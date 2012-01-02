MADE S12 • E2 Perfect Boyfriend: Ben

Shy and awkward Ben is no ladies man but he still dreams of finding that special someone so now he wants to break out of his shell and be MADE into the Perfect Boyfriend. But when the fear of rejection keeps him from making bold moves that might get him the girl, can Ben gain the confidence to put himself out there?