boyfriend can no longer keep up with her sex drive, while Isaax prioritizes sex over a career or relationship.
04/10/2012
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2012 • E5
I Live with My Ex
Amber and Shawn share a bedroom even though their relationship is over, while Annie and Shawn broke up and became roommates, causing issues with his current girlfriend.
04/15/2012
Full Ep
39:51
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2012 • E6
I'm Supporting My Man
Two women financially support their partners: Kayla's husband can't work until he gets his green card, and Sateema strips to pay the bills for her boyfriend and their kids.
04/15/2012
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2012 • E7
I Have Orthorexia Nervosa
Three young people adhere to rigid diets: Spring eats only raw food, Andrew thinks "unsafe" foods will give him cancer, and Lauren limits herself to just 15 foods.
04/15/2012
Full Ep
41:08
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2012 • E8
I'm Getting a Second Chance
Rocky struggles with his self-esteem after the surgery he had to remove excess skin from a lap-band procedure doesn't have the effect he'd hoped for.
04/15/2012
Full Ep
40:52
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2012 • E10
I'm Breaking Up with My Best Friend
Kasey is getting turned off by Chelsea's juvenile behavior, while Allana's recent religious conversion has created a rift between her and BFF Christine.
05/22/2012
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2012 • E11
I'm Addicted to Marijuana
Amybeth uses weed to control her severe panic attacks, Amere deals to support his eight-blunt-a-day habit, and Troy faces possible jail time for selling to an undercover cop.
06/14/2012
Full Ep
40:26
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2012 • E12
I'm Addicted to Caffeine
Three young people struggle with caffeine addiction and their health: Leandra had a seizure, Adam's heart almost gave out, and Crystal could be endangering her unborn baby.
06/16/2012
Full Ep
39:48
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2012 • E13
I Have a New Stepparent
Ali's new stepdad is forcing her to move out, Fernando doesn't fit in with his stepbrothers, and Robyn worries her stepdad will come between her and her mom.
06/16/2012
Full Ep
41:32
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2012 • E14
I'm Working My Way Out of Poverty
Quincy is having trouble supporting his wife and baby on a minimum wage job, and Courtney and her family must figure out a plan after receiving their third eviction notice.
06/16/2012
Full Ep
40:54
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2012 • E15
I Work for My Parents
Allie wants to take over her dad's car dealership, Nikki has trouble standing up to her mother, and Lee hates his role in the family business.
08/22/2012
Full Ep
39:53
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2012 • E16
I Work with My Ex
Corey is working at his ex-girlfriend Hannah's hair salon, and Joel and Jessica write a novel together after their break-up.
08/29/2012
Full Ep
38:10
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2012 • E17
I'm Giving My Boyfriend an Ultimatum
Massiel feels more like maid than a girlfriend to Eddie, and Amela hates the fact that her boyfriend Senad is a DJ.
09/05/2012
Full Ep
39:09
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2012 • E18
I Hate My Hair
Two women are so ashamed of their hair they’ll do anything to make it disappear. Aspiring stylist, Rachel, keeps her damaged locks hidden under a wig. Kristine is repulsed by her own body hair and going into debt to remove it.
10/06/2012
Full Ep
40:48
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2012 • E19
I Have a Strange Habit
Kayliah and Emily have developed unusual coping mechanisms that are also destructive compulsions, but overcoming these is harder than expected.
10/06/2012
Full Ep
41:36
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2012 • E20
I'm Addicted to Heroin
Ryan, Olivia and Chloe are living with heroin addictions and must try to get clean before their substance use consumes their lives.
10/06/2012
Full Ep
40:51
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2012 • E21
I'm a Boxer in Detroit
Mooka and Shante box to help them beat the odds and find success outside of their hometown Detroit, but their extracurricular activities threaten to derail their goals.
10/06/2012
Full Ep
41:06
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2012 • E22
I'm Coming Out 2
Tired of leading double lives, Dan and Ashley decide to reveal their sexual orientations to their conservative parents and friends.
10/10/2012
Full Ep
41:14
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E1
Greatest Moments Ever
Celebrate True Life's 15-year anniversary with this showcase of all the drama, heartbreak and uplifting moments of its most memorable episodes.
01/18/2013
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E2
I'm Having Unusual Plastic Surgery
A man seeking removal of his silicone horns and a woman desiring a Brazilian butt lift push the limits of plastic surgery with their drastic requests.
01/19/2013
Full Ep
38:35
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E3
I'm a Bridesmaid
Planning weddings is rarely easy, but the high demands of the brides-to-be are pushing two maids of honor to the brink.
01/19/2013
Full Ep
39:45
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E4
I'm a Surrogate
When Amanda and Rhonda decide to become surrogate mothers, they're each tested by the difficulties of carrying someone else's child.
01/19/2013
Full Ep
38:15
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E5
I Can't Control My Pet
One man tries to find a better home for his Vietnamese potbellied pig, and another attempts to earn the love of his mother's temperamental dog.
01/19/2013
Full Ep
38:03
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E6
I Hate the Government
A militia member, a Tea Party supporter and an anti-abortion protester take the spotlight in this episode about conservative activists trying to change the government.
01/19/2013
Full Ep
40:02
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E7
I Have a High-Maintenance Girlfriend
Isaiah worries about his girlfriend's eagerness to spend his money, and Bobby takes issue with his needy partner's desire to do nude modeling as a career.
03/05/2013
Full Ep
39:04
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E8
I’m Addicted to Tanning
These two teens will do anything to get the perfect tan -- even when it puts their own health at risk.
03/27/2013
Full Ep
40:33
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E9
I'm Questioning My Gender Again
Daniella considers transitioning to her birth sex, and Amanda, who has been taking testosterone for a year, tries to understand what her gender identity really is.
04/03/2013
Full Ep
41:21
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E10
I’m Living in My Sibling's Shadow
Joanie tries to prove she can get into her brainy sister's elite college, while Dakotah works to match his brothers' athletic achievements.
04/10/2013
Full Ep
40:54
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E11
I'm Dating a Mama's Boy
Nicole's boyfriend Chip and Dylan's boyfriend Alec are destroying their relationships due to their overreliance on their mothers.
04/17/2013
Full Ep
38:53
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E12
I Need To Leave My Mom
Kaleem and Ka'mari try to balance their love for their mothers with personal independence.
04/24/2013
Full Ep
39:24
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E13
I Have Social Anxiety
Nonie and Scott try to overcome debilitating social anxiety that prevents them from finding jobs, getting dates and everything in between.
05/01/2013
Full Ep
39:55
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E14
I'm Too Beautiful
Two young knockouts are trying to overcome the resentments and jealousies that are making them miserable every day.
06/01/2013
Full Ep
41:01
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E15
I'm Addicted to the Internet
A mother, a homeless man and a high school student living with internet addictions try to recover before it's too late.
06/01/2013
Full Ep
41:25
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E16
Secrets, Lies and Sex
Coke struggles with coming clean to his girlfriend about his sexuality, while TaRodd worries about making the right decisions in his two intimate relationships.
06/01/2013
Full Ep
39:13
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E17
I'm Starting a Business with My Friends
Cortney tries to get her event-planning website off the ground, and Howard's power-washing business hits snags when his friend and partner starts to flake.
06/01/2013
Full Ep
39:05
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E18
I Have an Embarrassing Boyfriend
Karen tries to make things work with her rowdy, party-loving boyfriend, and Amber is put off by her boyfriend's drag persona.
07/28/2013
Full Ep
41:42
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E19
I Have a Family Who Hates My Boyfriend
Ashley's boyfriend can't seem to stop butting heads with her family, while Brayden's boyfriend concerns her mother with his age and criminal record.
07/28/2013
Full Ep
38:19
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E20
I Hate His Bromance
Krisse is put off by the closeness between her boyfriend and his bro, and Tish is feeling jealous when her boyfriend spends more time with his best friend than her.
07/28/2013
Full Ep
38:34
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E21
I'm Desperate to Have a Baby
Jenna and Kurt approach their last cycle of IVF knowing it's their last chance, and Candace and Chris refuse to give up on treatment by trying out a new fertility drug.
07/28/2013
Full Ep
41:14
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E22
I'm Saving Detroit
Alyssia, Angela and Jae'Lyne are determined to improve their neighborhoods, but must overcome bureaucratic roadblocks and personal setbacks.
07/28/2013
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E23
Bachata Nights
Hondo cares more about winning the bachata competition than coupling up, Kathy finds a new partner and sets her sights on a revenge win, and Dylan tries to win back Chrisoula.
10/13/2013
Full Ep
38:56
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E24
My Dad Is a Bro
Desirae suffers the consequences of partying with her dad and struggles to establish boundaries, and Tori's dad, Barry, can't stop butting into his daughters' personal lives.
10/26/2013
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E25
Updates From The Road
Some of True Life's most unforgettable characters, like the Theriot sisters from Louisiana, and Terry, a former sex offender, give updates on their lives.
12/08/2013
Full Ep
39:33
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E26
I'm Famous Online
Colleen Ballinger a.k.a YouTube sensation Miranda Sings and Brady Good offer an inside look at the commitment and compromise it takes to achieve fame on social media.
12/08/2013
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2013 • E27
I'm Doing a Tough Mudder
A beauty queen, a competitive twin and a veteran set out to disprove their doubters by participating in one of the most intense obstacle courses in the world.
12/08/2013
Full Ep
38:16
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2014 • E1
I'm a New Millionaire
World Series of Poker runner-up Jesse Sylvia and New York State Lottery winner Rob experience the joys and unexpected trials that come with their newfound wealth.
01/04/2014
Full Ep
37:09
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2014 • E2
I'm Drunkorexic
Laura and D.J. deal with their body-image issues by replacing their need for food with alcohol, and their loved ones suffer the consequences.
01/04/2014
Full Ep
38:19
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2014 • E3
I Want to Be an Obscure Pageant Queen
Pauline and Adrienne go through months of difficult preparation to compete in zombie and "Star Trek"-themed beauty pageants respectively.
03/15/2014
Full Ep
41:32
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2014 • E4
I Want Respect for My Sect
Three people struggle to have their unique interests taken seriously: Daley identifies as a vampire, Rayne feels at home as a furry, and Hannah embraces the Juggalo lifestyle.
03/15/2014
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2014 • E5
I'm Preparing for the End of the World
Two young men get ready for the apocalypse: One prepares his family to survive a military takeover, while the other plans for a more spiritual transformation.
03/15/2014
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2014 • E6
The Benjamins
The Benjamin brothers -- Brad, who has autism, and Kenny, who has Asperger's syndrome -- are encouraged to step out of their comfort zone and plan a dinner party.
04/26/2014
Full Ep
38:19
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2014 • E8
I Want a Threesome
Two couples consider spicing up their sex life by bringing a third person into the bedroom, but they worry about it potentially ruining their relationship.
05/14/2014
Full Ep
40:19
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2014 • E9
I'm Dating My Best Friend's Ex
Sammie is in a secret relationship with her gay bestie's ex-boyfriend, while the man Paige is seeing might be the father of her best friend's baby.
05/21/2014
Full Ep
40:11
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2014 • E11
I Want My Ex Back
Bianca cheated on Chris but now wants him back, and Taylor tries to revive her relationship with Felicia.
06/04/2014
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2014 • E13
My Boyfriend's Fed Up with My Weight
Sarah's fitness-obsessed boyfriend thinks her weight is getting out of control, and Desiree's boyfriend has told her to lose weight or she will lose him.
06/25/2014
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2014 • E14
Crazy Young Love
While filming themselves for 30 days, Robert and Sophia face internet fame, Victoria and Kenny decide if they should live together or not, and Codi and Duvonna are at odds.
12/02/2014
Full Ep
39:38
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2014 • E15
I'm Dating My Opposite
Dolly's boyfriend Nick doesn't share her work ethic, and medical student Kelly is dating tattoo model Brian.
12/02/2014
Full Ep
40:45
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2014 • E16
I'm Hooked on Molly
In their quest to get high on MDMA, Paige and Ally have jeopardized their careers and relationships.
12/09/2014
Full Ep
39:03
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2014 • E17
I'm Being Recruited
Two high school football standouts and a basketball star weigh their options as scholarship offers pour in from colleges across the country.
12/09/2014
Full Ep
41:23
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2014 • E18
I'm Breaking Up with My Religion
Three young people risk upsetting their loved ones by leaving their families' faiths behind to pursue enlightenment through other religious practices.
12/16/2014
Full Ep
39:13
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2015 • E1
I'm in a Forbidden Relationship
Two young people are stuck in toxic relationships: Samantha's mom thinks her boyfriend is a bad influence, and Brandon's family can't stand his girlfriend's volatility.
01/05/2015
Full Ep
41:34
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2015 • E2
I'm Being Slut Shamed
Three young women are fed up with being judged unfairly by friends and family based solely on their dating lives and how they dress.
03/30/2015
Full Ep
41:22
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2015 • E3
I Have a Pushy Parent
Two young men want to exert their independence but are being held back by their overbearing mothers, who pick out everything from their clothes to their careers.
04/06/2015
Full Ep
40:57
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2015 • E4
I'm Obsessed with Staying Young
Two young people go to extremes to preserve their youth: Chanel considers an unorthodox skin treatment, while Marcus's methods are breaking the bank and his boyfriend's heart.
04/13/2015
Full Ep
39:23
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2015 • E5
I Have Epilepsy
Two young women with epilepsy struggle to get their symptoms under control so they can move on with their lives without having to worry about when the next seizure will come.
04/20/2015
Full Ep
39:46
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2015 • E6
I'm The Black Sheep 2
Two young women seek their families' respect: Kat's bohemian ways clash with her conservative mom, and Vanessa can't shake her parents' perception that she's irresponsible.
05/04/2015
Full Ep
41:32
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2015 • E7
Checkups and Check-ins
True Life checks in to see how the young men and women from some of the most talked-about mental health episodes of the series are doing now.
05/11/2015
Full Ep
41:32
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2015 • E8
My Parents Love Their Weed
A medicinal marijuana-loving mother and a father with a weed radio show must balance their passion for the drug with the rules of their smoke-free kids.
05/18/2015
Full Ep
40:39
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2015 • E9
I Hate My Butt
College baseball player Derec has serious issues with the look of his rear end and is hoping to make a change.
05/25/2015
Full Ep
37:14
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2015 • E10
I'm Having Second Thoughts
Two men who have settled into a routine way of life attempt to chase new career dreams in the worlds of real estate and stunt work.
06/01/2015
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2015 • E11
Save My Teen Marriage
Two young couples who married as teens attempt a novel counseling program to figure out if their romances will survive the toughest tests or crack under the pressure.
06/08/2015
Full Ep
41:40
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2004 • E23
I'm a Cyborg
Three self-proclaimed cyborg biohackers attempt their own bold new medical procedures to insert technology into their bodies.
12/23/2015
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2004 • E6
My Parents Are in Porn
Talia's father encourages her to explore employment opportunities in the adult film industry, and Chandler's meddling parents test his tolerance.
02/29/2016
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2004 • E7
I'm Married to a Stranger
Gina's marriage to Christian becomes difficult as their uncertainty about their future grows, and Shane struggles to reconcile online and real chemistry with Liza.
03/07/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2004 • E8
I'm a Witch
Apollo meets another witch on social media and wants to explore their potential, and Aracelie is conflicted about accepting a spot on the Vampire Court of Austin.
03/08/2016
Full Ep
40:57
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2004 • E9
I'm on Smart Drugs
Cassox experiments with "smart drugs" (nootropics) that he claims will boost memory in humans, and Topher studies to become a member of an elite intelligence society.
03/14/2016
Full Ep
41:31
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2004 • E10
Hooked
Jaci is living with a substance use disorder and wants to go to rehab, and Claudia's pregnancy amplifies her anxiety disorder.
05/19/2016
Full Ep
41:00
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2016 • E12
I Have a Feeding Fetish
Mandi aims to gain 100 pounds, and Betty tries to get her fetish website off the ground in a new city.
10/05/2016
Full Ep
40:54
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2016 • E13
I'm a Financial Dom
Jasmine earns her money by treating men like submissives, and Ozzy has a career as a "alpha fin-dom cash master" who consensually dominates other men.
10/05/2016
Full Ep
41:02
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2016 • E14
My Parent's Addicted to Opioids
Katelynn tries to achieve independence while providing support for her mother, and Zoe attempts to cope with the emotional scars of her father's substance use disorder.
10/11/2016
Full Ep
41:01
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2016 • E15
I've Been Shot
Jamarrius tries to recover from the physical toll of multiple gunshot wounds, and Maggie's PTSD from a shooting affects her career path.
10/25/2016
Full Ep
41:02
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2016 • E17
I'm an Adult Baby
Robert, Mathilda and Mitchell all identify as Adult Baby Diaper Lovers (ABDL) who struggle to balance their fetishes with the realities of their adult lives.
10/26/2016
Full Ep
41:03
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2016 • E18
I Can't Have an Orgasm
David wonders if he's asexual or if he needs testosterone injections, and Aiden's ADHD prescription affects his ability to orgasm, putting a strain on his marriage.
11/01/2016
Full Ep
41:02
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2016 • E19
I Need Danger Sex
Adult film star Cici seeks sex in increasingly dangerous locations, and Levon's love of rough sex might push his partner Imani to her breaking point.
11/01/2016
Full Ep
41:00
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2016 • E20
I'm a Go-Go God
Vinny wants to transition from go-go dancer to photographer, and Sam hopes he can make it big in New York City by leveraging his social media presence.
11/10/2016
Full Ep
41:02
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2016 • E21
I'm in a Fight Church
Samantha faces a debilitating shoulder injury that could keep her from a big MMA fight, and Magdiel is struggling to lose weight during a financially stressful time.
11/10/2016
Full Ep
41:01
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2016 • E22
We Are Transitioning
Gender transitioning is a physical and emotional journey, but Megan and Alex face the added challenge of navigating relationships with their respective cisgender partners.
11/17/2016
Full Ep
41:02
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2016 • E23
I Have Misophonia
Lindsey and Analeida struggle not to let misophonia -- a condition in which "normal" sounds cause a strong emotional reaction -- inhibit their lives and relationships.
12/16/2016
Full Ep
41:02
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2016 • E24
I'm Tripping on Ayahuasca
We follow two brave people as they travel out of the country to find answers through the use of this mysterious plant medicine.
12/16/2016
Full Ep
41:02
Sign in to Watch
True Life
E32
I'm Joining a Commune
Former commune member Took seeks to bring the communal lifestyle to New York City, and Emet moves out of his parents' house and into a commune in search of self-discovery.
12/28/2016
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2017 • E1
I Didn't Know I'm a Dad
Potential jail time threatens Coltyn's effort to establish a relationship with his son, and Charlie worries the results of a paternity test could end his current relationship.
06/07/2017
Full Ep
41:02
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2017 • E2
I'm Breaking Beauty Norms
Dakota, a woman with a beard, and Curtis, a man with vitiligo, stand up to the world's restrictive beauty standards through mentorship and performance.
06/14/2017
Full Ep
41:02
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2017 • E3
I'm Dying for the Applause
Contortionist clown Scarlet and rodeo pro Cory come to terms with the possibility that their beloved careers may do serious damage to their health.
06/14/2017
Full Ep
41:02
Sign in to Watch
True Life
S2017 • E4
I'm Saving My Hood
Kevo and Klea process their past traumas as they take on initiatives to reduce violence and help their communities.
06/21/2017
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019