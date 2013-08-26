Teen Mom 3
Meet the New Moms
Season 1 E 14 • 11/12/2013
A look back at Alex, Mackenzie, Briana, and Katie’s stories from the beginning of “16 and Pregnant“ through the triumphs and challenges of becoming mothers for the first time.
Teen Mom 3S1 • E1Hope for the Best
Briana manages life as a single mom with help from her family, a car accident creates friction between Katie and Joey, Alex's ex returns from rehab, and Mackenzie and Josh try to make peace.
08/26/2013
Teen Mom 3S1 • E2Second Thoughts
Mackenzie encourages Josh to find a job, Briana reconsiders her order of protection, Alex gets her academic life together, and Katie and Joey have a very special date.
08/26/2013
Teen Mom 3S1 • E3Growing Up Fast
Katie and Joey have a rocky apartment search, Briana makes room in Nova's life for Devoin, Alex and Matt work on their communication issues, and Mackenzie weighs her birth control options.
09/02/2013
Teen Mom 3S1 • E4Pushing the Envelope
Briana babyproofs the house, Mackenzie and Josh prepare for prom, Katie and Joey move in together, and Alex catches Matt talking to other girls.
09/09/2013
Teen Mom 3S1 • E6To Be Judged
Mackenzie supports Josh at his first rodeo since his return to the sport, Briana takes legal action against Devoin, Alex pursues custody of Arabella, and Katie worries about Joey's behavior.
09/23/2013
Teen Mom 3S1 • E7Into the Distance
Katie considers moving to Utah to finish school, Briana and Devoin face off in court, Mackenzie feels left behind in Josh's rodeo dreams, and Alex gets serious news about Matt.
09/30/2013
Teen Mom 3S1 • E9Don't Lie to Me
Alex prepares for a dance competition, Mackenzie receives shocking news about Josh, Briana looks into her birth control options, and Katie and Joey set off on a tense birthday road trip.
10/14/2013
Teen Mom 3S1 • E10Strike Out Alone
Mackenzie goes camping with her friends, Alex starts over with a new guy, Briana celebrates her birthday, and things only get worse for Katie and Joey.
10/21/2013
Teen Mom 3S1 • E11The Truth Hurts
Tensions between Katie and Joey reach a breaking point, Mackenzie and Josh work on their relationship, Briana's family advises her against dating, and Alex kicks back at a concert.
10/28/2013
Teen Mom 3S1 • E13For Better or Worse
Alex makes an effort with Matt for Arabella's sake, Katie and Joey head off to Utah, Briana reaches out to Devoin as Nova's birthday approaches, and Mackenzie and Josh try couples therapy.
11/11/2013
Teen Mom 3S1 • E14Meet the New Moms
A look back at Alex, Mackenzie, Briana, and Katie’s stories from the beginning of “16 and Pregnant“ through the triumphs and challenges of becoming mothers for the first time.
11/12/2013
Teen Mom 3S1 • E14Unseen Moments
Dr. Drew looks back at all the stinky diapers, explosive fights and playful pranks that appear in never-before-seen moments from the show.
11/13/2013
