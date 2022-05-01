Catfish: The TV Show
Gabby & Kendrick
Season 8 E 56 • 02/16/2022
Gabby is still mourning Kendrick, an online beau who was allegedly shot and killed the day they were supposed to meet, but there's reason to doubt Kendrick ever existed in the first place.
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E51Myldred, India & KJ
India and Myldred team up with Nev and Kamie to unmask the flirtatious but manipulative KJ, who has lied to them both for years and might be a famous rapper or a scammer.
01/05/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E52Tracii & Ace
L.A.-based single mother Tracii wants to fly to Miami to finally meet Ace, a model she's fallen for online, so she calls on Nev and Kamie to investigate before she makes the trip.
01/12/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E53Romeo & Michael
Romeo relocates to Atlanta to be with Michael, his online love who gave him the courage to come out, but after months of still not meeting face to face, he turns to Nev and Kamie for help.
01/19/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E54Adam & Mercy
Kindly youth advocate Adam struggles with his body image and hopes his online girlfriend Mercy is really the one, and a sting operation leads Nev and Kamie to a stunning Catfish first.
01/26/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E55Emma & EJ
Nev and Kamie fear they're dealing with a sophisticated catfish when Emma reveals that her former online love EJ has a slew of profiles and has gone to extremes to get back into her life.
02/09/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E56Gabby & Kendrick
Gabby is still mourning Kendrick, an online beau who was allegedly shot and killed the day they were supposed to meet, but there's reason to doubt Kendrick ever existed in the first place.
02/16/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E57William & Breezy
Former catfish William the Baddest finds that the tables have turned when his online boyfriend Breezy keeps dodging his attempts to connect, so he returns to Nev and Kamie for help.
02/23/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E58Hayley & Britani
Hayley's sister comes to Nev and Kamie when she finds Hayley's online girlfriend Britani suspicious, leading to an investigation full of lies, dramatic exits and potential love triangles.
03/02/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E59Pamela & Fernando
After being stood up 20 times and loaning more than $4,000, all signs suggest Pamela is being scammed by Fernando, but things get more complicated as Nev and Kamie investigate.
03/09/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E60Onyx & Lola
Onyx believes that God has brought the elusive Lola into his DMs, but when things don't add up in their search, Nev and Kamie suspect that Lola isn't just playing hard to get.
03/16/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E61Victoria & Anthony
Nev and Kamie go coast to coast to help Victoria get answers about her online love interest Anthony, who she's been exchanging risqué texts and photos with, but has never spoken to or met.
05/31/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E62Nick & England
When Nick notices a pattern of shady behavior from his Grindr guy England, Nev and Kamie use a new, precarious strategy to catch the potential catfish in his tracks.
06/07/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E63Ivy & Dante
On the 200th episode, Nev, Kamie and a special guest try to find out whether Dante, who wooed Ivy for five years with poetic professions of love, has genuine feelings for her.
06/14/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E64Keontae & Tyler
Keontae and Tyler bonded over their tough childhoods and the challenges of coming out, but Keontae wants answers when Tyler bails on their plans to meet up at New York Fashion Week.
06/21/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E65Kaycee & Mike
Kaycee is flirting with Mike on Facebook but gets worried when he can't video chat because of his flip phone and sends her money using another name, leading her to call Nev and Kamie.
06/28/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E66Reese & Jesica
After making a connection on Instagram, New Jersey heartbreaker Reese enlists Nev and Kamie to investigate why Jesica, his fling of five months, is still so coy.
07/05/2022
